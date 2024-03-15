LSR : announces financial results for the full year 2023
March 15, 2024 at 12:05 pm EDT
St. Petersburg, Russia - 15 March 2024 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its consolidated IFRS results for the for the full year ended 31 December 2023.
FY 2023 Group's Financial Results:
Revenue reached RUB 236,197 million;
Adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 77,703 million;
Operating profit was RUB 62,535 million;
Profit for the year was RUB 28,343 million.
FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT IN 2023
REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION
St. Petersburg
Moscow
Yekaterinburg
Completed ('000 sqm)
624
274
76
New contract sales ('000 sqm)
668
290
141
Revenue (RUB m)
126,216
64,152
13,860
Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m)
56,559
21,278
3,366
Operating profit (RUB m)
55,979
11,283
3,210
BUILDING MATERIALS
Sales volume
Revenue (RUB m)
Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m)
Operating profit
(RUB m)
Total
-
24,862
5,429
4,329
Crushed granite, '000 m3
7,345
6,645
837
610
Sand, '000 m3
5,443
2,011
788
696
Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3
545
2,697
68
59
Bricks, million units
290
4,936
1,695
1,214
Aerated concrete,'000 m3
746
3,704
1,499
1,299
***
The complete disclosed consolidated financial statements of LSR Group for FY2023 are available at https://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/investor-relations/ifrs-reports
PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading real estate and building and public works groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- development, construction under contract and sale of real estate properties (78.4%) : primarily residential and commercial properties;
- fabrication of construction materials (15.9%): sand (6.2 million m3 sold in 2021), crushed granite (6.7 million m3 sold), aerated concrete (2 million m3 sold), ready-mixed concrete (0.9 million m3 sold) and bricks (308 million units sold);
- other (5.7%): primarily construction material transportation services and construction equipment management.