LTC Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
February 15, 2024 at 05:29 pm EST
LTC Properties, Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 127.35 million compared to USD 128.24 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 197.24 million compared to USD 175.15 million a year ago.
Net income was USD 89.74 million compared to USD 100.02 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.16 compared to USD 2.49 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.16 compared to USD 2.48 a year ago.
LTC Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in seniors housing and health care properties through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint ventures, construction financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including skilled nursing centers (SNF), which provides restorative, rehabilitative and nursing care; Assisted living facilities (ALF), which serves people who require assistance with activities of daily living; Independent living facilities (ILF), also known as retirement communities or senior apartments, offers a community and numerous levels of service, such as laundry, housekeeping, dining options/meal plans, exercise and wellness programs, transportation, social, cultural and recreational activities, on-site security, and others, and Memory care facilities (MC), which offers specialized options for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.