LTC Properties : Transcript of LTC Properties, Inc. Q2 2022 Earnings Call

most recent 10-K dated December 31, 2021. LTC undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Wendy Simpson.

Wendy Simpson

Thank you, Operator.

Welcome everyone to LTC's 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call. Joining me today are Pam Kessler, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer, and Clint Malin, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer.

I will start today by continuing to share my enthusiasm for LTC and its future. Too often, over the past several years, we have spent time discussing COVID, economic headwinds, and the challenges facing our operators. While the industry is not completely out of the woods, and LTC still has a few specific issues to resolve in the short-term, I believe our Company is on sure footing and is operating from a position of strength.

Since the beginning of COVID and to date, we have successfully transitioned several portfolios to strong regional operators with whom we can grow. Most recently, we took important steps to rectify ongoing rent abatements and deferrals by transitioning our marketing properties for sale that have made up the majority of our ongoing assistance. You'll hear more about that later in the call. We have continued to make successful investments that generate positive returns for our investors, especially through creative and flexible structured finance vehicles, have taken a number of steps to enhance the quality of our portfolio, including reducing its average age and have divested properties that no longer fit with our longer-term goals.

To date this year, we have invested over $110 million in senior housing and care, slightly ahead of the entirety of last year, and have generated net proceeds from strategic sales of approximately $72 million, which is $19 million in excess of our gross book value of $53 million. We are continuing to identify additional strategic investments and have been busy touring sites and building relationships. I cannot thank the entire LTC team enough for their hard work in helping us to execute on our goals. While there are still some heavy lifting needed by our operators to return to a pre-pandemic environment, including occupancy and rent increases, a more permanent solution to ongoing staffing issues, and an easing of the inflationary pressures being felt by us all, we are steadfastly moving in the right direction with a strong sense of hope for the future.

Occupancy in our portfolio is gradually increasing and we're hearing from some of our partners that temp agency utilization is dropping and rent increases have been implemented by several of our private pay operators. Multiple signs are pointing in the right direction and I believe our industry, and LTC specifically, is successfully emerging from the worst of the COVID crisis.

As I said before, needs based care is a vital part of our economy and that favorable demographics and the growing fundamental needs of our senior population speaks to the long-term health of the seniors' housing and care industry. I'm confident that much of the angst we've managed through is now in the rear-view mirror, and we can focus more clearly on growth.

We maintained our $0.19 per share monthly dividend during the second quarter, with a total payout to shareholders of $22.6 million. Throughout the pandemic, many REITs elected to cut their dividends, but I'm proud to say that, LTC's conservative financial approach has allowed us to continue paying a steady current return to our shareholders.

Page 2 of 18