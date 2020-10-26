MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Italian Stock Exchange > LU-VE S.p.A. LUVE IT0005107492 LU-VE S.P.A. (LUVE) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 10/26 12.85 EUR -1.53% 01:05p LU VE S P A : Half-year report on operations as at 30 June 202024 PU 10/22 LU VE S P A : Q3 2020 turnover in line with pre-COVID results PU 10/08 LU VE S P A : Aia lu-ve takes record breaking order PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news LU VE S p A : Half-year report on operations as at 30 June 202024 0 10/26/2020 | 01:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LU-VE S.p.A. Via Vittorio Veneto 11 - 21100 Varese REA Number: VA-191975 Tax Code: 01570130128 HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 CONTENTS Half-Year Report on Operations Condensed Consolidated Half-Yearly Financial Statements of the LU-VE S.p.A. Group as at 30 June 2020 Certification of the CEO and the Manager in charge to the Condensed Consolidated Half-Yearly Financial Statements Report of the Auditing Firm to the Condensed Consolidated Half-Yearly Financial Statements HALF-YEAR REPORT ON OPERATIONS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 CONTENTS 1 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON OPERATIONS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 2 1.1 REFERENCE MARKETS ................................................................................................................... 4 1.2 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE HALF YEAR ............................................................................ 7 1.3 CONSIDERATIONS ON THE SECURITY'S MARKET VALUE ............................................................ 10 1.4 ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL DATA.............................................................................................. 11 1.5 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ............................................................................... 16 2 OBSERVATIONS ON THE FINANCIAL PROFILE AND ON THE GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION 17 2.1 MAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES .............................................................................................. 18 2.2 DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES ......................................................................................................... 24 2.3 EXEMPTION FROM THE OBLIGATIONS TO PUBLISH DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS IN THE CASE OF SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS ("opt-out")................................................................................... 24 2.4 EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER 30 JUNE 2020: significant events and business outlook............... 24 2.5 MANAGEMENT AND COORDINATION ACTIVITIES ...................................................................... 25 2.6 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS................................................................................................. 25 2.7 TREASURY SHARES ...................................................................................................................... 25 2.8 CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ART. 15 OF CONSOB REGULATION 20249/2017 ....................... 26 2.9 ORGANISATION, MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL MODEL PURSUANT TO ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 231/2001 ................................................................................................................ 26 2.10 DECLARATION OF THE MANAGER IN CHARGE OF FINANCIAL REPORTING ................................ 26 2.11 BRANCHES................................................................................................................................... 26 2.12 CORPORATE BODIES AND COMPANY INFORMATION ................................................................ 27 2.13 AUDITING FIRM........................................................................................................................... 27 2.14 REGISTERED OFFICE AND COMPANY INFORMATION ................................................................. 