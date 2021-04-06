LTC Properties : Investor Presentation April 2021

This supplemental information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, adopted pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not purely historical may be forward-looking. You can identify some of the forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words, such as ''believes,'' ''expects,'' ''may,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''seeks,'' ''approximately,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''estimates'' or ''anticipates,'' or the negative of those words or similar words. Forward- looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties regarding events, conditions and financial trends that may affect our future plans of operation, business strategy, results of operations and financial position. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the status of the economy, the status of capital markets (including prevailing interest rates), and our access to capital; the income and returns available from investments in health care related real estate, the ability of our borrowers and lessees to meet their obligations to us, our reliance on a few major operators; competition faced by our borrowers and lessees within the health care industry, regulation of the health care industry by federal, state and local governments, changes in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement amounts (including due to federal and state budget constraints), compliance with and changes to regulations and payment policies within the health care industry, debt that we may incur and changes in financing terms, our ability to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust, the relative illiquidity of our real estate investments, potential limitations on our remedies when mortgage loans default, and risks and liabilities in connection with properties owned through limited liability companies and partnerships. For a discussion of these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contemplated in the forward- looking statements, please see the discussion under ''Risk Factors'' and other information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in our publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any responsibility to update or revise any of these factors or to announce publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
COMPANY
Company Overview
3
INVESTMENTS
Real Estate Activities
Investments and Capital Recycling
4
Acquisitions and Loan Originations
5
Mezzanine Loans and Joint Ventures
6
Lease-Up and Renovations
7
Lease-Up History
8
PORTFOLIO
Overview
9
Metrics
10
Diversification
Geography, MSA, Age of Portfolio
11-12
Operators
13-14
Update
15
Maturity
16
FINANCIAL
Enterprise Value
17
Debt Metrics
18
Debt Maturity
19
Financial Data Summary, Dividends & Total Return
20-22
Income Statement Data
23
Consolidated Balance Sheets
24
Health Care Trends & Investment Strategy
25-26
Investment Highlights & Leadership
27-28
SEC Reg G Compliance
29-32
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
APRIL 2021
2
COMPANY OVERVIEW
LTC (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale‐leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint‐ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending.
ATTRACTIVE YIELD &
WELL‐PROTECTED MONTHLY
DIVIDEND
BALANCE SHEET
LIQUIDITY AT
DECEMBER 31, 2020
Dividend Yield: 5.3% as of April 1, 2021
Monthly dividend is currently $0.19 per month ($2.28 on an annualized basis)
Enterprise Value: $2.3 billion at December 31, 2020 using April 1, 2021 closing stock price
Debt to Enterprise Value: 27.7% at December 31, 2020 using April 1, 2021 closing stock price
Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre: 4.3x
$7.8M in cash and cash equivalents
$510.1M available for borrowing under our Unsecured Credit Agreement @ 115 bps over LIBOR and a facility fee of 20 bps, matures in 2022
$200.0M available under our "At‐The‐Market" offering program
Effective Shelf Registration Statement
REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES - INVESTMENTS AND CAPITAL RECYCLING SINCE 2010
Total Investments
Total Sales (1)
Total Gains
$
$450
$400
$350
MILLION
$300
$250
$200
$150 $100 $50 $0
1.5
Billion
$ 273.2
$ 131.8
Million
Million
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Investments
Sales
Reflects total sales price.
REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES - ACQUISITIONS AND LOAN ORIGINATIONS
(dollar amounts in thousands)
ACQUISITIONS
CONTRACTUAL
# OF
PRO PERTY
# BEDS/
DATE O F
INITIAL
PURCHASE
ADDITIONAL
DATE
PROPERTIES
TYPE
UNITS
LOCATION
OPERATOR
CONSTRUCTION
CASH YIELD
PRICE
COMMITMENT (1 )
2019
1/31
1
ALF/MC
74 units
Abingdon, VA
English Meadows Senior Living
2015
7.40%
$
16,719
(2)
$
-
8/15
1
SNF(3)
90 beds
Kansas City, MO
Ignite Medical Resorts
2018
8.25%
19,500
-
8/23
1
UDP(3)
90 beds
Independence, MO
Ignite Medical Resorts
2019-2020
9.25%
2,622
14,752
12/31
1
ALF/MC
76 units
Auburn Hills, MI
Randall Residence
1995
7.40%
6,486
2,285 (4)
12/31
1
MC
80 units
Sterling Heights, MI
Randall Residence
1997
7.40%
12,514
-
(4)
5
230 units / 180 beds
$
57,841
$
17,037
2020
1/10
1
SNF
140 beds
Longview, TX
HMG Healthcare
2014
8.50%
$
13,500
$
-
Commitments may include capital improvement or development allowances for approved projects but excludes incentive payments and contingent payments. For a comprehensive list of our commitments, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
We entered into a JV to purchase and lease an operational 74-unit ALF/MC community. The non-controlling partner contributed $919 of equity and we contributed $15,976 in cash at closing. LTC's economic interest in the JV is approximately 95%. We account for the JV on a consolidated basis. See page 6 for a list of our joint ventures.
We acquired a 90-bedpost-acute skilled nursing center in Kansas City, MO. We also acquired a parcel of land and developed a 90-bedpost-acute skilled nursing center in Independence, MO. See page 7 for lease-up activities.
Capital improvement commitment is available to both properties for a total of $2,285 at 7.40%.
LOAN ORIGINATIONS
ST ATE D
# OF
PROPERTY
# BEDS/
LOAN
MATURITY
FUNDED AT
INTEREST
DATE
PROPERTIES
TYPE
UNITS
LOCATION
TYPE
DATE
OPERATOR
ORIGINATION
ORIGINATION
RATE
2019
6/20
2
SNF
205 beds
East Lansing, MI (1)
Mortgage
Jan-2045
Prestige Healthcare
$
7,500
$
7,500
9.41%
2020
6/2
4
SNF
501 beds
Various in MI (2)
Mortgage
Oct-2045
Prestige Healthcare
$
2,000
$
2,000
8.89%
We funded additional loan proceeds of $7,500 under an existing mortgage loan. The incremental funding bears interest at 9.41%, fixed for two years, and escalating annually by 2.25% thereafter.
We funded additional loan proceeds of $2,000 under an existing mortgage loan. The incremental funding bears interest at 8.89%, escalating annually by 2.25% thereafter.
