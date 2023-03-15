LTIMindtree : Analyst Day

March 14 2023
16:30
onwards
Registration
17:00
17:20
Getting to the future, faster. Together
Debashis Chatterjee
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
17:20
17:40
Finding growth in uncertain times
Sudhir Chaturvedi
President, Global Markets
17:40
18:25
LTIMOne: The new way to create customer value
Nachiket Deshpande
Chief Operating Officer
18:25
18:45
Delivering profitable industry-leading growth
Vinit Teredesai
Chief Financial Officer
18:45
19:30
Q&A
19:30
onwards
Networking Dinner
