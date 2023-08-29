PJSC LSR Group
Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023
PJSC LSR Group
Contents
Independent Auditors' Report on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
3-4
Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
5-6
Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position
7-8
Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows
9-10
Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
11-12
Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
13-90
JSC "Kept"
Naberezhnaya Tower Complex, Block C
10 Presnenskaya Naberezhnaya
Moscow, Russia 123112
Telephone
+7 (495) 937 4477
Fax
+7 (495) 937 4499
Independent Auditors' Report
on Review of Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
To the Shareholders and the Board of Directors
Public Joint Stock Company LSR Group
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated interim statement of financial position of Public Joint Stock Company LSR Group (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 30 June 2023, and the related consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (the "consolidated interim financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including the requirements of IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these consolidated interim financial statements based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity. A review of consolidated interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Reviewed entity: PJSC LSR Group
Audit firm: JSC "Kept"
Registration number in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities: No. 5067847227300
Principal registration number of the entry in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations No. 12006020351
PJSC LSR Group
Independent Auditors' Report
Page 2
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the consolidated interim financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated interim financial position of the Group as at 30 June 2023, and its consolidated interim financial performance and its consolidated interim cash flows for the six-month period then ended in accordance with IFRS including the requirements of IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
Yagnov I.A.
JSC "Kept"
Moscow, Russia
29 August 2023
PJSC LSR Group Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023
Six-month period ended 30 June
mln RUB
Note
2023
2022
Revenue
12
74,809
65,369
Cost of sales
(46,422)
(37,017)
Gross profit
28,387
28,352
Distribution expenses
(5,613)
(4,506)
Administrative expenses
7
(7,167)
(6,942)
Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (net of income tax)
15
(43)
-
Other income
8
37
79
Other expenses
8
(2,776)
(517)
Results from operating activities
12,825
16,466
Finance income
10
1,268
1,486
Finance costs
10
(10,064)
(9,465)
Profit before income tax
4,029
8,487
Income tax expense
11
(2,294)
(2,083)
Profit for the period
1,735
6,404
Other comprehensive income / (loss)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences
909
(1,289)
Total comprehensive income for the period
2,644
5,115
5
The consolidated interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income is to be read in conjunction with the notes to, and forming part of, the consolidated interim financial statements set out on pages 13 to 90.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OJSC LSR Group published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 15:45:28 UTC.