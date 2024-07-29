LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC) (“LTC” or the “Company”), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729715504/en/

Three Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 50,116 $ 48,246 Net income available to common stockholders $ 19,188 6,028 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.15 NAREIT funds from operations ("FFO") attributable to common stockholders(1) $ 28,244 $ 27,178 NAREIT diluted FFO per common share(1) $ 0.65 $ 0.66 FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items(1) $ 29,266 $ 27,178 Funds available for distribution ("FAD")(1) $ 29,548 $ 27,935 FAD, excluding non-recurring items(1) $ 28,662 $ 27,935

_______________ (1) NAREIT FFO and FAD are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures is included in the tables at the end of this press release.

More detailed financial information is available in the tables at the end of this press release, the Company’s Supplemental Operating and Financial Data presentation for the 2024 second quarter, and its Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, both of which can be found on LTC’s investor relations website at ir.LTCreit.com.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Total revenues increased as the result of higher interest income from mortgage and mezzanine loan originations in 2023, construction loan funding in 2024, interest rate escalations, and insurance proceeds related to sold properties.

Expenses decreased primarily due to the impairment loss in the year-ago period, a decrease in interest expense due to scheduled principal paydowns on the Company’s senior unsecured notes, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expense, and an increase in provisions for credit losses.

Income from unconsolidated joint ventures increased as a result of a 2024 mortgage loan origination.

2024 Second Quarter Portfolio Update:

Investment

As previously announced, originated a $12.7 million mortgage loan secured by a skilled nursing and assisted living campus with 78 units and 104 beds in Texas. The five-year mortgage loan is interest only at a current rate of 9.15%. The investment is accounted for as an unconsolidated joint venture, and is expected to generate approximately $884,000 of revenue in 2024.

Operator Update – ALG Senior (“ALG”)

LTC deferred a total of $1.5 million in rent from ALG for May and June of 2024 on a portfolio of 11 assisted living communities in North Carolina that the Company owns through a joint venture accounted for as a financing receivable, with a balance of $121.4 million at June 30, 2024. Additionally, LTC agreed to defer up to approximately $250,000 in rent per month for July through December 2024, or a total of up to $1.5 million.

LTC also amended a lease on another assisted living community operated by ALG. Under the amendment, no rent is due for May through September 2024, with quarterly market-based rent resets thereafter. Previous annualized rent was approximately $900,000. LTC wrote-off $321,000 of straight-line rent receivable related to this lease during the 2024 second quarter.

LTC funded $8.3 million under two mortgage loans receivable due from affiliates of ALG.

Concurrently with the mortgage loans receivable funding, LTC entered into two joint venture investments related to 17 properties operated by ALG in North and South Carolina, as follows: Exchanged its $64.5 million mortgage loan receivable for 53% interest in a joint venture that owns 13 assisted living communities in North Carolina (12) and South Carolina (1). Exchanged its $38.0 million mortgage loans receivable for 93% interest in a joint venture that owns four assisted living communities and a parcel of land in North Carolina. Each of the joint ventures concurrently leased the properties to an affiliate of ALG under separate 10-year master leases maturing at the end of June 2034, with purchase options available through June 2028. Combined contractual annualized cash income under the leases is $7.4 million, compared with $6.9 million of annualized cash interest under the previous mortgage loans, as a result of the additional $8.3 million in cash LTC invested. Due to the purchase options given to the seller, these investments are being accounted for as financing receivables.

All of LTC’s investments with ALG are now cross-defaulted and cross-collateralized, providing the Company with added security.

Asset Sales and Payoff

Sold two closed properties located in Texas for $500,000, as previously disclosed, and received $397,000 of proceeds, net of transaction cost.

Received $2.0 million from the payoff of a mortgage loan secured by a parcel of land in Missouri.

Transition

As previously announced, transitioned a 56-unit assisted living community in Texas to an operator new to LTC.