28 1 1 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON OPERATIONS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020 Subsidiaries and stake held by the Group Company name % equity Currency Share capital investment Direct subsidiaries: SEST S.p.A. 100.00% EUR 1,000,000 Tecnair LV S.p.A. 79.90% EUR 200,000 Heat Transfer Systems s.r.o. (HTS) 100.00% CZK 133,300,000 LU-VE Sweden AB 100.00% SEK 50,000 LU-VE France S.a.r.l. 100.00% EUR 84,150 LU-VE Pacific Pty Ltd 75.50% AUD 200,000 LU-VE Deutschland GmbH 100.00% EUR 230,000 LU-VE Iberica S.L. 85.00% EUR 180,063 LU-VE Asia Pacific Limited 100.00% HKD 10,000 LuveDigital S.r.l. 50.00% EUR 10,000 MANIFOLD S.r.l. 99.00% EUR 10,000 SPIROTECH Ltd 100.00% INR 25,729,600 LU-VE AUSTRIA GmbH 100.00% EUR 17,500 Zyklus Heat Transfer Inc. 100.00% USD 1,000 Air Hex Alonte S.r.l. 100.00% EUR 2,010,000 Fincoil LU-VE OY 100.00% EUR 1,190,000 LU-VE Netherlands B.V. 100.00% EUR 10,000 «OOO» LU-VE Moscow 100.00% RUB 100,000 LU VE MIDDLE EAST DMCC 100.00% AED 50,000 Indirect subsidiaries: SEST-LUVE-Polska SP.z.o.o. (95%-owned by SEST S.p.A.) «OOO» SEST LU-VE (95%-owned by SEST S.p.A.) LU-VE HEAT EXCHANGERS (Tianmen) Co, Ltd (62.62%-owned by LU-VE Asia Pacific Limited and 37.38%- owned by LU-VE SpA) Thermo Glass Door S.p.A. (100%-owned by SEST S.p.A.) 95.00% PLN 16,000,000 95.00% RUB 136,000,000 100.00% CNY 61,025,411 100.00% EUR 100,000 15 September 2020 2 Dear Shareholders, In the first half of 2020 the entire world had to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which, in its initial phase, led to the stoppage of most economic activities and, subsequently, to their slow, fragmented recovery. The current lack of a vaccine projects the near future towards a scenario of unprecedented uncertainty starting from the second half of the year. This situation paradoxically decreased the other sources of global risk, including the effects of the tensions on trade between the United States and China and the upcoming US elections. The impact on economic variables, which was possible to quantify only recently, is forecast as a drop of around 5% in global GDP in 2020, with the US GDP down by 8% and the Italian GDP collapsing by over 12%. Only China, which was hit by the pandemic before other countries, should be able to increase its gross domestic product, though only marginally compared to the trends of the last few years. A recovery is forecast for 2021, though probably not sufficient to once again reach 2019 values, when the global economy grew by 2.9%. The efforts of all countries to combat the pandemic resulted in massive growth in public debt and the acceleration of the already considerable expansive policies of the main central banks. The ECB was also forced to strengthen the policies launched in 2011, allowing interest rates to remain negative or, in any event, near zero. For Europe, in general, the pandemic accentuated the differences between the various countries, relegating Italy to a position of extreme economic and financial difficulty. The instruments set out at European level may help, but will force Italy to make significant sacrifices in the future to honour its increased debt. In the area of raw materials, the significant drop resulting from the stoppage of economic activities at the start of the second quarter was followed by a recovery, which was quicker for copper. This was followed by aluminium and oil, the latter highly impacted by the collapse in demand in air transport. The asynchronous spread of the virus, first in China, then in Europe and subsequently in the Americas, along with the protection of the food and healthcare chains, enabled a better response to companies located on several markets, operating in those sectors. The rules for prevention imposed on companies for reopening seem to be long-lasting for the moment, and emphasise the processes of digitalisation and sustainability under way, favouring companies that have already taken this route, which are ready to act by capturing opportunities within the problem. In summary, the recovery will not only be slow, asynchronous and differentiated, but will revolutionise the competitive positioning of all companies, not just those hit head on such as tourism, food service or the automotive industry. Thus, this year should be viewed as a new start for economic activity on the whole. Despite the harsh impact of the pandemic, product sales of the LU-VE Group (hereinafter, also the "Group") in the first half of the year grew by 3.8% compared to those in the same period of 2019, amounting to almost €191 million, with an order portfolio at the end of June up by 9% compared to June 2019. On a like-for-like basis (considering the contribution of "Al Air" only for May and June), product sales would have, instead, recorded a downturn of 11.3%, amounting to just over €163 million. EBITDA reached an amount of €21.8 million (11.2% of sales), an increase of 7.3% compared to the first half of 2019 (€20.3 million, 10.9% of sales). Net of non-recurring charges, EBITDA 2020 would have been €22.1 million (€25.4 million as at 30 June 2019). For more details regarding the Adjusted EBITDA, refer to paragraph 1.5 - Alternative Performance Indicators, below. 