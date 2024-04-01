LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC) (“LTC” or the “Company”) announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the second quarter of 2024. Distribution dates are outlined in the table below.

Record Date Payment Date Amount April 22, 2024 April 30, 2024 $0.19 per common share May 23, 2024 May 31, 2024 $0.19 per common share June 20, 2024 June 28, 2024 $0.19 per common share

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 31 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240401540808/en/