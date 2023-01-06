Advanced search
LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

(LTC)
01/06/2023
36.00 USD   +2.13%
04:17pLTC Senior Management to Participate in the 3rd Annual Capital One Securities Virtual REIT Conference
BU
01/05LTC Invests $128 Million in 12 Assisted Living/Memory Care Properties in North Carolina
BU
01/03LTC Properties Maintains Monthly Dividend at $0.19/Share for Q1
MT
LTC Senior Management to Participate in the 3rd Annual Capital One Securities Virtual REIT Conference

01/06/2023 | 04:17pm EST
LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that senior management will participate in the 3rd Annual Capital One Securities Virtual REIT Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

The Company’s presentation package will be available online at https://ir.ltcreit.com/Investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 216 properties in 29 states with 32 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2023
