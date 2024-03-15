St. Petersburg, Russia - 15 March 2024 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its consolidated IFRS results for the for the full year ended 31 December 2023.

FY 2023 Group's Financial Results:

Revenue reached RUB 236,197 million;

Adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 77,703 million;

Operating profit was RUB 62,535 million;

Profit for the year was RUB 28,343 million.

FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT IN 2023

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION

St. Petersburg Moscow Yekaterinburg Completed ('000 sqm) 624 274 76 New contract sales ('000 sqm) 668 290 141 Revenue (RUB m) 126,216 64,152 13,860 Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m) 56,559 21,278 3,366 Operating profit (RUB m) 55,979 11,283 3,210

BUILDING MATERIALS

Sales volume Revenue (RUB m) Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m) Operating profit (RUB m) Total - 24,862 5,429 4,329 Crushed granite, '000 m3 7,345 6,645 837 610 Sand, '000 m3 5,443 2,011 788 696 Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3 545 2,697 68 59 Bricks, million units 290 4,936 1,695 1,214 Aerated concrete,'000 m3 746 3,704 1,499 1,299

***

The complete disclosed consolidated financial statements of LSR Group for FY2023 are available at https://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/investor-relations/ifrs-reports