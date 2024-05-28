PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the thirteenth coupon payment in the amount of RUB 79,800,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds eligible for collective safe custody , placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds).

The registration number of the issue is 4B02-06-55234-E-001P as of 19 February 2021 (ISIN RU000A102T63).

The twelfths coupon interest rate was set at 8.0% per annum and amounted to RUB 15,96 per one bond.

5,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 02 March 2021, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.