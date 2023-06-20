Advanced search
    LTIM   INE214T01019

LTIMINDTREE LIMITED

(LTIM)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:22 2023-06-20 am EDT
5022.15 INR   -0.55%
10:18aLtimindtree : Subsidiary Annual Report 2022-23
PU
06/19India Ratings Keeps LTIMindtree Rating at AAA; Outlook Stable
MT
06/13LTIMindtree Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association
AQ
LTIMindtree : Subsidiary Annual Report 2022-23

06/20/2023 | 10:18am EDT
SUBSIDIARY ANNUAL REPORT FOR FY-23

INDEX

S.N.

NAME OF SUBSIDIARY

PAGES

FROM

TO

1

LTIMindtree Canada Limited

3

25

2

LTIMindtree LLC

26

46

3

LTIMindtree Financial Services Technologies Inc

47

72

4

LTIMindtree South Africa (Pty) Limited

73

95

5

LTIMindtree Information Technology Services (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

96

123

6

LTIMindtree S. DE. R.L. DE C.V.

124

143

7

Syncordis S.A.

144

158

8

Syncordis PSF S.A.

159

170

9

Syncordis Limited

171

187

10

Syncordis France SARL

188

211

11

Mindtree Software (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

212

231

12

LTIMindtree Norge AS

232

244

13

Nielsen + Partner Unternehmensberater GmbH

245

267

14

Nielsen + Partner Unternehmensberater AG

268

276

15

Nielsen+Partner Pte. Ltd.

277

313

16

Nielsen&Partner Pty. Ltd.

314

341

17

Nielsen&Partner Company Limited

342

355

18

Lymbyc Solutions Private Limited

356

400

19

Lymbyc Solutions Inc.

401

411

20

Powerupcloud Technologies Private Limited

412

455

21

Cuelogic Technologies Private Limited

456

498

22

Cuelogic Technologies Inc.

499

507

23

LTIMindtree Middle East FZ-LLC

508

539

24

LTIMindtree UK Ltd

540

572

25

LTIMindtree Spain SL

573

594

26

LTIMindtree GmbH

595

635

LTIMINDTREE

CANADA LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Disclaimer

LTIMindtree Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
