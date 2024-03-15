St. Petersburg, Russia - 15 March 2024 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its consolidated IFRS results for the for the full year ended 31 December 2023.

FY 2023 Group's Financial Results:

  • Revenue reached RUB 236,197 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 77,703 million;
  • Operating profit was RUB 62,535 million;
  • Profit for the year was RUB 28,343 million.

FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT IN 2023

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION

St. Petersburg

Moscow

Yekaterinburg

Completed ('000 sqm)

624

274

76

New contract sales ('000 sqm)

668

290

141

Revenue (RUB m)

126,216

64,152

13,860

Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m)

56,559

21,278

3,366

Operating profit (RUB m)

55,979

11,283

3,210

BUILDING MATERIALS

Sales volume

Revenue (RUB m)

Adjusted EBITDA (RUB m)

Operating profit

(RUB m)

Total

-

24,862

5,429

4,329

Crushed granite, '000 m3

7,345

6,645

837

610

Sand, '000 m3

5,443

2,011

788

696

Ready-mix concrete, '000 m3

545

2,697

68

59

Bricks, million units

290

4,936

1,695

1,214

Aerated concrete,'000 m3

746

3,704

1,499

1,299

***

The complete disclosed consolidated financial statements of LSR Group for FY2023 are available at https://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/investor-relations/ifrs-reports

