LTIM/SE/STAT/2024-25/53

July 25, 2024

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

The BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051

Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: LTIM

BSE Scrip Code: 540005

Dear Sir(s)/Madam,

Subject: Schedule of Analyst/ Institutional Investor Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the Schedule of Analyst/Institutional Investor Meetings:

Date

Details

Venue

July 26 2024 &

Non Deal Roadshow

United States of America

July 29, 2024

Please take the same on your records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For LTIMindtree Limited

ANGNA

ANISH

ARORA

Digitally signed by

ANGNA ANISH ARORA

Date: 2024.07.25 11:05:01 +05'30'

Angna Arora

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

LTIMindtree Limited,

(Formerly Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited)

Technology Tower 1, Gate No. 5, Saki Vihar Road, Powai, Mumbai - 400072, India. T: + 22 6776 6776 F: + 22 4313 0997

Registered Office: L&T House, Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001.

www.ltimindtree.com, E-mail:info@ltimindtree.com, CIN - L72900MH1996PLC104693 LTIMindtree Limited is a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited

