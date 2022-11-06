Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. LT Foods Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532783   INE818H01020

LT FOODS LIMITED

(532783)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-03
120.25 INR   +1.82%
04:12aLt Foods : Loss of share certificate
PU
11/02Lt Foods : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
11/01Transcript : LT Foods Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LT Foods : Loss of share certificate

11/06/2022 | 04:12am EST
Ref-LTF/ SE/ 2022-23/

Date: 6th November, 2022

To,

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Limited)

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai- 400001

Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Intimation regarding loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations")

Ref. Code: 532783. Scrip ID: DAAWAT

In terms of Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Company/RTA has on 04th November, 2022, received request for issue of duplicate share certificate due to loss of share certificates. The following are the details of the said request:

Folio

Name

Certificate No.

Distinctive No.

No. of Shares

Date of receipt

0000103

MR. GAGAN PAL SINGH

7

86341 - 96340

10000

04-11-2022

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking You,

Yours truly,

For LT Foods Limited

Monika Chawla Jaggia

Company Secretary

Membership No. F5150

Disclaimer

LT Foods Limited published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
