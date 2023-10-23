Title

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Mrs

.

Mr.

Mr.

Mr.

Name of the

Director

Anilkumar Manibhai Naik

Sekharipuram

Narayanan

Subrahmanyan

Ramamurthi

Shankar Raman

Debashis

Chatterjee

Sudhir Chaturvedi

Nachiket

Deshpande

Sanjeev Aga

James Varghese

Abraham

Vinayak

Chatterjee

Apurva Purohit

Bijou Kurien

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Rajnish Kumar

Category

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Chairperson related to Promoter

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director

Non-Executive - Non

Independent Director

Executive Director,

CEO & MD

Executive Director

Executive Director

Non-Executive -

Independent Director

Non-Executive -

Independent Director

Non-Executive -

Independent Director

Non-Executive -

Independent Director

Non-Executive -

Independent Director

Non-Executive -

Independent Director

Non-Executive -

Independent Director

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Quarter Ending: September 30, 2023

Annexure 1

Composition of Board of Directors

No of post

of

No of

Number of

Chairperson

Date of

Director

in Audit/

Tenure

memberships

Appointment

ship in

Stakeholder

of

in Audit/

Initial Date of

in Current

Date of

listed

Committee

Director

Stakeholder

Appointment

Term (Date of

cessation

entities

held in

(in

Committee(s)

Re-

including

listed

months)

including this

appointment)

this listed

entities

listed entity

entity

including

this listed

entity

23 Dec 1996

-

-

-

3

0

0

10 Jan 2015

-

-

-

4

0

0

28 Oct 2015

-

-

-

3

4

0

14 Nov 2022

-

-

-

1

1

0

09 Nov 2016

09 Nov 2021

-

-

1

1

0

02 May 2019

-

-

-

1

0

0

09 Nov 2016

09 Nov 2021

-

82.22

4

4

1

18 Jul 2021

18 Jul 2021

-

23.13

1

1

1

01 Apr 2022

01 Apr 2022

-

18.00

4

2

1

14 Nov 2022

14 Nov 2022

-

10.17

4

3

1

14 Nov 2022

14 Nov 2022

-

10.17

4

7

3

14 Nov 2022

14 Nov 2022

-

10.17

3

3

1

26 Aug 2021

26 Aug 2021

17 Jul 2023

19.21

4

2

2

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

LTIMindtree Limited

Scrip Code :540005

Quarter Ending: September 2023

Annexure 1

Composition Of Committee

Audit Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

James Varghese Abraham

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member

Ramamurthi Shankar Raman

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Member

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member

Bijou Kurien

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member

Rajnish Kumar

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson

Nomination and remuneration committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Sanjeev Aga

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson

Anilkumar Manibhai Naik

Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Member

Apurva Purohit

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Name of Committee members

Category

Bijou Kurien

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson

Debashis Chatterjee

Executive Director, Member

Sudhir Chaturvedi

Executive Director, Member

Date Of

Date of

Appointment

Cessation

26-09-2023

-

02-05-2019

-

14-11-2022

-

26-09-2023

-

17-03-2022

17-07-2023

Date Of

Date of

Appointment

Cessation

20-10-2020

-

26-08-2015

-

14-11-2022

-

Date Of

Date of

Appointment

Cessation

14-11-2022

-

14-11-2022

-

11-09-2018

-

Name of Committee members

Vinayak Chatterjee

Debashis Chatterjee

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Name of Committee members

Apurva Purohit

Debashis Chatterjee

Sanjeev Aga

James Varghese Abraham

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Risk Management Committee

Category

Non - Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson

Executive Director, Member

Non - Executive - Independent Director, Member

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Category

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson,

Executive Director, Member

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member

Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson,

Date Of

Date of

Appointment

Cessation

01-04-2022

-

14-11-2022

-

14-11-2022

-

Date Of

Date of

Appointment

Cessation

14-11-2022

-

14-11-2022

-

26-09-2023

-

14-07-2022

26-09-2023

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Corporate Governance

LTIMindtree Limited

Scrip Code :540005

Quarter Ending: September 2023

Annexure 1

Meeting of Board of Directors

Date(s) of meeting (if any)

Date(s) of meeting (if any) in the

in the previous quarter

relevant quarter

27 Apr 2023

-

12 May 2023

-

-

17 Jul 2023

Maximum gap between any two consecutive meeting (in number of days)

-

14

65

Annexure-1

Meeting of Committees

Date(s) of meeting of

Whether

requirement of

Name of Committee

the committee in the

Quorum met

relevant quarter

(details)

Audit Committee

-

Yes

Audit Committee

17 Jul 2023

Yes

Nomination and remuneration committee

-

Yes

Nomination and remuneration committee

17 Jul 2023

Yes

Risk Management Committee

-

Yes

Risk Management Committee

14 Jul 2023

Yes

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

-

Yes

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

14 Jul 2023

Yes

Date(s) of meeting of the committee in the previous quarter

27 Apr 2023

-

27 Apr 2023

-

25 Apr 2023

-

21 Apr 2023

-

Maximum gap

between any two

consecutive

meetings

(in number of

days)

-

80

-

80

-

79

-

83

Annexure-1

Related Party Transactions

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Subject

Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained

Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT

Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by audit committee

Compliance status

If status is "No" details of

(Yes/No/NA)

non-compliance

Yes

-

Yes

-

Yes

-

Annexure 1

Affirmations

Subject

The composition of board of directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The composition of audit committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The composition of the nomination and remuneration committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The composition of the stakeholders relationship committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The composition of the risk management committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before board of directors

Compliance

status

(Yes/No)

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Signatory Details

Name of signatory

Debashis Chatterjee

Designation of person

CEO

Corporate Governance Report

LTIMindtree Limited

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

LTIMindtree Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 13:39:37 UTC.