Amendments and Extensions

Amended a master lease with HMG Healthcare (“HMG”) covering 11 skilled nursing centers in Texas to extend the term through December 2028. As a condition of the amendment, HMG agreed to repay $11.9 million on its $13.5 million working capital note during the 2024 second quarter, which was subsequently amended to July 11, 2024. During and subsequent to the second quarter, the $11.9 million was paid in full. HMG’s current working capital note repayment obligation is $1.6 million, which is interest free and will be repaid ratably through the end of 2028.

An operator exercised its renewal option through February 2030. Annual cash rent for 2024 is $8.0 million, escalating 2.5% annually.

Activities Subsequent to June 30, 2024:

Committed to fund a $26.1 million mortgage loan for the construction of a 116-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Illinois. The borrower contributed $12.3 million of equity which will initially fund the construction. Once all of the borrower’s equity has been drawn, expected in early 2025, LTC will begin funding the commitment. The loan term is approximately six years at a current rate of 9.0% and IRR of 9.5%;

Sold an 80-unit assisted living community in Texas to the operator for $8.0 million. LTC anticipates recording a gain on sale of approximately $3.6 million. The operator paid $441,000 in rent through the remainder of the initial lease term.

Recorded $2.6 million of income from former operators related to portfolio transitions in prior years.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity at June 30, 2024:

LTC had total liquidity of $189.3 million, including $6.2 million of cash on hand, $118.2 million available under the Company’s unsecured revolving line of credit, and the potential ability to access the capital markets through the issuance of $64.9 million of common stock under LTC’s equity distribution agreements.

Conference Call Information

LTC will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), to provide commentary on its performance and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The conference call is accessible by telephone and the internet. Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast www.LTCreit.com USA Toll-Free Number (888) 506‑0062 International Number (973) 528‑0011 Conference Access Code 927824

Additionally, an audio replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call through August 13, 2024 via the following:

USA Toll-Free Number (877) 481‑4010 International Number (919) 882-2331 Conference Number 50745

About LTC

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 194 properties in 26 states with 31 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Rental income $ 31,657 $ 31,537 $ 65,206 $ 63,272 Interest income from financing receivables(1) 3,830 3,830 7,660 7,581 Interest income from mortgage loans 12,661 11,926 25,109 23,170 Interest and other income 1,968 953 3,507 3,723 Total revenues 50,116 48,246 101,482 97,746 Expenses: Interest expense 10,903 11,312 21,948 21,921 Depreciation and amortization 9,024 9,376 18,119 18,586 Impairment loss — 12,076 — 12,510 Provision for credit losses 703 187 727 1,918 Transaction costs 380 91 646 208 Property tax expense 3,247 3,187 6,630 6,480 General and administrative expenses 6,760 6,091 13,251 12,385 Total expenses 31,017 42,320 61,321 74,008 Other operating income: (Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net (32 ) 302 3,219 15,675 Operating income 19,067 6,228 43,380 39,413 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 671 376 1,047 752 Net income 19,738 6,604 44,427 40,165 Income allocated to non-controlling interests (377 ) (430 ) (836 ) (857 ) Net income attributable to LTC Properties, Inc. 19,361 6,174 43,591 39,308 Income allocated to participating securities (173 ) (146 ) (338 ) (293 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 19,188 $ 6,028 $ 43,253 $ 39,015 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.15 $ 1.01 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.15 $ 1.00 $ 0.95 Weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per common share: Basic 43,171 41,145 43,030 41,113 Diluted 43,463 41,232 43,322 41,200 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.57 $ 1.14 $ 1.14

