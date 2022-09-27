LSR : makes twentieth coupon payment and repaid the nominal value on its Series 001P-03 bonds

27 September 2022

("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that it has made the twentieth coupon payment in the amount of RUB 44,900,000 on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-03 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds (hereinafter - the Exchange-traded bonds). The Company also repaid the nominal value of the Exchange-traded bonds in the amount of RUB 2,000,000,000 due to its maturity.

The identification number of the issue is 4B02-03-55234-E-001P as of 27 September 2017 (ISIN RU000A0ZYBV5).

The twentieth interest rate was set at 9% per annum and amounted to RUB 8.98 per one bond.

5,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 3 October 2017, with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods. Early redemption of the Exchange-traded bonds was provided for in the amount of 20% of the nominal value of the Exchange-traded bonds at the end of 16th, 18th and 20th coupon payment periods.

