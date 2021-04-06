LTC Properties : Investor Presentation April 2021

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This supplemental information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, adopted pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not purely historical may be forward-looking. You can identify some of the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as ''believes,'' ''expects,'' ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''seeks,'' ''approximately,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''estimates'' or ''anticipates,'' or the negative of those words or similar words. Forward- looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties regarding events, conditions and financial trends that may affect our future plans of operation, business strategy, results of operations and financial position. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the status of the economy, the status of capital markets (including prevailing interest rates), and our access to capital; the income and returns available from investments in health care related real estate, the ability of our borrowers and lessees to meet their obligations to us, our reliance on a few major operators; competition faced by our borrowers and lessees within the health care industry, regulation of the health care industry by federal, state and local governments, changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement amounts (including due to federal and state budget constraints), compliance with and changes to regulations and payment policies within the health care industry, debt that we may incur and changes in financing terms, our ability to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, the relative illiquidity of our real estate investments, potential limitations on our remedies when mortgage loans default, and risks and liabilities in connection with properties owned through limited liability companies and partnerships. For a discussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contemplated in the forward- looking statements, please see the discussion under ''Risk Factors'' and other information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any responsibility to update or revise any of these factors or to announce publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.