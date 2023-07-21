PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the second quarter and the first half ended 30 June 2023.

New contract sales in 2Q 2023 reached RUB 41 billion, with the sales volume reaching 220 th. sqm thanks to strong sales in all regions of presence. 2Q 2023Highlights: New contract sales surged to RUB 41 billion (220 th. sqm);

Share of mortgage sales was 76%. 1H 2023Highlights: New contract sales increased to RUB 67 billion (381 th. sqm);

Share of mortgage sales amounted to 77%;

Completions reached 395 th. sqm of net sellable area. Full version of press-release. For more information please contact: Media Relations

LSR Group Press Service

E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru