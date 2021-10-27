Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  LTC Properties, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LTC   US5021751020

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

(LTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/27 09:55:01 am
33.635 USD   +0.19%
09:31aLTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITworld Virtual Annual Conference
BU
10/20LTC PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/11LTC PROPERTIES : Closes $46 Million in Investments
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LTC Senior Management to Participate in the NAREIT REITworld Virtual Annual Conference

10/27/2021 | 09:31am EDT
LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that senior management will participate in the NAREIT REITworld Virtual Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 11, 2021.

The Company’s presentation package will be available online at https://ir.ltcreit.com/Investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC owns or holds first mortgages on 177 properties in 27 states with 33 operating partners. Based on LTC’s gross real estate investments, the portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 156 M - -
Net income 2021 60,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 6,79%
Capitalization 1 322 M 1 322 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LTC Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 33,57 $
Average target price 38,17 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wendy L. Simpson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Clint B. Malin Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Bowden Vice President-Investments
Timothy J. Triche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LTC PROPERTIES, INC.-13.72%1 322
WELLTOWER INC.24.47%33 987
VENTAS, INC.11.17%21 417
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.16.01%18 902
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-7.07%12 365
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.20.70%7 275