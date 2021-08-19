Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. LSR Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3LSA   US50218G2066

LSR GROUP

(3LSA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG - 08/11 02:03:30 am
1.52 EUR   --.--%
09:04aPJSC LSR : LSR Group announces an offer to acquire its own ordinary shares
PU
08/11PJSC LSR GROUP (DB : 3LSA) acquired 94.12% stake in Volna Sanatorium Company.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces an offer to acquire its own ordinary shares

08/19/2021 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The offer price will be 780 rubles per ordinary share. The number of ordinary shares acquired by the LSR Group will be 10,303,021.

Saint Petersburg, Russia - 30 July 2021 - PJSC LSR Group (hereinafter 'LSR' or the 'Company') (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading developers and manufacturers of construction materials in Russia, announces that on July 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of LSR took decision on acquisition by PJSC LSR Group its own ordinary shares (ISIN RU000A0JPFP0) (hereinafter 'Shares') traded on Moscow Exchange.

Taking into account the successful completion of the offer for the acquisition of LSR global depositary receipts under Regulation S (ISIN US50218G2066) and Rule 144A (ISIN US50218G1076) ('GDRs') representing the Company's ordinary shares, and with purpose to ensure equal rights for all shareholders, the Board of Directors of LSR took decision to allow the holders of the Company's ordinary shares to sell their Shares of PJSC LSR Group on terms comparable to the terms of the offer for the acquisition of GDRs.

Full version of the press release

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Maria Rybina
Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

Media Relations

LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru

Disclaimer

OJSC LSR Group published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 13:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LSR GROUP
09:04aPJSC LSR : LSR Group announces an offer to acquire its own ordinary shares
PU
08/11PJSC LSR GROUP (DB : 3LSA) acquired 94.12% stake in Volna Sanatorium Company.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 127 B 1 709 M 1 709 M
Net income 2021 12 704 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2021 32 075 M 433 M 433 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 65 567 M 891 M 884 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 17 500
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart LSR GROUP
Duration : Period :
LSR Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrey Yuryevich Molchanov Director General & Director
Dmitry Vladimirovich Kutuzov Chief Financial Officer
Dmitry Valeryevich Goncharov Chairman
Alexey Petrovich Makhnev Independent Director
Vitaly Grigoryevich Podolsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LSR GROUP-18.63%891
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED12.20%41 749
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.18%29 287
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.39%26 393
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.00%26 371
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.59%24 570