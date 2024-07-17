In the first six months of 2024 new contract sales amounted to RUB 86 billion (369 th. sqm). Share of mortgage sales reached 83%

St. Petersburg, Russia - 17 July 2024 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its operating results for the second quarter and first six months ended 30 June 2024.

2Q 2024 Highlights:

New contract sales amounted to RUB 54 billion, or 222 th. sqm;

Share of mortgage sales amounted to 88%, up from 76% in 2Q 2023.

1H 2024Highlights:

New contract sales increased to RUB 86 billion, or 369 th. sqm;

Share of mortgage sales amounted to 83%.

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a diversified construction company operating in several complementary market segments. The company was founded in 1993. The main activities are development, construction and production of building materials, management of commercial and sanatorium real estate. The business of LSR Group is concentrated in St. Petersburg, the Leningrad region, Moscow, the Moscow region, Yekaterinburg and Sochi. LSR Group is a public company, its ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange stock market (MOEX: LSRG).

As of 31 December 2023 (according to NF Group), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 8.3 million m2 with the market value of RUB 521.3 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2023, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 236.2 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 77.7 billion and Net Profit of RUB 28.3 billion.

www.lsrgroup.ru

