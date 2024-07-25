Market Closed -
NSE India S.E.
07:43:56 2024-07-25 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
5,597.90
INR
-1.19%
-2.76%
-11.07%
LTIMindtree : Non Deal Roadshow
July 25, 2024 at 09:59 am EDT
LTIM/SE/STAT/2024-25/53
July 25, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
The BSE Limited,
Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra (E),
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 051
Mumbai - 400 001
NSE Symbol:
LTIM
BSE Scrip Code:
540005
Dear Sir(s)/Madam,
Subject: Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the Schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meetings:
Date
Details
Venue
July 26 2024 &
Non Deal Roadshow
United States of America
July 29, 2024
Please take the same on your records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For LTIMindtree Limited
Digitally signed by
ANGNA ANISH ARORA
Date: 2024.07.25 11:05:01 +05'30'
Angna Arora
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
LTIMindtree Limited,
(Formerly Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited)
Technology Tower 1, Gate No. 5, Saki Vihar Road, Powai, Mumbai - 400072, India. T: + 22 6776 6776 F: + 22 4313 0997
Registered Office: L&T House, Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001.
www.ltimindtree.com, E-mail: info@ltimindtree.com, CIN - L72900MH1996PLC104693 LTIMindtree Limited is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer LTIMindtree Ltd. published this content on
25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
25 July 2024 13:58:20 UTC.
LTIMindtree Limited is an IT services company specializing in the digital optimization and transformation of businesses and organizations. The company offers solutions in the fields of cybersecurity, task automation, data management, digital infrastructures, cloud platforms, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, etc. Net sales break down by sector of activity as follows:
- banks, financial services and insurance (36.9%);
- technology, media and entertainment (24.3%);
- industry, mining and energy (16.9%);
- retail, transport and hospitality (15.4%);
- health, life sciences and utilities (6.5%).
At the end of March 2023, LTIMindtree Limited has more than 700 customers worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: America (72.2%), Europe (15%) and other (12.8%).
