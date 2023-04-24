LSL Property Services : Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Financial Statements

Directors' Report and Financial Review (including Business Review)

We are one of the largest providers of services to mortgage intermediaries and valuation services to the UK's biggest mortgage lenders. We also operate a network of owned and franchised estate agency branches.

Forward looking statements

This Report may contain forward looking statements with respect to certain plans and current goals and expectations relating to the future financial condition, business performance and results of LSL. Further information about forward looking statements can be found in the Shareholder Information section on page 183.