LSL Property Services : Shareholder web communications letter

04/24/2023 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document is important and requires your immediate attention

If you have any doubts about what action you need to take, you should immediately contact your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised pursuant to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your registered holding of shares in LSL Property Services plc, you should pass this letter and the accompanying documents to the persons through whom the sale or transfer was effected, for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

This document does not contain sufficient information to allow you to gain an understanding of the proposals contained in the shareholder documents published online and should not be regarded as a substitute for reading the shareholder documents or relied upon as the basis on which to make decisions. It is recommended that you read the shareholder documents carefully before taking any action.

24 April 2023

Dear Shareholder

Important information regarding communications with shareholders - LSL Property Services plc (LSL)

Our Articles of Association permit us to use our website (lslps.co.uk) as our method of publication for statutory documents and communications to our shareholders, including our Annual Report and Accounts. Accordingly, shareholder documents are made available via our website to shareholders who have not requested a hard copy. Where a shareholder has consented to receive information via the website, a letter is sent to the shareholder on release of any documents directing them to the website.

Reducing the number of communications sent by post not only results in cost savings to LSL, it also reduces the impact that unnecessary printing and distribution of reports has on the environment.

Company law also requires that shareholders are individually asked to consent to the provision of documents in this way and this is the purpose of this letter. Please note that if you consent to receiving shareholder documents via our website, you will continue to be notified each time that we place a statutory communication on the website and that this notification will be sent to you by post.

Actions to be taken in response to this letter

If you wish to consent to website publication, you do not need to take any action in response to this letter.

However, if you wish to receive hard copies of our statutory documents, you must return the reply slip attached to the bottom of this letter to our Registrars. If you do not return this slip within 28 days from the date of this letter, we will assume that you have consented to accessing shareholder statutory documents via our website and you will not receive hard copies in the post.Alternatively, you can register your wish to have hard copies by telephoning Link Group on +44 (0) 371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00am - 17:30pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

Yours sincerely

Sapna B. FitzGerald

Company Secretary

LSL Property Services plc

Company number: 5114014

Registered office: Newcastle House, Albany Court, Newcastle Business Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YB

I wish to continue to receive paper copies of communications of shareholder statutory documents from LSL Property Services plc

Please complete your investor code, name, and address below

Investor code:………………………………….(as detailed on a recent dividend tax voucher)

Full name of shareholder(s) (in BLOCK CAPITALS):

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………...........................

Full address of shareholder(s) (in BLOCK CAPITALS):

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………...........................

Return to:

FREEPOST SAS

LINK GROUP

29 WELLINGTON STREET LEEDS

LS1 4DL

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Please note that delivery may

Signature of shareholder(s):…………………………………………..…………………………

take up to 5 days.

Disclaimer

LSL Property Services plc published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 15:27:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
