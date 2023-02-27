Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LTC Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTC   US5021751020

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

(LTC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:33:07 2023-02-27 am EST
37.00 USD   +0.34%
09:16aLTC to Diversify Portfolio Through Transition and/or Sale of Brookdale-operated Properties
BU
02/22Ltc properties invests $51 million for refinance of seniors housing campus in upscale atlanta area
AQ
02/21LTC Properties Invests $51.1 Million in Seniors Housing Development Corso Atlanta
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LTC to Diversify Portfolio Through Transition and/or Sale of Brookdale-operated Properties

02/27/2023 | 09:16am EST
-- Provides LTC with Opportunity to Reduce Concentration and Further Develop and Expand Relationships with Growth-Oriented Regional Operators --

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced that it plans to diversify its portfolio through the transition and possible sale of some of the properties in its Brookdale Senior Living (“Brookdale”) portfolio, following Brookdale’s election not to exercise its lease renewal option.

Brookdale is contractually obligated to pay rent on the portfolio of 35 assisted living communities across eight states through the end of the lease term on December 31, 2023. The portfolio represents 8.4% of pro forma annualized contractual cash rent, and 8.2% of pro forma annualized GAAP rent. LTC has funded approximately $7 million in capital improvements in the properties over the last two years.

“Our relationship with Brookdale has been one of mutual respect and support, and we wish them well,” said Wendy Simpson, LTC’s Chairman and CEO. “Through LTC’s active asset management program, and as lease renewals approach, we are prepared, and have contingency plans as we have previously disclosed. We believe LTC is in an excellent position to reduce operator concentration through diversification, and look forward to working with strong regional operators to drive long-term growth and success for us and for them.”

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 175 M - -
Net income 2023 75,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 6,18%
Capitalization 1 525 M 1 525 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
EV / Sales 2024 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LTC Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 36,87 $
Average target price 38,17 $
Spread / Average Target 3,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wendy L. Simpson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Clint B. Malin Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Bowden Vice President-Investments
Timothy J. Triche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LTC PROPERTIES, INC.3.77%1 525
WELLTOWER INC.14.22%36 735
VENTAS10.30%19 876
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-2.07%13 424
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED2.13%7 490
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-3.69%6 306