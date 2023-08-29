JSC "Kept"

Naberezhnaya Tower Complex, Block C

10 Presnenskaya Naberezhnaya

Moscow, Russia 123112

Telephone +7 (495) 937 4477 Fax +7 (495) 937 4499

Independent Auditors' Report

on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors

Public Joint Stock Company LSR Group

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company LSR Group (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 30 June 2023, and the related consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (the "consolidated interim financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including the requirements of IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of consolidated interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.