  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. LTIMindtree Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTIM   INE214T01019

LTIMINDTREE LIMITED

(LTIM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25:51 2023-03-15 am EDT
4592.30 INR   +0.56%
10:30aLtimindtree : Analyst Day
PU
03/06LTIMindtree Opens New Delivery Hub in Poland
MT
03/06LTIMindtree Expands Footprint in Europe with a New Delivery Center in Poland
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

LTIMindtree : Analyst Day

03/15/2023 | 10:30am EDT
March 14 2023

16:30

onwards

Registration

17:00

17:20

Getting to the future, faster. Together

Debashis Chatterjee
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

17:20

17:40

Finding growth in uncertain times

Sudhir Chaturvedi
President, Global Markets

17:40

18:25

LTIMOne: The new way to create customer value

Nachiket Deshpande
Chief Operating Officer

18:25

18:45

Delivering profitable industry-leading growth

Vinit Teredesai
Chief Financial Officer

18:45

19:30

Q&A

19:30

onwards

Networking Dinner

Attachments

Disclaimer

LTIMindtree Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 14:29:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 328 B 3 987 M 3 987 M
Net income 2023 44 512 M 541 M 541 M
Net cash 2023 37 292 M 453 M 453 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,4x
Yield 2023 1,29%
Capitalization 1 358 B 16 508 M 16 508 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,03x
EV / Sales 2024 3,48x
Nbr of Employees 86 462
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
LTIMindtree Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 4 566,95 INR
Average target price 4 773,44 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Nachiket Deshpande Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tridib Kumar Barat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LTIMINDTREE LIMITED4.62%16 417
ACCENTURE PLC-5.38%158 997
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.28%142 948
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.53%113 071
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.58%88 501
INFOSYS LIMITED-5.85%71 585