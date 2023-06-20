|
LTIMindtree : Subsidiary Annual Report 2022-23
SUBSIDIARY ANNUAL REPORT FOR FY-23
INDEX
|
S.N.
|
NAME OF SUBSIDIARY
|
PAGES
|
|
|
|
|
FROM
|
|
TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
LTIMindtree Canada Limited
|
3
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
LTIMindtree LLC
|
26
|
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
LTIMindtree Financial Services Technologies Inc
|
47
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
LTIMindtree South Africa (Pty) Limited
|
73
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
LTIMindtree Information Technology Services (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
|
96
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
LTIMindtree S. DE. R.L. DE C.V.
|
124
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Syncordis S.A.
|
144
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Syncordis PSF S.A.
|
159
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Syncordis Limited
|
171
|
|
187
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Syncordis France SARL
|
188
|
|
211
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
Mindtree Software (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
|
212
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
LTIMindtree Norge AS
|
232
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Nielsen + Partner Unternehmensberater GmbH
|
245
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
Nielsen + Partner Unternehmensberater AG
|
268
|
|
276
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
Nielsen+Partner Pte. Ltd.
|
277
|
|
313
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
Nielsen&Partner Pty. Ltd.
|
314
|
|
341
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Nielsen&Partner Company Limited
|
342
|
|
355
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Lymbyc Solutions Private Limited
|
356
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
Lymbyc Solutions Inc.
|
401
|
|
411
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
Powerupcloud Technologies Private Limited
|
412
|
|
455
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
Cuelogic Technologies Private Limited
|
456
|
|
498
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Cuelogic Technologies Inc.
|
499
|
|
507
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
LTIMindtree Middle East FZ-LLC
|
508
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
LTIMindtree UK Ltd
|
540
|
|
572
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
LTIMindtree Spain SL
|
573
|
|
594
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
LTIMindtree GmbH
|
595
|
|
635
|
|
|
|
|
LTIMINDTREE
CANADA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023
|
