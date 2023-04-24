Advanced search
    LTIM   INE214T01019

LTIMINDTREE LIMITED

(LTIM)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:19 2023-04-24 am EDT
4183.45 INR   +0.30%
Ltimindtree : Corporate Governance Report
PU
04/10Indian shares set to open higher ahead of March quarter earnings
RE
04/07LTIMindtree Board to Consider Final Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
LTIMindtree : Corporate Governance Report

04/24/2023 | 09:27am EDT
Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Quarter Ending: March 31, 2023

Annexure 1

Composition of Board of Directors

No of

Number of

No of post

of

Chairperson

Title

Name of the

Director

Category

Initial Date of Appointment

Date of

Appointment

in Current

Term (Date of

Re-

appointment)

Date of

cessation

Tenure

of

Director

(in

months)

Director

ship in listed entities including this listed

entity

memberships

in Audit/

Stakeholder

Committee(s)

including this

listed entity

in Audit/

Stakeholder Committee held in listedentities including this listed entity

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mrs

.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Anilkumar Manibhai Naik

Sekharipuram

Narayanan

Subrahmanyan

Ramamurthi Shankar Raman

Debashis

Chatterjee

Sudhir Chaturvedi

Nachiket

Deshpande

Sanjeev Aga

James Varghese Abraham

Rajnish Kumar

Vinayak

Chatterjee

Apurva Purohit

Bijou Kurien

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Venugopal Lambu

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Chairperson related to Promoter

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Executive Director,

CEO & MD

Executive Director

Executive Director

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Non-Executive - Independent Director

Executive Director

23 Dec 1996

10 Jan 2015

28 Oct 2015

14 Nov 2022

09 Nov 2016

02 May 2019

09 Nov 2016

18 Jul 2021

26 Aug 2021

01 Apr 2022

14 Nov 2022

14 Nov 2022

14 Nov 2022

14 Nov 2022

-

-

-

-

09 Nov 2021

-

09 Nov 2021

18 Jul 2021

26 Aug 2021

01 Apr 2022

14 Nov 2022

14 Nov 2022

14 Nov 2022

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

10 Jan 2023

-

-

-

-

-

-

76.22

20.13

19.05

12.00

4.17

4.17

4.17

-

3

4

3

1

1

1

4

1

3

4

4

3

3

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

1

0

1

0

0

0

4

1

0

0

2

2

1

0

3

1

6

2

  1. 1
  1. 0

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Corporate Governance

LTIMindtree Limited

Scrip Code :540005

Quarter Ending: March 2023

Annexure 1

Composition Of Committee

Audit Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of

Date of

Appointment

Cessation

Rajnish Kumar

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson

17-03-2022

-

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member

14-11-2022

-

Ramamurthi Shankar Raman

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Member

02-05-2019

-

Nomination and remuneration committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of

Date of

Appointment

Cessation

Sanjeev Aga

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson

20-10-2020

-

Anilkumar Manibhai Naik

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Member

26-08-2015

-

Apurva Purohit

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member

14-11-2022

-

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of

Date of

Appointment

Cessation

Bijou Kurien

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson

14-11-2022

-

Debashis Chatterjee

Executive Director, Member

14-11-2022

-

Sudhir Chaturvedi

Executive Director, Member

11-09-2018

-

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Risk Management Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of

Date of Cessation

Appointment

Vinayak Chatterjee

Non - Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson

01-04-2022

-

Debashis Chatterjee

Executive Director, Member

14-11-2022

-

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Non - Executive - Independent Director, Member

14-11-2022

-

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Date Of

Date of Cessation

Appointment

James Varghese Abraham

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson,

14-07-2022

-

Apurva Purohit

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member

14-11-2022

-

Debashis Chatterjee

Executive Director, Member

14-11-2022

-

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Corporate Governance

LTIMindtree Limited

Scrip Code :540005

Quarter Ending: March 2023

Annexure 1

Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of meeting (if any)

Date(s) of meeting (if any) in the

Maximum gap between any two consecutive meeting

in the previous quarter

relevant quarter

(in number of days)

15 Oct 2022

-

0

14 Nov 2022

-

29

17 Nov 2022

-

2

-

20 Jan 2023

63

-

09 Mar 2023

47

Annexure-1

Meeting of Committees

Whether

Maximum gap

Date(s) of meeting of

Date(s) of meeting

between any two

requirement of

Name of Committee

the committee in the

of the committee in

consecutive

Quorum met

relevant quarter

the previous quarter

meetings

(details)

(in number of days)

Audit Committee

-

Yes

15 Oct 2022

0

Audit Committee

Yes

14 Nov 2022

29

Audit Committee

20 Jan 2023

Yes

-

66

Audit Committee

28 Mar 2023

Yes

-

66

Nomination and remuneration committee

-

Yes

14 Nov 2022

0

Nomination and remuneration committee

-

Yes

17 Nov 2022

2

Nomination and remuneration committee

20 Jan 2023

Yes

-

63

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

23 Jan 2023

Yes

-

0

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Risk Management Committee

16 Jan 2023

Yes

-

0

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

18 Jan 2023

Yes

-

0

Annexure-1

Related Party Transactions

Subject

Compliance status

If status is "No" details of

(Yes/No/NA)

non-compliance

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Yes

-

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

NA

-

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been

Yes

-

reviewed by audit committee

Annexure-2

Disclosure on website in terms of Listing Regulations

Item

Details of business

Terms and conditions of appointment of independent directors

Composition of various committees of board of directors

Code of conduct of board of directors and senior management personnel

Details of establishment of vigil mechanism or whistle blower policy

Criteria of making payments to non-executive directors

Policy on dealing with related party transactions

Policy for determining material subsidiaries

Compliance

status

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Details of non- compliance

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Web address

https://www.ltimindtree.com/about-us/

https://www.ltimindtree.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/12/Independent- Directors-Appointment- Letter.pdf?pdf=download

https://www.ltimindtree.com/investors/corpora te-governance/

https://www.ltimindtree.com/wp- content/uploads/2017/05/Code-of-Conduct-for-Directors-and-Senior- Management.pdf?pdf=download

https://www.ltimindtree.com/wp- content/uploads/2023/02/Whistle-Blower- Policy.pdf?pdf=download

https://www.ltimindtree.com/wp- content/uploads/2019/05/LTI-Final_NRC- Policy.pdf

https://www.ltimindtree.com/wp- content/uploads/2022/12/Related-Party-Transactions-Policy.pdf?pdf=download

https://www.ltimindtree.com/wp- content/uploads/2018/11/Material-Subsidiary- Policy.pdf?pdf=download

Disclaimer

LTIMindtree Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 13:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 334 B 4 065 M 4 065 M
Net income 2023 44 544 M 543 M 543 M
Net cash 2023 31 663 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,7x
Yield 2023 1,43%
Capitalization 1 238 B 15 082 M 15 082 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 86 462
Free-Float 31,1%
Technical analysis trends LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 4 170,85 INR
Average target price 4 941,91 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
