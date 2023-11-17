PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the second coupon payment in the amount of RUB 222,530,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded Series 001P-08 bonds eligible for collective safe custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds).

The registration number of the issue is 4B02-08-55234-E-001P as of 19 December 2022 (ISIN RU000A106888).

The second coupon interest rate was set at 12.75% per annum and amounted to RUB 31.79 per one bond.

7,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 17 May 2023, with a maturity of 1,092 days, divided into 12 coupon payment periods.