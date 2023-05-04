Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. LSL Property Services plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSL   GB00B1G5HX72

LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC

(LSL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:06:40 2023-05-04 am EDT
295.00 GBX   +5.73%
05:42aLSL Property to franchise estate agencies
AN
04/27LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : Final dividend
FA
04/24Lsl Property Services : Living Responsibly Report 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LSL Property to franchise estate agencies

05/04/2023 | 05:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

LSL Property Services PLC, up 5.7% to 295 pence, 12-month range 211p-405p. Newcastle-based estate agency announces "milestone" in its strategy, with its entire owned estate agency network, consisting of 183 branches, to become franchises. Reaches long-term franchise agreements for 143 of the branches, will agreements for the remainder "at an advanced stage". "Following completion of these agreements, LSL will become one of the largest providers of estate agency franchise services in the UK, supplying services to a network of just over 300 branches," it says. The move will achieve "significant" cost reductions immediately, with more to come over time. It will have a neutral impact on LSL's underlying operating profit this year, but will be accretive from the beginning of 2024 onwards.

----------

Lookers PLC, up 1.4% at 86.86p, 12-month range 59.7p-94.9p. The automotive retail and service group acquires business and assets of Chelmsford-based Waterhouse Cars Ltd, for undisclosed amount. "The acquisition complements the group's existing Volvo dealership in Colchester and adds 40 dedicated staff to the local team," it says. COO Duncan McPhee says acquisition is evidence of its focus on expanding the business, and is "actively pursuing" its pipeline of opportunities.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Porvair PLC, down 4.3% at 614.18p, 12-month range 481p-700p. The manufacturer focused on filtration and separation technology announces it will acquire two businesses, Ratiolab GmbH and Ratiolab Kft, based in Frankfurt and Budapest respectively. The former sells laboratory consumables, while the latter manufacturers them in an 8,000 metre square facility. "The board believes Ratiolab will fit well into the group's Laboratory division, offering a complementary product range and adding European manufacturing capabilities, injection moulding expertise, and routes to market," Porvair says. The acquisition is subject to Hungarian regulatory approval. Also says it acquired business and assets of KRW Inc, a small engineering operation in Idaho, US, to expand its machining and product design skills. Provides no financial details.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.17% 203.1 Delayed Quote.7.57%
LOOKERS PLC 1.35% 86.855 Delayed Quote.12.47%
LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC 5.73% 295 Delayed Quote.11.60%
PORVAIR PLC -3.76% 614.18 Delayed Quote.4.22%
All news about LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC
05:42aLSL Property to franchise estate agencies
AN
04/27LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : Final dividend
FA
04/24Lsl Property Services : Living Responsibly Report 2023
PU
04/24Lsl Property Services : Shareholder web communications letter
PU
04/24Lsl Property Services : Annual Report & Accounts 2022
PU
04/13FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% Amid Hopes Rates Hiking Cycle End
DJ
04/13LSL Property keeps maintains dividend despite swing to loss
AN
04/13Credit Default Rates by UK SMEs, Households Rise in 1Q, Could Increase Further
DJ
04/13LSL Property Services plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
04/13LSL Property Services plc Recommends Final Dividend , Payment Date of 2 June 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 244 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2023 15,7 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2023 70,0 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 4,09%
Capitalization 287 M 360 M 360 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
EV / Sales 2024 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 452
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
LSL Property Services plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 279,00 GBX
Average target price 307,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Stewart Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Adam Robert Castleton Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Mervyn Frew Carey Shannon Chairman
Darrell Paul Evans Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher James Mack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC11.60%360
CBRE GROUP, INC.-3.73%22 480
KE HOLDINGS INC.10.32%19 222
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.27%14 278
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.34.96%9 862
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION20.24%6 521
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer