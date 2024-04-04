To deliver Digital Transformation in CRM & TPM across consumer products industry, globally

Aforza, the leading cloud and mobile solution specifically built for the Consumer Products industry that empowers businesses of all sizes to protect margins on every channel, and LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver digital transformation in CRM & TPM across the consumer products industry.

The partnership between Aforza and LTIMindtree is set to support the front office operations of Consumer Products manufacturers and distributors. This collaboration aims to empower businesses to grow profitably and safeguard margins through comprehensive omnichannel pricing control. It will enable access to real-time data insights, enhancing planning and decision-making capabilities. Additionally, the partnership promises to boost field productivity throughout the value chain by delivering a world-class user experience. With industry-specific offline mobile apps, professionals can work from anywhere, ensuring flexibility and efficiency. The initiative will also focus on increasing distribution, availability, stock accuracy, and fulfilment rates. Furthermore, it will provide robust measures to manage compliance issues effectively and prevent fraud, ensuring a secure and compliant operational environment.

Nachiket Deshpande, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, LTIMindtree said, “We strongly believe in investing in our talent to stay ahead of the curve and to help our customers in the Consumer Goods space. With Aforza’s AI innovations and their digital content execution capabilities, the training for our consultants will add to their domain skills and elevate their advisory and implementation capabilities. We see this partnership grow and create an ecosystem of well trained and skilled individuals who will bring exceptional results to our customer.”

“This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to empowering Consumer Product companies with cutting-edge digital solutions,” says Ed Butterworth, Chief Commercial Officer & Co-Founder of Aforza. “By combining Aforza's industry-specific expertise and LTIMindtree's digital transformation leadership, we will deliver unparalleled value to our customers, fostering growth, innovation, and sustainable success.”

LTIMindtree has established the Aforza Training Academy, with Aforza’s Customer Success Enablement team, to virtually train and certify a full practice of industry consultants. This is a key enabler to build customer success and trust. Collectively, Aforza and LTIMindtree will focus on key segments within the Consumer Products industry, including Beauty, Consumer Healthcare, Luxury Brands, and Food & Beverage.

About Aforza

Aforza helps Consumer Product companies grow confidently & protect margins in uncertain times through a suite of cloud & mobile apps built for the industry. Aforza connects trade planning and field sales teams together to solve the problems of margin erosion, missed revenue opportunities and ineffective trade spend. The Aforza product works out of the box and can be implemented in weeks. The mobile applications work offline and deliver powerful on-device intelligence across Apple iOS and Android devices. Aforza is built on the Salesforce and Google Cloud Platforms which means we can scale fast and deliver continuous innovation with 3 releases a year. Customer success is Aforza's top priority, and we are proud to be trusted by CPG companies in more than 40 countries; including leading breweries, food & beverage manufacturers, consumer healthcare companies and major distributors. To learn more, please visit www.aforza.com

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 82,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/

