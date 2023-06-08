Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  LTIMindtree Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    LTIM   INE214T01019

LTIMINDTREE LIMITED

(LTIM)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:40:32 2023-06-08 am EDT
4809.00 INR   -1.90%
LTIMindtree and SNP Partner To Launch “Fast Forward” For BLUEFIELD™ Implementation

06/08/2023 | 05:46am EDT
LTIMindtree and SNP will also set up a joint innovation center to build tailored industry solutions for clients.

LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, in collaboration with SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705), a world-leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, today announced the launch of “Fast Forward” for BLUEFIELD™ implementation, powered by SNP’s proprietary approach.

The joint offering – “Fast Forward” – is a full lifecycle solution built to accelerate an enterprise’s migration to the SAP S/4HANA platform with minimal risk, while retaining the golden nugget of existing ERP. It combines LTIMindtree’s global S/4HANA capability and industry knowledge with SNP’s CrystalBridge® platform and Rapid Empty Shell Creation technology to transform existing SAP investments without having to fully redesign their legacy systems.

As part of the partnership, LTIMindtree and SNP will also set up a joint innovation center to build tailored industry solutions for clients.

“CrystalBridge® is the world's leading software suite for data transformations that automatically analyzes, implements and tracks changes to IT systems. It offers clear qualitative advantages while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects,” said Lutz Lambrecht, Executive Vice President of Partner Management, SNP. “This collaboration with LTIMindtree, will combine the technical tenets of our software suite with LTIMindtree’s domain and engineering DNA to deliver agile transformation and flexibility that can deliver unmatched user experience and automated business processes.”

“Many organizations, during the course of S/4HANA transformation are faced with the dilemma of whether to redefine or rewrite the entire core or carry forward existing, non-optimal processes and data AS-IS,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, Whole-Time Director & President, Markets, LTIMindtree. “The synergies drawn from LTIMindtree and SNP in the form of Fast Forward will seamlessly establish an industrialized process capable of delivering minimal impact and high-value rapid SAP transformation projects and driving significant cost savings, operational efficiencies, and positive business outcomes for its global clients across industries.”

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP’s Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD™ approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud. The company works with around 2,600 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500.

The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of € 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

BLUEFIELD™ is a trademark of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE.

About LTIMindtree:

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 334 B 4 041 M 4 041 M
Net income 2023 44 544 M 540 M 540 M
Net cash 2023 31 663 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 1,22%
Capitalization 1 450 B 17 569 M 17 569 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
EV / Sales 2024 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 84 546
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LTIMindtree Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LTIMINDTREE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 4 902,25 INR
Average target price 4 881,32 INR
Spread / Average Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debashis Chatterjee Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Vinit Teredesai Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Manibhai Naik Non-Executive Chairman
Nachiket Deshpande Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Tridib Kumar Barat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LTIMINDTREE LIMITED12.30%17 569
ACCENTURE PLC16.56%196 425
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.56%145 160
SIEMENS AG22.23%134 447
IBM-4.62%122 023