_______________ (1) Represents rental income from acquisitions through sale-leaseback transactions, subject to leases that contain purchase options. In accordance with GAAP, the properties are required to be presented as financing receivables on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and the rental income to be presented as Interest income from financing receivables on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Investments: Land $ 119,141 $ 121,725 Buildings and improvements 1,216,774 1,235,600 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (390,863 ) (387,751 ) Operating real estate property, net 945,052 969,574 Properties held-for-sale, net of accumulated depreciation: 2024—$1,906; 2023—$3,616 4,248 18,391 Real property investments, net 949,300 987,965 Financing receivables,(1) net of credit loss reserve: 2024—$3,615; 2023—$1,980 357,910 196,032 Mortgage loans receivable, net of credit loss reserve: 2024—$3,927; 2023—$4,814 389,448 477,266 Real estate investments, net 1,696,658 1,661,263 Notes receivable, net of credit loss reserve: 2024—$590; 2023—$611 58,405 60,490 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 30,504 19,340 Investments, net 1,785,567 1,741,093 Other assets: Cash and cash equivalents 6,174 20,286 Debt issue costs related to revolving line of credit 1,621 1,557 Interest receivable 57,465 53,960 Straight-line rent receivable 18,706 19,626 Lease incentives 3,573 2,607 Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,610 15,969 Total assets $ 1,890,716 $ 1,855,098 LIABILITIES Revolving line of credit $ 281,750 $ 302,250 Term loans, net of debt issue costs: 2024—$267; 2023—$342 99,733 99,658 Senior unsecured notes, net of debt issue costs: 2024—$1,138; 2023—$1,251 479,522 489,409 Accrued interest 4,997 3,865 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,957 43,649 Total liabilities 907,959 938,831 EQUITY Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: $0.01 par value; 60,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 2024—43,491; 2023—43,022 435 430 Capital in excess of par value 1,005,468 991,656 Cumulative net income 1,677,986 1,634,395 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,965 6,110 Cumulative distributions (1,800,715 ) (1,751,312 ) Total LTC Properties, Inc. stockholders’ equity 889,139 881,279 Non-controlling interests 93,618 34,988 Total equity 982,757 916,267 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,890,716 $ 1,855,098

_______________ (1) Represents acquisitions through sale-leaseback transactions, subject to leases that contain purchase options. In accordance with GAAP, the properties are required to be presented as financing receivables on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

LTC PROPERTIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 44,427 $ 40,165 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,119 18,586 Stock-based compensation expense 4,522 4,226 Impairment loss — 12,510 Gain on sale of real estate, net (3,219 ) (15,675 ) Income from unconsolidated joint ventures (1,047 ) (752 ) Income distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures 421 — Straight-line rental adjustment 598 888 Exchange of prepayment fee for participating interest in mortgage loan — (1,380 ) Adjustment for collectability of rental income and lease incentives 321 26 Amortization of lease incentives 438 413 Provision for credit losses 727 1,918 Application of interest reserve (233 ) (1,609 ) Amortization of debt issue costs 535 600 Other non-cash items, net 48 47 Change in operating assets and liabilities Lease incentives funded (1,594 ) (19 ) Increase in interest receivable (4,135 ) (4,593 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued interest payable 1,132 (1,364 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (3,150 ) (7,453 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 57,910 46,534 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investment in real estate properties (319 ) (43,759 ) Investment in real estate capital improvements (3,635 ) (3,230 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate, net 25,664 37,553 Investment in financing receivables — (112,712 ) Investment in real estate mortgage loans receivable (16,054 ) (70,603 ) Principal payments received on mortgage loans receivable 2,393 251 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (11,164 ) — Advances and originations under notes receivable (188 ) (866 ) Principal payments received on notes receivable 2,294 5,965 Net cash used in investing activities (1,009 ) (187,401 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings from revolving line of credit 19,200 224,950 Repayment of revolving line of credit (39,700 ) (28,600 ) Principal payments on senior unsecured notes (10,000 ) (11,000 ) Proceeds from common stock issued 10,974 1,777 Distributions paid to stockholders (49,403 ) (47,162 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (109 ) (812 ) Financing costs paid (411 ) (20 ) Cash paid for taxes in lieu of shares upon vesting of restricted stock (1,533 ) (1,619 ) Other (31 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (71,013 ) 137,514 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,112 ) (3,353 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 20,286 10,379 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,174 $ 7,026 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 20,281 $ 22,685 Non-cash investing and financing transactions: Contribution from non-controlling interest $ 61,025 $ 12,964 Investment in financing receivables $ (163,460 ) $ — Exchange of mezzanine loan and related prepayment fee for participating interest in mortgage loan $ — $ (8,841 ) Exchange of mortgage loans for controlling interests in joint ventures accounted for as financing receivables $ 102,435 $ — Reserves withheld at financing and mortgage loan receivable origination $ — $ (5,147 ) Accretion of interest reserve recorded as mortgage loan receivable $ 233 $ 1,609 Increase (decrease) in fair value of interest rate swap agreements $ 145 $ (151 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests $ 817 $ — Distributions paid to non-controlling interests related to property sale $ 2,305 $ — Mortgage loan receivable reserve withheld at origination $ — $ 1,506

