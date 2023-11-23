Official LTIMINDTREE LIMITED press release

A market-leading initiative to secure data transmission for the approaching quantum era

LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has launched a state-of-the-art Quantum-Safe Virtual Private Network (VPN) link at its London premises. This is an exciting move towards the era of quantum-secure communications, where data transmission is protected today from the looming "harvest now, decrypt later" threat. LTIMindtree's Quantum-Safe VPN demonstrates the practical application of Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) within a live network, using quantum-based key generation and out-of-band key delivery, which is secured by Post-Quantum Cryptography algorithms that are on track for standardization by NIST, thereby bolstering the security and integrity of encrypted data.

LTIMindtree's Quantum-Safe VPN platform is realized in close collaboration with its partners Quantum Xchange, a leader in quantum-safe communication solutions, and Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security. Quantum Xchange provides the quantum hardware and software that enable the generation, distribution, and management of quantum keys, while Fortinet’s FortiGate firewall provides the VPN functionality that integrates quantum-safe keys with standards-based VPN protocols. LTIMindtree leverages its integration and domain expertise to implement and operate the Quantum-Safe VPN link across its active network.

Aan Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer, LTIMindtree, said, “As a forward-looking partner, LTIMindtree is dedicated to anticipating and addressing the future challenges of quantum safe security. Our collaboration with Quantum Xchange and Fortinet underscores this commitment. We are committed to enhancing our expertise in quantum-safe security solutions, ensuring we offer the latest tools and approaches. This is integral to our mission of providing top-tier security for our customers in an evolving threat landscape."

This platform offers several benefits and opportunities for its customers and stakeholders. LTIMindtree's Quantum-Safe VPN setup, designed as a robust testbed, not only drives the development of industry-specific solutions, but also creates avenues for its customers to co-create industry aligned prototypes and pilots using this advanced infrastructure. LTIMindtree's customers can benefit from the opportunity to experiment with quantum-safe technologies and explore their potential applications and use cases in various sectors and scenarios.

Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange, said, “Joining forces with LTIMindtree for this innovative quantum-safe VPN project is the start of a forward-thinking partnership. Our quantum-based key generation and management solutions, combined with LTIMindtree's integration expertise and Fortinet's VPN devices, provide a robust and secure communication infrastructure that offers stronger data security today is ready for the quantum era. This collaboration underscores Quantum Xchange’s commitment to a quantum-secure future and our belief in the strength of collective innovation."

By adopting quantum-safe communication solutions, LTIMindtree can ensure a high level of data security for its own operations and for its clients, protecting their sensitive information from the quantum threats of today and tomorrow. LTIMindtree can also provide its customers with guidance and support in their quantum-safe journey, helping them to prepare for the quantum future.

Ben Wilson, VP of Product Management at Fortinet, said, “Working alongside LTIMindtree and Quantum Xchange, we are thrilled to be able to combine the mature and field-proven VPN capabilities of our FortiGate Next-Generation firewall with our long-term commitment to innovation. As we navigate the complexities of the digital age, it's important that we stay ahead of potential threats. With this partnership, we are delighted to collaborate with like-minded companies to build quantum-safe solutions for the future.”

LTIMindtree's Quantum-Safe VPN platform is a groundbreaking initiative that showcases the feasibility and benefits of quantum-safe communication solutions in a real-world setting. LTIMindtree, in collaboration with Quantum Xchange and Fortinet, has successfully encrypted data across its active network using quantum-based key generation and out-of-band key delivery, addressing the looming "harvest now, decrypt later" threat today. The Quantum-Safe VPN platform opens new possibilities for its customers to leverage this cutting-edge infrastructure and co-create quantum-safe solutions for their specific needs and challenges. LTIMindtree, along with its partners, is committed to preparing businesses for the quantum era and ensuring their data security and privacy, with more such efforts, in the long term.

For a deeper dive into LTIMindtree's Quantum-Safe VPN platform, please click here.

