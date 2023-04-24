Advanced search
    LTIM   INE214T01019

LTIMINDTREE LIMITED

(LTIM)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:19 2023-04-24 am EDT
4183.45 INR   +0.30%
02:18pCurrys Selects LTIMindtree as its Core Digital Transformation Partner
BU
09:27aLtimindtree : Corporate Governance Report
PU
04/10Indian shares set to open higher ahead of March quarter earnings
RE
Currys Selects LTIMindtree as its Core Digital Transformation Partner

04/24/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced that it has been selected as a key digital transformation partner by Currys, UK’s leading retailer of technology products and services. During this five-year engagement, Currys will leverage LTIMindtree’s extensive retail business consulting and technology capabilities to deliver the next phase of omnichannel transformation to its consumers and employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005270/en/

Arron D’Aubney, Chief Technology Officer, Currys and Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree at the signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)

Arron D’Aubney, Chief Technology Officer, Currys and Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree at the signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)

This new partnership builds on LTIMindtree’s successful delivery of a connected and highly personalized omnichannel shopping experience for Currys’ consumers across multiple markets since 2022. The last 12 months have shown that Omnichannel is the preferred model for consumers and Currys is building on this trend.

“We are delighted to select LTIMindtree as our key digital partner for the second phase of our transformation journey. Consolidating our consumer technology and transformation initiatives with a trusted partner was an easy decision, given their technical excellence and deep industry knowledge,” said Arron D’Aubney, Chief Technology Officer, Currys. “Our previous engagement with LTIMindtree has been critical in our evolution as a ‘digital-first’ omnichannel retailer. Today, omnichannel remains the preferred mode for consumers as Currys builds on its strengths. Through this renewed partnership, Currys is confident of streamlining its ever-growing employee engagement, enhancing consumer satisfaction, and achieving sustainable business growth to match its mission of making technology accessible to all,” he added.

The multi-million-dollar collaboration aims to enhance Currys’ omnichannel revenue stream and drive cost transformation. Consequently, it will also enable Currys to strengthen its market position.

“Our journey with Currys is a testament to LTIMindtree’s capabilities in the retail space. We have successfully delivered the best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience for their consumers. In this next phase, we remain committed to leveraging our digital expertise to drive their overall transformation goals,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree. “At LTIMindtree, we understand the importance of having the right partner to drive strategic transformation initiatives, and we are honored to be that partner for Currys,” he added.

LTIMindtree will help Currys modernize their systems by consolidating and simplifying consumer and employee-facing applications, leading to accelerated innovation, increased efficiency, and an overall improved end-user experience.

About LTIMindtree:

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximise growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.

About Currys plc.:

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 826 stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece. In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 30,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives. The Group’s operations include state-of-the-art repair facilities in Newark, UK, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and an extensive distribution network, enabling fast and efficient delivery to stores and homes.

Our vision, we help everyone enjoy amazing technology, has a powerful social purpose at its heart. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, help people stay connected, productive, healthy, and entertained. We’re here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and with our scale and expertise, we are uniquely placed to do so.

We’re a leader in giving technology a longer life through repair, recycling and reuse. We’re reducing our impact on the environment in our operations and our wider value chain and we will achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We offer customers products that help them save energy, reduce waste and save water, and we partner with charitable organisations to bring the benefits of amazing technology to those who might otherwise be excluded.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 334 B 4 071 M 4 071 M
Net income 2023 44 544 M 544 M 544 M
Net cash 2023 31 663 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,8x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 1 238 B 15 082 M 15 104 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 86 462
Free-Float 31,1%
Managers and Directors
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Nachiket Deshpande Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tridib Kumar Barat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LTIMINDTREE LIMITED-4.46%15 037
ACCENTURE PLC3.56%174 511
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.94%140 948
SIEMENS AG12.34%126 717
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.76%114 050
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.90%89 173
