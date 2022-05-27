Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. LSL Property Services plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSL   GB00B1G5HX72

LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC

(LSL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/27 04:32:00 am EDT
345.00 GBX   -3.36%
04:51aEuropean shares rise for third day as aggressive rate hike bets ease
RE
03:11aUK's LSL Property Services flags lower annual profit as inflation bites
RE
05/24LSL Property Services JV Buys Mortgage Broker The Loan Partnership
MT
European shares rise for third day as aggressive rate hike bets ease

05/27/2022 | 04:51am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* STOXX 600 up 0.7% at 0827 GMT, up ~2% this week

* Tech, industrials, luxury biggest boosts

* Energy weighs on London's FTSE 100 as oil falls

* Britain may need more stimulus - analyst

May 27 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains for a third straight session on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly jump in more than two months, as easing bets about aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks lifted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0827 GMT, tracking an overnight Wall Street rally and gains in Asia.

Technology, industrial and luxury stocks were among the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600, while miners , up 1.8%, led gains among sectors.

For the week, the index was seen closing around 2% higher, its biggest weekly jump in 10. Banks were among the best performers this week, up around 5%, as major central banks stayed on course to hike interest rates.

Market volatility earlier this week due to speculations about monetary policy was put to rest after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it could pause after 50 basis points hikes in the next two months. The European Central Bank said it was set to begin its hiking cycle in July.

"Markets feel a little happier that they know where things are going to go, and also that there's going to be a real focus from central banks to make sure that they do take a measured approach... to create this soft landing to prevent economies from going into recession," said Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell.

Worries about the Russia-Ukraine war further fueling energy prices, and worries about demand from China amid COVID-19 curbs hitting growth, have also weighed on stocks recently.

The STOXX 600 is on track to end May lower, leaving March as the only month it marked gains this year.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 underperformed on Friday, as energy stocks tracked oil prices lower.

British retailers had rallied on Thursday on hopes that a 15 billion pound ($18.92 billion) package of support from the government for households will encourage them to keep spending.

But this may not be enough to significantly bolster retailers, said Hewson.

"You start to dig into the numbers (in the stimulus package) and realize that this little bit of help is probably going to have to be repeated," said Hewson.

UK's LSL Property Services slipped 2.8% after it said surging inflation would hit annual profit.

($1 = 0.7926 pounds) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ BELL PLC 1.23% 278.6 Delayed Quote.-27.41%
FTSE 100 0.03% 7566.7 Delayed Quote.1.87%
GOLD 0.31% 1858.18 Delayed Quote.1.34%
LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC -3.36% 345 Delayed Quote.-12.93%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.44% 1083.9 Real-time Quote.2.34%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 0.26% 423.7645 Real-time Quote.49.65%
SILVER 0.84% 22.192 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.61% 1008.32 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.35% 66.785 Delayed Quote.-19.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 327 M 412 M 412 M
Net income 2022 36,9 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net cash 2022 53,6 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 371 M 467 M 467 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 617
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
LSL Property Services plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 357,00 GBX
Average target price 523,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 46,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Stewart Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Adam Robert Castleton Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Mervyn Frew Carey Shannon Chairman
Darrell Paul Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher James Mack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC-12.93%467
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.50%26 219
KE HOLDINGS INC.-41.70%14 831
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED12.32%14 302
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-29.98%9 690
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-38.36%9 468