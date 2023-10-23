Title
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Mrs
.
Mr.
Mr.
Mr.
Name of the
Director
Anilkumar Manibhai Naik
Sekharipuram
Narayanan
Subrahmanyan
Ramamurthi
Shankar Raman
Debashis
Chatterjee
Sudhir Chaturvedi
Nachiket
Deshpande
Sanjeev Aga
James Varghese
Abraham
Vinayak
Chatterjee
Apurva Purohit
Bijou Kurien
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
Rajnish Kumar
Category
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Chairperson related to Promoter
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director
Non-Executive - Non
Independent Director
Executive Director,
CEO & MD
Executive Director
Executive Director
Non-Executive -
Independent Director
Non-Executive -
Independent Director
Non-Executive -
Independent Director
Non-Executive -
Independent Director
Non-Executive -
Independent Director
Non-Executive -
Independent Director
Non-Executive -
Independent Director
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
Quarter Ending: September 30, 2023
Annexure 1
Composition of Board of Directors
No of post
of
No of
Number of
Chairperson
Date of
Director
in Audit/
Tenure
memberships
Appointment
ship in
Stakeholder
of
in Audit/
Initial Date of
in Current
Date of
listed
Committee
Director
Stakeholder
Appointment
Term (Date of
cessation
entities
held in
(in
Committee(s)
Re-
including
listed
months)
including this
appointment)
this listed
entities
listed entity
entity
including
this listed
entity
23 Dec 1996
-
-
-
3
0
0
10 Jan 2015
-
-
-
4
0
0
28 Oct 2015
-
-
-
3
4
0
14 Nov 2022
-
-
-
1
1
0
09 Nov 2016
09 Nov 2021
-
-
1
1
0
02 May 2019
-
-
-
1
0
0
09 Nov 2016
09 Nov 2021
-
82.22
4
4
1
18 Jul 2021
18 Jul 2021
-
23.13
1
1
1
01 Apr 2022
01 Apr 2022
-
18.00
4
2
1
14 Nov 2022
14 Nov 2022
-
10.17
4
3
1
14 Nov 2022
14 Nov 2022
-
10.17
4
7
3
14 Nov 2022
14 Nov 2022
-
10.17
3
3
1
26 Aug 2021
26 Aug 2021
17 Jul 2023
19.21
4
2
2
Corporate Governance
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
LTIMindtree Limited
Scrip Code :540005
Quarter Ending: September 2023
Annexure 1
Composition Of Committee
Audit Committee
Name of Committee members
Category
James Varghese Abraham
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member
Ramamurthi Shankar Raman
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Member
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member
Bijou Kurien
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member
Rajnish Kumar
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson
Nomination and remuneration committee
Name of Committee members
Category
Sanjeev Aga
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson
Anilkumar Manibhai Naik
Non-Executive - Non Independent Director, Member
Apurva Purohit
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Name of Committee members
Category
Bijou Kurien
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson
Debashis Chatterjee
Executive Director, Member
Sudhir Chaturvedi
Executive Director, Member
Date Of
Date of
Appointment
Cessation
26-09-2023
-
02-05-2019
-
14-11-2022
-
26-09-2023
-
17-03-2022
17-07-2023
Date Of
Date of
Appointment
Cessation
20-10-2020
-
26-08-2015
-
14-11-2022
-
Date Of
Date of
Appointment
Cessation
14-11-2022
-
14-11-2022
-
11-09-2018
-
Name of Committee members
Vinayak Chatterjee
Debashis Chatterjee
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
Name of Committee members
Apurva Purohit
Debashis Chatterjee
Sanjeev Aga
James Varghese Abraham
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
Risk Management Committee
Category
Non - Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson
Executive Director, Member
Non - Executive - Independent Director, Member
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Category
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson,
Executive Director, Member
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Member
Non-Executive - Independent Director, Chairperson,
Date Of
Date of
Appointment
Cessation
01-04-2022
-
14-11-2022
-
14-11-2022
-
Date Of
Date of
Appointment
Cessation
14-11-2022
-
14-11-2022
-
26-09-2023
-
14-07-2022
26-09-2023
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
Corporate Governance
LTIMindtree Limited
Scrip Code :540005
Quarter Ending: September 2023
Annexure 1
Meeting of Board of Directors
Date(s) of meeting (if any)
Date(s) of meeting (if any) in the
in the previous quarter
relevant quarter
27 Apr 2023
-
12 May 2023
-
-
17 Jul 2023
Maximum gap between any two consecutive meeting (in number of days)
-
14
65
Annexure-1
Meeting of Committees
Date(s) of meeting of
Whether
requirement of
Name of Committee
the committee in the
Quorum met
relevant quarter
(details)
Audit Committee
-
Yes
Audit Committee
17 Jul 2023
Yes
Nomination and remuneration committee
-
Yes
Nomination and remuneration committee
17 Jul 2023
Yes
Risk Management Committee
-
Yes
Risk Management Committee
14 Jul 2023
Yes
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
-
Yes
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
14 Jul 2023
Yes
Date(s) of meeting of the committee in the previous quarter
27 Apr 2023
-
27 Apr 2023
-
25 Apr 2023
-
21 Apr 2023
-
Maximum gap
between any two
consecutive
meetings
(in number of
days)
-
80
-
80
-
79
-
83
Annexure-1
Related Party Transactions
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
Subject
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been reviewed by audit committee
Compliance status
If status is "No" details of
(Yes/No/NA)
non-compliance
Yes
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
Annexure 1
Affirmations
Subject
The composition of board of directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
The composition of audit committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
The composition of the nomination and remuneration committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
The composition of the stakeholders relationship committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
The composition of the risk management committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015
This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before board of directors
Compliance
status
(Yes/No)
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Signatory Details
Name of signatory
Debashis Chatterjee
Designation of person
CEO
Corporate Governance Report
LTIMindtree Limited
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
LTIMindtree Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 13:39:37 UTC.