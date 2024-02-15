LTC Properties, Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 127.35 million compared to USD 128.24 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 197.24 million compared to USD 175.15 million a year ago.

Net income was USD 89.74 million compared to USD 100.02 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.16 compared to USD 2.49 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.16 compared to USD 2.48 a year ago.