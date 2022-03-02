LT Foods : Postal Ballot

Ref- LTF/ SE/ 2021-22 2nd March, 2022 To: BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Relationship Department Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001 SCRIP CODE: 532783 SYMBOL: DAAWAT Sub:- Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith a copy of the Postal Ballot Notice dated 31st January, 2022, sent by the Company to its shareholders for seeking consent by way of Ordinary Resolutions. We request you to kindly take the same on record. Thanking you, Yours truly For LT Foods Limited Monika Chawla Jaggia Company Secretary Membership No. F5150

LT FOODS LIMITED CIN-L74899DL1990PLC041790 Regd. Office:-Unit No. 134, First Floor, Rectangle-1, Saket District Center, New Delhi-110 017 Corporate Office:-4th Floor, MVL I-Park,Sector-15,Gurugram-122 001, Haryana Website:-www.ltgroup.in; Telefax:- 0124-3055199,Email:-ir@ltgroup.in POSTAL BALLOT NOTICE [pursuant to Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and MCA Circulars] Dear Member(s), Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of Section 110 of the Companies Act, 2013 ('the Act') read with Rule 20 and Rule 22 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended ('Rules') read with the General Circular No. 14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020, General Circular No. 22/2020 dated June 15, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated September 28, 2020, General Circular No. 39/2020 dated December 31, 2020, General Circular number 10/2021 dated June 23, 2021 and General Circular number 20/2021 dated December 8, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") (hereinafter collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars"), Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2) issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions of the Act, rules, circulars and notifications issued thereunder (including any statutory modifications or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force and as amended from time to time), for seeking consent of the shareholders of LT Foods Limited ("the Company"), to pass the proposed resolutions in this Notice, as Ordinary resolution(s) through Postal Ballot by way of remote electronic voting (e-voting). In compliance with the aforesaid MCA Circulars, this Postal Ballot Notice is being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company/Depositories. If your e-mail address is not registered with the Company/Depositories, please follow the process provided in the Notes to receive this Postal Ballot Notice and login ID and password for remote e-voting. Hard copy of Postal Ballot Notice along with Postal Ballot Forms and pre-paid business reply envelope will not be sent to the Members for the present Postal Ballot and Notice of the Postal Ballot is being sent only through electronic mode. The communication of the assent or dissent of the Members would only take place through the remote e-voting, provided by the Company. The Explanatory Statement pursuant to Section 102 of the Act and other applicable provisions of the Act, pertaining to the Resolution setting out the material facts concerning each item and the reasons thereof is annexed hereto for your consideration. Pursuant to Rule 22(5) of the Rules, the Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board") in its meeting held on 31st January, 2022, has appointed Mr. Debasis Dixit, Proprietor, M/s. D Dixit & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer, to conduct the Postal Ballot by Remote E-voting process in a fair and transparent manner. The Company has engaged National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") for the purpose of facilitating remote e-voting facility to all its Members. Remote e-voting shall commence from 2nd March, 2022 at 9.00 A.M. (IST) and shall end on 31st March, 2022 at 5.00 P.M. (IST).

The Ordinary Resolutions, if approved, shall be deemed to have been passed on the last date of remote e-voting, i.e. 31st March, 2022. SPECIAL BUSINESS: ITEM NO. 1: Approval of Material Related Party Transactions with Daawat Foods Limited for the Financial Year 2022-23 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 23(4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 188, if and to the extent applicable, and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to enter into below mentioned Material Related Party Transactions with Daawat Foods Limited during the financial year 2022-23, on the terms and conditions as decided by the Board of Directors and Audit Committee keeping in mind the best interest of the company and agreed by the related party(s). Nature of Transaction Proposed Maximum Nature of Relationship Amount of Transactions Sales/Purchases/Interest received/Rent Rs. 905 Crores Material Subsidiary Company received/ Corporate Guarantee/ Corporate Guarantee Charges / Expenses on Fleet lease/ Reimbursement of Expenses / Business Support Services/Sale of Fixed Assets/Purchase of Fixed Assets RESOLVED FURTHER THAT all Executive Directors, Chief Financial Controller and the Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby severally authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things; to finalise or vary the terms and conditions of the transactions with the aforesaid party; and to execute or authorize any person to execute all such documents, instruments and writings as may be considered necessary, relevant, usual, customary, proper and/or expedient for giving effect to this resolution." ITEM NO. 2: Approval of Material Related Party Transactions of the Subsidiaries of LT Foods Limited with LT Foods Americas Inc (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of LT Foods Limited) for the Financial Year 2022-23 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 23(4) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 188, if and to the extent applicable, and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for the time being in force), consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for following subsidiaries of LT Foods Limited to enter into the Material Related Party Transactions (in aggregation) with LT Foods Americas Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of LT Foods Limited) on terms and conditions as decided by the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of the Company:

Sl. Name of the Subsidiary Company Nature of Proposed Maximum No. Transactions Amount of Transactions (In crores) 1 Daawat Foods Limited Sales and 348 2 Raghunath Agro Industries Private Limited 124 Reimbursement of 3 Nature Bio Foods Limited 110 Expenses 4 Eco Pure Specialities Limited 60 Total 642 "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT all Executive Directors, Chief Financial Controller and the Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby severally authorised to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things; to finalise or vary the terms and conditions of the transactions with the aforesaid party; and to execute or authorize any person to execute all such documents, instruments and writings as may be considered necessary, relevant, usual, customary, proper and/or expedient for giving effect to this resolution." By order of the Board For LT Foods Limited Sd/- Monika Chawla Jaggia Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Membership No.-F-5150 Address:4th Floor, MVL i-Park,Sector-15, Gurgaon, Haryana-122 001 Place: Gurugram Date: 31st January, 2022