Supplemental Reporting Measures

FFO and FAD are supplemental measures of a real estate investment trust’s (“REIT”) financial performance that are not defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Investors, analysts and the Company use FFO and FAD as supplemental measures of operating performance. The Company believes FFO and FAD are helpful in evaluating the operating performance of a REIT. Real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, but cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. We believe that by excluding the effect of historical cost depreciation, which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO and FAD facilitate like comparisons of operating performance between periods. Occasionally, the Company may exclude non-recurring items from FFO and FAD in order to allow investors, analysts and management to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by unanticipated items.

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), means net income available to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses on the sale of real estate and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. The Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or have a different interpretation of the current NAREIT definition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing the Company’s FFO to that of other REITs.

We define FAD as FFO excluding the effects of straight-line rent, amortization of lease inducement, effective interest income, deferred income from unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation charges, capitalized interest and non-cash interest charges. GAAP requires rental revenues related to non-contingent leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. This method results in rental income in the early years of a lease that is higher than actual cash received, creating a straight-line rent receivable asset included in the consolidated balance sheet. At some point during the lease, depending on its terms, cash rent payments exceed the straight-line rent which results in the straight-line rent receivable asset decreasing to zero over the remainder of the lease term. Effective interest method, as required by GAAP, is a technique for calculating the actual interest rate for the term of a mortgage loan based on the initial origination value. Similar to the accounting methodology of straight-line rent, the actual interest rate is higher than the stated interest rate in the early years of the mortgage loan thus creating an effective interest receivable asset included in the interest receivable line item in the consolidated balance sheet and reduces down to zero when, at some point during the mortgage loan, the stated interest rate is higher than the actual interest rate. FAD is useful in analyzing the portion of cash flow that is available for distribution to stockholders. Investors, analysts and the Company utilize FAD as an indicator of common dividend potential. The FAD payout ratio, which represents annual distributions to common shareholders expressed as a percentage of FAD, facilitates the comparison of dividend coverage between REITs.

While the Company uses FFO and FAD as supplemental performance measures of the cash flow generated by operations and cash available for distribution to stockholders, such measures are not representative of cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered an alternative to net income available to common stockholders.

Reconciliation of FFO and FAD

The following table reconciles GAAP net income available to common stockholders to each of NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders and FAD (unaudited, amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income available to common stockholders $ 19,188 $ 6,028 $ 43,253 $ 39,015 Add: Impairment loss — 12,076 — 12,510 Add: Depreciation and amortization 9,024 9,376 18,119 18,586 Add (Less): Loss (Gain) on sale of real estate, net 32 (302 ) (3,219 ) (15,675 ) NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders 28,244 27,178 58,153 54,436 Add: Non-recurring items 1,022 (1) — (1,355 ) (1) 262 (1) FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 29,266 $ 27,178 $ 56,798 $ 54,698 NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 28,244 $ 27,178 58,153 54,436 Non-cash income: Add: straight-line rental adjustment 48 423 598 888 Add: amortization of lease incentives 205 230 438 439 Add: Other non-cash contra-revenue 321 (2) — 321 (2) — Less: Effective interest income (2,293 ) (2,220 ) (3,937 ) (3,828 ) Net non-cash income (1,719 ) (1,567 ) (2,580 ) (2,501 ) Non-cash expense: Add: Non-cash compensation charges 2,320 2,137 4,522 4,225 Add: Provision for credit losses 703 (3) 187 727 (3) 1,918 (3) Net non-cash expense 3,023 2,324 5,249 6,143 Funds available for distribution (FAD) $ 29,548 $ 27,935 60,822 58,078 Less: Non-recurring income (886 ) (1) — (3,263 ) (1) (1,570 ) (1) Funds available for distribution (FAD), excluding non-recurring items $ 28,662 $ 27,935 $ 57,559 $ 56,508

