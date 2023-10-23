Annexure 1

Affirmations

Subject

The composition of board of directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The composition of audit committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The composition of the nomination and remuneration committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The composition of the stakeholders relationship committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The composition of the risk management committee is in terms of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in of SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified SEBI (Listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015

This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before board of directors