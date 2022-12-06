Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. LTIMindtree Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTI   INE214T01019

LTIMINDTREE LIMITED

(LTI)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-02 am EST
5065.75 INR   +1.10%
11:03aLTIMindtree Strengthens Partnership with Desjardins Group
BU
12/05Nomura Adjusts LTIMindtree's Price Target to 4,180 Indian Rupees From 3,690 Rupees, Keeps at Reduce
MT
11/18Aruna Sundararajan Step Down from the Board of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LTIMindtree Strengthens Partnership with Desjardins Group

12/06/2022 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced today that it has successfully migrated Desjardins Group’s Segregated fund offerings onto Unitrax®, a proprietary, SaaS-based, multi-tenant transfer agency record-keeping platform of LTIMindtree in Canada.

Desjardins Group’s segregated funds have joined their mutual fund offerings, already on the Unitrax® platform, and will leverage additional cloud-based products from LTIMindtree’s suite of offerings, including WealthDecisions and WealthLink. WealthDecisions enables access to data and integration to downstream systems, while WealthLink provides advisors with convenient, secure, and encrypted access to real-time account information. This expanded partnership will significantly improve client and user experience through a single, streamlined, modernized platform, improve time-to-market for new and innovative products, and deliver meaningful insights to the business.

Tina Allan, President, LTIMindtree (Canada), said, “We are thrilled to have grown the family of Desjardins Group’s wealth management products on the Unitrax® platform. Our teams worked very closely and collaboratively, leveraging automation and innovation where possible to ensure a smooth transition. We have been proud technology partners of the Desjardins Group for almost three decades, and we look forward to continuing to support the Desjardins Group in their digital transformation journey.”

Eric Landry, President and CEO, Desjardins Investment, said, “As Desjardins continues its digital transformation journey, partnering with LTIMindtree in Canada is a natural fit. The team made the transition from our legacy systems to Unitrax® seamless for our clients and provided a solid base for future development and growth.”

LTIMindtree is a global leader in the IT Products and Services industry working with some of the largest financial institutions in Canada. Unitrax® is a SaaS-based proprietary platform that enables fund managers and insurance providers to administer their wealth management products. Unitrax supports a wide range of products such as mutual funds, segregated funds, GIC, hedge funds, alternative investments, institutional funds, and offshore funds, all under one platform.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.

To visit LTIMindtree (Canada) website, please click: https://www.LTIMindtree.com/Canada

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $404 billion. It was named one of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world’s strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
11:03aLTIMindtree Strengthens Partnership with Desjardins Group
BU
12/05Nomura Adjusts LTIMindtree's Price Target to 4,180 Indian Rupees From 3,690 Rupees, Kee..
MT
11/18Aruna Sundararajan Step Down from the Board of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited
CI
11/18LTIMindtree Opens New Digital Experience Center in Hyderabad, India
MT
11/15Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited has Changed its Name to LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
CI
11/14Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Mindtree Complete Merger
MT
11/14Larsen & Toubro Infotech Appoints CEO, CFO
MT
11/14LTI and Mindtree to Start Operating as a Merged Entity From November 14, 2022
BU
11/14Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited completed the acquisition of 39% stake in Mindtree Lim..
CI
11/02Fosfor by LTI Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Accelerate Data Monetization on the..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 291 B 3 556 M 3 556 M
Net income 2023 46 062 M 563 M 563 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 1,14%
Capitalization 1 424 B 17 414 M 17 414 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 50 981
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LTIMindtree Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 4 815,55 INR
Average target price 4 684,37 INR
Spread / Average Target -2,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Nachiket Deshpande Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tridib Kumar Barat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LTIMINDTREE LIMITED-30.91%17 992
ACCENTURE PLC-27.60%189 106
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.36%153 252
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.23%134 416
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.46%111 962
INFOSYS LIMITED-13.14%84 099