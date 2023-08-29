St. Petersburg, Russia - 29 August 2023 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its consolidated IFRS results for the first six months ended 30 June 2023.

1H 2023 Group's Financial Results:

Revenue reached RUB 74,809 million;

Adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 19,628 million;

Operating profit was RUB 12,825;

Profit for the first six months of 2023 was RUB 1,735 million;

Basic earnings per share was RUB 17.93;

Cash inflow from operating activities was RUB 15,185 million [1] ;

; Cash balance of RUB 118,847 million, including cash on escrow accounts.

FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT IN 1H 2023

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION

St. Petersburg Moscow Yekaterinburg Completed('000 sqm) 333 62 - New contract sales('000 sqm) 244 84 53 Revenue(RUB m) 33,639 22,458 5,494 Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m) 12,601 6,296 903 Operating profit(RUB m) 12,384 3,151 823

BUILDING MATERIALS

Sales volume Revenue(RUB m) Adjusted EBITDA(RUB m) Operating profit (RUB m) Total - 11,306 2,440 1,898 Crushed granite, '000 m3 3,730 3,283 511 395 Sand, '000 m3 2,310 790 252 210 Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3 271 1,302 (22) (26) Bricks, million units 143 2,354 916 677 Aerated concrete,'000 m3 369 1,652 571 472

The complete consolidated interimfinancialstatements of LSR Group for 1H 2023 are available athttps://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/investor-relations/ifrs-reports.

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, Moscow and the Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2022 (according to NF Group), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 9.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 550.2 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2022, LSR Group reported rvenue of RUB 139.7 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 38.6 billion and Net Profit of RUB 13.4 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG).

