PJSC LSR : LSR Group announces an offer to acquire its own ordinary shares

Saint Petersburg, Russia - 30 July 2021 - PJSC LSR Group (hereinafter 'LSR' or the 'Company') (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading developers and manufacturers of construction materials in Russia, announces that on July 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of LSR took decision on acquisition by PJSC LSR Group its own ordinary shares (ISIN RU000A0JPFP0) (hereinafter 'Shares') traded on Moscow Exchange.

Taking into account the successful completion of the offer for the acquisition of LSR global depositary receipts under Regulation S (ISIN US50218G2066) and Rule 144A (ISIN US50218G1076) ('GDRs') representing the Company's ordinary shares, and with purpose to ensure equal rights for all shareholders, the Board of Directors of LSR took decision to allow the holders of the Company's ordinary shares to sell their Shares of PJSC LSR Group on terms comparable to the terms of the offer for the acquisition of GDRs.

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

