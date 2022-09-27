Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. LSR Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSRG   RU000A0JPFP0

LSR GROUP

(LSRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS  -  2022-07-07
546.80 RUB   -0.76%
Lsr : makes twentieth coupon payment and repaid the nominal value on its Series 001P-03 bonds
PU
Lsr : returns to the real estate market of the Leningrad Region
PU
Lsr : makes fourth coupon payment on its Series 001P-07 bonds
PU
LSR : makes twentieth coupon payment and repaid the nominal value on its Series 001P-03 bonds

09/27/2022 | 10:11am EDT
LSR Group makes twentieth coupon payment and repaid the nominal value on its Series 001P-03 bonds 27 September 2022

PJSC LSR Group("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the twentieth coupon payment in the amount of RUB 44,900,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-03 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds). The Company also repaid the nominal value of the Exchange-traded bonds in the amount of RUB 2,000,000,000 due to its maturity.

The identification number of the issue is 4B02-03-55234-E-001P as of 27 September 2017 (ISIN RU000A0ZYBV5).

The twentieth interest rate was set at 9% per annum and amounted to RUB 8.98 per one bond.

5,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 3 October 2017, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods. Early redemption of the Exchange-traded bonds was provided for in the amount of 20% of the nominal value of the Exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th, 18th and 20th coupon payment periods.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

Media Relations


LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 14:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 126 B 2 167 M 2 167 M
Net income 2022 11 107 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2022 5 537 M 95,2 M 95,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,07x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 56 337 M 969 M 969 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart LSR GROUP
Duration : Period :
LSR Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 546,80
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov General Director & Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer & Director
Viktor Alexeevich Zubkov Chairman
Vitaliy Nikitich Ignatenko Independent Director
Yury Alexandrovich Kudimov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LSR GROUP-10.21%969
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.07%33 851
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.16.20%29 907
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.13.18%29 655
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.59%29 024
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.93%22 176