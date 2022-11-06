LT Foods : Loss of share certificate

|
Ref-LTF/ SE/ 2022-23/
Date: 6th November, 2022
To,
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Limited)
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
Dalal Street
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai- 400001
Mumbai - 400 051
Sub: Intimation regarding loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations")
Ref. Code: 532783. Scrip ID: DAAWAT
In terms of Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we hereby inform you that the Company/RTA has on 04th November, 2022, received request for issue of duplicate share certificate due to loss of share certificates. The following are the details of the said request:
Folio
Name
Certificate No.
Distinctive No.
No. of Shares
Date of receipt
0000103
MR. GAGAN PAL SINGH
7
86341 - 96340
10000
04-11-2022
You are requested to take the same on your record.
Thanking You,
Yours truly,
For LT Foods Limited
Monika Chawla Jaggia
Company Secretary
Membership No. F5150
