Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. LTC Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTC   US5021751020

LTC PROPERTIES, INC.

(LTC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-25 pm EDT
31.10 USD   -1.40%
04:33pLTC to Participate in Nareit's REITWeek 2023 Investor Conference
BU
05/22LTC PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on LTC Properties to $35 From $36, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LTC to Participate in Nareit's REITWeek 2023 Investor Conference

05/25/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE: LTC), a real estate investment trust that invests in seniors housing and health care properties, today announced senior management will participate in Nareit’s REITWeek 2023 Investor Conference June 6–8 in New York City.

The Company’s presentation package will be available online at https://ir.ltcreit.com/Investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC’s investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 30 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC’s investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
04:33pLTC to Participate in Nareit's REITWeek 2023 Investor Conference
BU
05/22LTC PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on LTC Properties to $35 From $36, Maintains Equalweig..
MT
05/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on LTC Properties to $34 From $35, Maintains Underweight ..
MT
04/28Transcript : LTC Properties, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
04/28LTC Properties' Q1 Funds From Operations, Revenue Rise
MT
04/27Ltc : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27LTC PROPERTIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
04/27LTC Reports 2023 First Quarter Results and Discusses Recent Activities
BU
04/27LTC Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 186 M - -
Net income 2023 83,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 7,24%
Capitalization 1 306 M 1 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,17x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LTC Properties, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LTC PROPERTIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 31,54 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wendy L. Simpson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler Co-President, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Clint B. Malin Co-President & Chief Investment Officer
Michael Bowden Vice President-Investments
Timothy J. Triche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LTC PROPERTIES, INC.-8.78%1 306
WELLTOWER INC.16.20%36 895
VENTAS-4.86%17 146
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-21.66%10 743
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-3.17%7 106
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.1.90%6 674
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer