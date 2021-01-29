Log in
LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

LTC Properties : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

01/29/2021 | 09:31am EST
LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced today that the Company will release fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, February 18, 2021 after market close.

The Company will conduct a conference call on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), to provide commentary on the Company’s performance and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Conference Call
Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast

     

www.LTCReit.com

USA Toll-Free Number

     

1-877-510-2862

International Toll-Free Number

     

1-412-902-4134

Canada Toll-Free Number

     

1-855-669-9657

Conference Call Replay
A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through March 5, 2021.

USA Toll-Free Number

     

1-877-344-7529

International Toll-Free Number

     

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll-Free Number

     

1-855-669-9658

Conference Number

     

10151170

An audio replay of the conference call and the Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package for the current period will be available on the Company’s website at: http://ir.ltcreit.com/Presentations.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of investments of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2021
