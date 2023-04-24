|
LTIMindtree : Corporate Governance Report
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
Quarter Ending: March 31, 2023
Annexure 1
Composition of Board of Directors
No of post
of
Chairperson
Initial Date of Appointment
Date of
Appointment
in Current
Term (Date of
Re-
appointment)
Tenure
of
Director
(in
months)
Director
ship in listed entities including this listed
entity
memberships
in Audit/
Stakeholder
Committee(s)
including this
listed entity
in Audit/
Stakeholder Committee held in listedentities including this listed entity
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mrs
.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Anilkumar Manibhai Naik
Sekharipuram
Narayanan
Subrahmanyan
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman
Debashis
Chatterjee
Sudhir Chaturvedi
Nachiket
Deshpande
Sanjeev Aga
James Varghese Abraham
Rajnish Kumar
Vinayak
Chatterjee
Apurva Purohit
Bijou Kurien
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
Venugopal Lambu
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Chairperson related to Promoter
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
Executive Director,
CEO & MD
Executive Director
Executive Director
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Non-Executive - Independent Director
Executive Director
23 Dec 1996
10 Jan 2015
28 Oct 2015
14 Nov 2022
09 Nov 2016
02 May 2019
09 Nov 2016
18 Jul 2021
26 Aug 2021
01 Apr 2022
14 Nov 2022
14 Nov 2022
14 Nov 2022
14 Nov 2022
-
-
-
-
09 Nov 2021
-
09 Nov 2021
18 Jul 2021
26 Aug 2021
01 Apr 2022
14 Nov 2022
14 Nov 2022
14 Nov 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10 Jan 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
76.22
20.13
19.05
12.00
4.17
4.17
4.17
-
3
4
3
1
1
1
4
1
3
4
4
3
3
0
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
2
|
|
-
1
-
0
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
Corporate Governance
LTIMindtree Limited
Quarter Ending: March 2023
Annexure 1
Composition Of Committee
Audit Committee
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category
|
Date Of
|
Date of
|
Appointment
|
Cessation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rajnish Kumar
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson
|
17-03-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member
|
14-11-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman
|
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Member
|
02-05-2019
|
-
|
|
|
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category
|
Date Of
|
Date of
|
Appointment
|
Cessation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sanjeev Aga
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson
|
20-10-2020
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Anilkumar Manibhai Naik
|
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Member
|
26-08-2015
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Apurva Purohit
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member
|
14-11-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
|
Name of Committee members
|
Category
|
Date Of
|
Date of
|
Appointment
|
Cessation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bijou Kurien
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson
|
14-11-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Debashis Chatterjee
|
Executive Director, Member
|
14-11-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Sudhir Chaturvedi
|
Executive Director, Member
|
11-09-2018
|
-
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
Risk Management Committee
|
|
Name of Committee members
|
|
Category
|
Date Of
|
Date of Cessation
|
|
|
Appointment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vinayak Chatterjee
|
Non - Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson
|
01-04-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debashis Chatterjee
|
Executive Director, Member
|
14-11-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
|
Non - Executive - Independent Director, Member
|
14-11-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Committee members
|
|
Category
|
Date Of
|
Date of Cessation
|
|
|
Appointment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
James Varghese Abraham
|
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson,
|
14-07-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apurva Purohit
|
|
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member
|
14-11-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debashis Chatterjee
|
|
Executive Director, Member
|
14-11-2022
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
Corporate Governance
LTIMindtree Limited
Quarter Ending: March 2023
Annexure 1
Meeting of Board of Directors
|
|
Date(s) of meeting (if any)
|
|
|
Date(s) of meeting (if any) in the
|
|
|
Maximum gap between any two consecutive meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in the previous quarter
|
|
|
relevant quarter
|
|
|
(in number of days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 Oct 2022
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14 Nov 2022
|
-
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17 Nov 2022
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
20 Jan 2023
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
09 Mar 2023
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure-1
Meeting of Committees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maximum gap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date(s) of meeting of
|
|
|
|
|
Date(s) of meeting
|
|
|
|
between any two
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
requirement of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Committee
|
|
|
the committee in the
|
|
|
|
|
of the committee in
|
|
|
|
consecutive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quorum met
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relevant quarter
|
|
|
|
|
the previous quarter
|
|
|
|
meetings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(details)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in number of days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee
|
-
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
15 Oct 2022
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
14 Nov 2022
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee
|
|
20 Jan 2023
|
|
Yes
|
-
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee
|
|
28 Mar 2023
|
|
Yes
|
-
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
-
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
14 Nov 2022
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
-
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
17 Nov 2022
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nomination and remuneration committee
|
|
20 Jan 2023
|
|
Yes
|
-
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
|
|
23 Jan 2023
|
|
Yes
|
-
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
|
Risk Management Committee
|
16 Jan 2023
|
Yes
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
|
18 Jan 2023
|
Yes
|
-
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure-1
Related Party Transactions
|
|
Subject
|
|
|
Compliance status
|
|
|
If status is "No" details of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Yes/No/NA)
|
|
|
non-compliance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
|
|
Yes
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
|
|
NA
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been
|
|
Yes
|
-
|
|
|
reviewed by audit committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure-2
Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations
Item
Details of business
Terms and conditions of appointment of independent directors
Composition of various committees of board of directors
Code of conduct of board of directors and senior management personnel
Details of establishment of vigil mechanism or whistle blower policy
Criteria of making payments to non-executive directors
Policy on dealing with related party transactions
Policy for determining material subsidiaries
Compliance
status
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Details of non- compliance
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
