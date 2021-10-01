Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  LTC Properties, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LTC   US5021751020

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

(LTC)
  Report
LTC Properties : Declares Its Monthly Common Stock Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

10/01/2021 | 09:31am EDT
LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of October, November and December 2021, payable on October 29, November 30 and December 31, 2021, respectively, to stockholders of record on October 21, November 19 and December 23, 2021, respectively.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC owns or holds first mortgages on 176 investments in 27 states with 31 operating partners. Based on LTC’s gross real estate investments, the portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


