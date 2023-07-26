LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer James Clark and Chief Financial Officer James Galeese will attend the 43rd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel on August 9-10, 2023.

In conjunction with the event, LSI executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI Industries (Nasdaq: LYTS) specializes in the creation of advanced lighting, graphics, and display solutions. The company’s American-made products, which include lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, aim to help businesses stand out in a competitive market. With a workforce of nearly 1,600 employees and 11 facilities throughout North America, LSI is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to its clients. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726404283/en/