_______________ (1) See the reconciliation of non-recurring items on the following page for further detail. (2) Represents the straight-line rent receivable write-off of $321 related to converting a lease to fair market rent. (3) Includes provision for credit losses reserve recorded upon origination of acquisitions accounted for as financing receivables, and mortgage loans, offset by mortgage loan payoffs. See the reconciliation of non-recurring items on the following page for further detail.

Reconciliation of FFO and FAD (continued)

The following table continues the reconciliation between GAAP net income available to common stockholders and each of NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders and FAD by reconciling the non-recurring items (unaudited, amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of non-recurring adjustments to NAREIT FFO: Provision for credit losses reserve recorded upon origination $ 1,635 (1) $ — $ 1,635 (1) $ 1,832 (1) Provision for credit losses recovery related to loan payoffs (934 ) (1) — (934 ) (1) — Add: Total provision for credit losses non-recurring adjustments 701 — 701 1,832 Add: Straight-line rent receivable write-off 321 (2) — 321 (2) — Deduct: Mortgage interest income related to the exit IRR received — — — (1,570 ) (3) Deduct: Rental income related to the repayment of rent credit — — (2,377 ) (4) — Total non-recurring adjustments to NAREIT FFO $ 1,022 $ — $ (1,355 ) $ 262 Reconciliation of non-recurring adjustments to FAD: Deduct: Mortgage interest income related to the exit IRR received $ (886 ) (3) $ — $ (886 ) (3) $ (1,570 ) (5) Deduct: Rental income related to the repayment of rent credit — — (2,377 ) (4) — Total non-recurring cash adjustments to FAD $ (886 ) $ — $ (3,263 ) $ (1,570 )

_______________ (1) A 1% credit loss reserve is taken upon origination of financing transactions, then decreased as the balance is paid down through scheduled principal payments and payoffs. During 2024, LTC acquired $163,460 of properties accounted for as financing receivables. During 2023, LTC acquired $121,321 of properties accounted for as financing receivables and originated two mortgage loans totaling $61,861. Received $102,435 from the payoff of three mortgage loans during 2024. (2) Represents the straight-line rent receivable write-off related to a lease that converted to fair market rent during 2Q 2024. The straight-line rent write-off is a contra-revenue on the Consolidated Statements of Income. (3) The exit IRR income was received upon the payoff of three mortgage loans in 2024. The exit IRR was previously recorded ratably over the term of the loan through effective interest income. (4) The rent credit was received in connection with the sale of a 110-unit assisted living community in Wisconsin. The rent credit was provided to the operator during new construction lease-up. (5) The exit IRR income was received upon the payoff of two mezzanine loans in 2023 and was not previously recorded.

Reconciliation of FFO and FAD (continued)

The following table continues the reconciliation between GAAP net income available to common stockholders and each of NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders and FAD (unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NAREIT Basic FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 1.35 $ 1.32 NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 1.34 $ 1.32 NAREIT Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 28,417 $ 27,324 $ 58,491 $ 54,729 Weighted average shares used to calculate NAREIT diluted FFO per share attributable to common stockholders 43,767 41,489 43,613 41,454 Diluted FFO attributable to common stockholders, excluding non-recurring items $ 29,439 $ 27,324 $ 57,136 $ 54,991 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FFO, excluding non-recurring items, per share attributable to common stockholders 43,767 41,489 43,613 41,454 Diluted FAD $ 29,721 $ 28,081 $ 61,160 $ 58,371 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FAD per share 43,767 41,489 43,613 41,454 Diluted FAD, excluding non-recurring items $ 28,835 $ 28,081 $ 57,897 $ 56,801 Weighted average shares used to calculate diluted FAD, excluding non-recurring items, per share 43,767 41,489 43,613 41,454

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240729715504/en/