  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. LTIMindtree Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTIM   INE214T01019

LTIMINDTREE LIMITED

(LTIM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:48:46 2023-03-28 am EDT
4555.75 INR   -0.04%
05:40aHellenic Bank Selects LTIMindtree as a Strategic Sourcing Partner in its Transformation Journey
BU
05:27aLTIMindtree Bags Contract from Cyprus-based Hellenic Bank
MT
05:18aLtimindtree : Hellenic Bank Selects LTIMindtree as a Strategic Sourcing Partner in its Transformation Journey
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hellenic Bank Selects LTIMindtree as a Strategic Sourcing Partner in its Transformation Journey

03/28/2023 | 05:40am EDT
LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced that it has been selected as the strategic sourcing partner by Hellenic Bank, a leading financial institution in Cyprus. This engagement will enable Hellenic Bank to meet their resource capacity demands in an efficient and timely manner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005760/en/

At the signing ceremony - Oliver Gatzke, Chief Executive Officer, Hellenic Bank and Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree (Photo: Business Wire)

Hellenic Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Cyprus providing businesses and individuals, a full spectrum of banking products and services. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will help transform Hellenic Bank’s core business, and enhance its data and analytics and process excellence implementations.

“This engagement is key to our ability to deliver an enhanced customer experience, streamline our operations and build a sustainable bank leveraging the power of data and next generation technology. The partnership with LTIMindtree is catalytic to the delivery of our transformation plan in terms of providing us with specialized resource capacity in a highly digital environment. We wish for a successful partnership and towards this end we are happy to see clear commitment on behalf of LTIMindtree and the bank alike,” said Oliver Gatzke, Chief Executive Officer, Hellenic Bank.

“We are excited to partner with Hellenic Bank in their strategic transformation journey,” said Srinivas Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree. “By blending our extensive industry experience and advanced data and analytics capabilities, we look forward to accelerating Hellenic Bank’s transformation program and enabling them to achieve their strategic goals of becoming a client centric and technology driven bank,” he added.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximise growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 329 B 3 994 M 3 994 M
Net income 2023 44 383 M 539 M 539 M
Net cash 2023 34 695 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,4x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 1 348 B 16 389 M 16 389 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,00x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 86 462
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LTIMindtree Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 4 557,70 INR
Average target price 4 809,03 INR
Spread / Average Target 5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Nachiket Deshpande Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tridib Kumar Barat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LTIMINDTREE LIMITED4.41%16 389
ACCENTURE PLC2.67%173 015
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-4.13%138 873
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.22%117 298
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.35%88 820
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.91%69 514
