Andrey Molchanov, the founder of the company, has left the post of Chief Executive Officer of LSR Group due to personal circumstances. To this position was appointed Dmitry Kutuzov who had been serving as the Group's Chief Financial Officer for more than ten years and has been a member of its Board of Directors since 2022.

Dmitry Kutuzov was born in 1976. He graduated from the St. Petersburg State University of Economics and Finance with a degree in Finance and Credit, and he also completed Enterprise Finance programme at the St. Petersburg International Institute of Management. After graduation he was engaged in various positions in the banking industry. He has been working in LSR Group since 2004.