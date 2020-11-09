Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  LTC Properties, Inc.    LTC

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

(LTC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LTC Properties : Senior Management to Participate in the JMP Securities Financial Services and Real Estate Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 09:31am EST

LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that senior management will participate in the JMP Securities Financial Services and Real Estate Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Company’s presentation package will be available on the Company’s website at http://ir.ltcreit.com/Presentations.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
09:31aLTC PROPERTIES : Senior Management to Participate in the JMP Securities Financia..
BU
11/04LTC PROPERTIES : Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITworld Virtua..
BU
11/03LTC PROPERTIES : Transcript of LTC Properties, Inc. Q3 2020 Earnings Call
PU
10/29LTC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29LTC PROPERTIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
10/29LTC PROPERTIES : Q3 2020 Supplemental Operating and Financial Data
PU
10/29LTC PROPERTIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
10/29LTC PROPERTIES : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results and Discusses Recent Activit..
BU
10/23LTC PROPERTIES : Announces Guest Speaker on October 30 Earnings Conference Call
BU
10/21LTC PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 157 M - -
Net income 2020 101 M - -
Net Debt 2020 633 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 6,83%
Capitalization 1 311 M 1 311 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LTC Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 35,88 $
Last Close Price 33,40 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wendy L. Simpson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Clint B. Malin Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Timothy J. Triche Independent Director
Boyd W. Hendrickson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LTC PROPERTIES, INC.-25.40%1 311
WELLTOWER INC.-32.14%23 160
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-18.54%15 117
VENTAS-31.35%14 848
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-10.99%10 062
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-31.03%6 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group