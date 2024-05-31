FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
- * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
- (a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
- *e-mail ID of the company
- *Telephone number with STD code
- Website
- Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
2
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2023
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2024
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2024
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities
1
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group
Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
J
J6
- PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 22
Pre-fill All
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i) *SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
8,290,000,000
296,163,369
296,163,369
296,163,369
Total amount of equity shares (in
8,290,000,000
296,163,369
296,163,369
296,163,369
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
Equity Shares
capital
capital
Number of equity shares
8,290,000,000
296,163,369
296,163,369
296,163,369
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
1
1
1
1
Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)
8,290,000,000
296,163,369
296,163,369
296,163,369
(b) Preference share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid-up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of preference shares
0
0
0
0
Total amount of preference shares
0
0
0
0
(in rupees)
Number of classes
0
Class of shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
capital
capital
Number of preference shares
Nominal value per share (in rupees)
Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)
(c) Unclassified share capital
Particulars
Total amount of unclassified shares
Authorised Capital
(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital
Total
Total
Total
Class of shares
Number of shares
nominal
Paid-up
premium
amount
amount
Equity shares
Physical
DEMAT
Total
At the beginning of the year
274,331
295,548,448
295822779
295,822,779
295,822,77
Increase during the year
0
340,590
340590
340,590
340,590
0
i. Pubic Issues
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Rights issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Bonus issue
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment
0
0
0
0
0
0
v. ESOPs
0
340,590
340590
340,590
340,590
vi. Sweat equity shares allotted
0
0
0
0
0
vii. Conversion of Preference share
0
0
0
0
0
0
viii. Conversion of Debentures
0
0
0
0
0
0
ix. GDRs/ADRs
0
0
0
0
0
0
x. Others, specify
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Buy-back of shares
0
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
At the end of the year
274,331
295,889,038 296163369 296,163,369 296,163,36
Preference shares
At the beginning of the year
0
0
0
0
0
Increase during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Issues of shares
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Others, specify
0
0
NA
Decrease during the year
0
0
0
0
0
0
i. Redemption of shares
0
0
0
0
0
ii. Shares forfeited
0
0
0
0
0
iii. Reduction of share capital
0
0
0
0
0
iv. Others, specify
0
0
NA
At the end of the year
0
0
0
0
0
ISIN of the equity shares of the company
INE214T01019
(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)
0
Class of shares
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Before split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
After split /
Number of shares
Consolidation
Face value per share
- Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *
Nil
[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]
Yes
No
Not Applicable
Separate sheet attached for details of transfers
Yes
No
Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.
Date of the previous annual general meeting
Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)
Type of transfer
1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock
Number of Shares/ Debentures/ Units Transferred
Amount per Share/ Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)
Ledger Folio of Transferor
Transferor's Name
Ledger Folio of Transferee
Transferee's Name
Date of registration of transfer (Date Month Year)
Type of transfer
1 - Equity, 2- Preference Shares,3 - Debentures, 4 - Stock
Number of Shares/ Debentures/
Amount per Share/
Units Transferred
Debenture/Unit (in Rs.)
Ledger Folio of Transferor
Transferor's Name
Ledger Folio of Transferee
Transferee's Name
(iv) *Debentures (Outstanding as at the end of financial year)
Particulars
Non-convertible debentures
Number of units
Nominal value per unit
Total value
Partly convertible debentures
Fully convertible debentures
Particulars
Number of units
Nominal value per
Total value
unit
Total
Details of debentures
Class of debentures
Outstanding as at
Increase during the
Decrease during the
Outstanding as at
the beginning of the
year
year
the end of the year
year
Non-convertible debentures
Partly convertible debentures
Fully convertible debentures
0
(v) Securities (other than shares and debentures)
0
Type of
Number of
Nominal Value of
Total Nominal
Paid up Value of
Total Paid up Value
Securities
Securities
each Unit
Value
each Unit
Total
V. *Turnover and net worth of the company (as defined in the Companies Act, 2013)
(i) Turnover
342,534,000,000
(ii) Net worth of the Company
187,069,000,000
VI. (a) *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Promoters
S. No.
Category
Equity
Preference
Number of shares
Percentage
Number of shares Percentage
1. Individual/Hindu Undivided Family
(i) Indian
0
(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)
0
0
(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)
0
0
Government
- Central Government
- State Government
- Government companies
Insurance companies
Banks
Financial institutions
0
Foreign institutional investors
0
0
Mutual funds
Venture capital
Body corporate
(not mentioned above)
Total
Total number of shareholders (promoters)
1
- *SHARE HOLDING PATTERN - Public/Other than promoters
S. No.
Category
Equity
Preference
Number of shares
Percentage
Number of shares Percentage
1. Individual/Hindu Undivided Family
(i) Indian
0
(ii) Non-resident Indian (NRI)
5,788,510
1.95
(iii) Foreign national (other than NRI)
229,921
0.08
Government
(i) Central Government
(ii) State Government
(iii) Government companies
Insurance companies
Banks
Financial institutions
0
Foreign institutional investors
23,284,819
7.86
Mutual funds
Venture capital
Body corporate
(not mentioned above)
Total
Total number of shareholders (other than promoters) 520,278
Total number of shareholders (Promoters+Public/
Other than promoters)
520,279
(c) *Details of Foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) holding shares of the company
476
Name of the FII
Address
Date of Incorporation
Country of Incorporation
Number of shares held
% of shares held
