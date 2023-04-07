Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LTC Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTC   US5021751020

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

(LTC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
34.02 USD   +0.80%
09:31aLTC Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/04Ltc Properties : Investor Presentation April 2023
PU
04/03LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LTC Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

04/07/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will release first quarter earnings on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after market close.

LTC will conduct a conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific / 11:00 a.m. Eastern, to provide commentary on the performance and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Conference Call

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast

www.LTCReit.com

USA Toll-Free Number

1-833-470-1428

Canada Toll-Free Number

1-833-950-0062

Conference Access Code

796837

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through May 12, 2023.

USA Toll-Free Number

1-866-813-9403

Canada Local Number

1-226-828-7578

Conference Access Code

313430

An audio replay of the conference call and the Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package for the current period will be available on the Company’s website at: https://ir.ltcreit.com/Investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
09:31aLTC Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/04Ltc Properties : Investor Presentation April 2023
PU
04/03LTC Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2023
BU
04/03Credit Suisse Trims LTC Properties' Price Target to $36 From $37 Due to Lowered Earning..
MT
04/03LTC Properties, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the Second Quarter..
CI
03/30LTC Senior Management to Participate in the Credit Suisse Healthcare REIT Summit
BU
03/22LTC PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/16LTC Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
03/03LTC Properties Sells Two Skilled Nursing Centers in New Mexico for Proceeds of $20.8 Mi..
MT
03/02LTC Generates $20.8 Million in Proceeds From Sale of Two Skilled Nursing Centers
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 183 M - -
Net income 2023 75,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 972 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 6,72%
Capitalization 1 407 M 1 407 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
EV / Sales 2024 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LTC Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 34,02 $
Average target price 37,83 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wendy L. Simpson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Clint B. Malin Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Bowden Vice President-Investments
Timothy J. Triche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LTC PROPERTIES, INC.-4.25%1 407
WELLTOWER INC.7.64%35 106
VENTAS-5.37%17 052
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-14.48%11 728
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-0.83%7 376
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-2.22%6 403
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer