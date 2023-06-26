LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that it has earned the opportunity to join the broad-market Russell 3000®Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2023, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19.

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. The Russell 3000 Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies.

“We believe LSI remains one of the most exciting Industrial growth opportunities in the U.S. public equity markets, one defined by a multi-year track record of sustained value creation,” stated James A. Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer of LSI. “Our addition to the Russell 3000®Index is a testament to the many contributions of our employees and partners who, as one team, remain committed to building an integrated platform of scale within the advanced lighting and display solutions markets.”

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI Industries (Nasdaq: LYTS) specializes in the creation of advanced lighting, graphics, and display solutions. The company’s American-made products, which include lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, aim to help businesses stand out in a competitive market. With a workforce of nearly 1,600 employees and 11 facilities throughout North America, LSI is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to its clients. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

