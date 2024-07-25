Museum and Exhibition Center (MEC) «Collection» has been put into operation in Danilovskiy District of Moscow. Our company has built it as part of the business class residential complex ZILART.

Total construction area - almost 3,000 square meters. Total building area - over 13,000 square meters. MEC height - 38.1 meters. Floor 1 places an interactive area, ticket offices, a cloakroom, a 95 seat conference room and a restaurant with a summer veranda.

The building features a trapezoid pattern wrapped metal glass cube with borders trimmed from copper plates with minimal processing. Over time, the metal will change its color and the copper will acquire a noble patina which will make the museum building one large work of art that will look different at different periods of time.

The plates themselves have been manufactured by the LSR Group special order at the Ural Mining and Metallurgical Plant: only there a unique production of large-format copper sheets has been established.

Floors 2-5 are intended for permanent or temporary exhibitions of art objects. Entrance to the halls is through unique five-meter copper doors with automatic drive. A full underground floor with rooms for storage and acclimatization of exhibits has also been designed in the building.

The viewing rooms will maintain a constant microclimate of 18-20° C with 50-55 % of relative humidity. These parameters comply with international museum standards.

MEC is also installed with a water mist fire extinguishing system. Water mist quickly fills the space in case of a possible fire. This method not only extinguishes an open fire faster than usual, but also leaves virtually no moisture behind.

Alongside the elevator system, 4 escalators connect the floors. Their metal elements have been painted by the leading Russian street art artists: Dmitry Aske, Andrey Berger, Alexey Luka and Maxim Ima. Each of them did this project in their own unique style, but with a common idea of art transformation.

The estimated number of one-time flow of museum visitors - 1300 people. 110 service personnel will ensure their stay in the building.