3 The net profit came to €6.0 million (€5.6 million in the first half of 2019), an increase of 6.7%. Net of non-recurring expenses, it would have been €6.2 million. For more details on the adjusted net profit, please refer to section 1.5 - Alternative Performance Indicators, below. At Business Unit level, the "Cooling Systems" SBU, which fully includes the additional volumes deriving from the acquisition of "AL Air", reached turnover of €93.9 million, an increase of almost 31% compared to the first half of 2019. On a like-for-like basis, a decrease of 7.7% would have been recorded, mainly attributable to the lock down measures, which impacted the Uboldo plant of the parent company LU-VE S.p.A., which is still the largest in the SBU. Net of the general effects of the slowdown in business linked to the pandemic, the growth trend continued in the industrial refrigeration segment, primarily linked to projects for next generation, "green" logistics centres that have high energy efficiency, using natural refrigerant fluids with low environmental impact. The integration of "AL Air" also provided a significant contribution to expanding the Group's presence in the "Power Gen" segment. Due to the lock down measures that harshly impacted the Indian site of Spirotech primarily (-33.6% in sales), and the Limana facility of SEST S.p.A. (-21% in sales), there was a significant drop during the period in the "Components" SBU (-13.5% compared to the first half 2019), which had total turnover of €96.9 million in the period. The geographic diversification of the Group, on the one hand, attenuated the impact of the effects of the pandemic on sales of exchangers while, on the other, contributed to further strengthening the Group's image in the eyes of several leading customers which, fearing interruptions in their production, appreciated and recognised the manufacturing flexibility and support received under exceptional circumstances. The breakdown of turnover by SBU is given below: Revenue by SBU H1 2020 % H1 2019 % Change % Change (in € thousand) Air Cooled Equipment 88,585 46.4% 66,286 36.1% 22,299 33.6% Close Control 5,365 2.8% 5,570 3.0% (205) (3.7%) SBU COOLING SYSTEMS 93,949 49.2% 71,856 39.1% 22,094 30.7% Heat exchangers 90,995 47.7% 106,488 57.9% (15,533) (14.5%) Doors 5,917 3.1% 5,536 3.0% 381 6.9% SBU COMPONENTS 96,912 50.8% 112,024 60.9% (15,152) (13.5%) TOTAL PRODUCT TURNOVER 190,861 100% 183,880 100% 6,942 3.8% 1.1 REFERENCE MARKETS In terms of product type and family, the Group's activities may be broken down into four main product categories: air cooled heat exchangers; air cooled equipment; close control air conditioners; special glass doors for refrigerated counters and display cabinets. For a more detailed description, please refer to the Directors' Report as at 31 December 2019. 4 The chart below shows the breakdown of turnover by product type in the first half of 2020: 3.0% 2.0% 2.8% 46.7% 45.5% Heat exchangers Air Cooled Equipment Close Control Doors Other The table below shows turnover trends by product type in the two six-month periods subject to comparison: PRODUCTS € /000 % € /000 % Delta % H1/2020 H1/2019 Heat exchangers 90,994 46.7% 106,488 57.0% -14.5% Air Cooled Equipment 88,585 45.5% 66,286 35.5% +33.6% Doors 5,917 3.0% 5,536 3.0% +6.9% Close Control 5,365 2.8% 5,570 3.0% -3.7% TOTAL PRODUCTS 190,861 98.0% 183,880 98.5% +3.8% Other 3,979 2.0% 2,852 1.5% +39.5% TOTAL 194,840 100.0 186,732 100.0 +4.3% In terms of product application, the Group's operations relate primarily to four different market segments: the refrigeration sector, which includes activities relating to the supply chain for food products

(the " Refrigeration Sector "); the air conditioning sector, which regards the treatment of the air in public and "technological" spaces (the " Air Conditioning Sector "); the "special applications" sector, which primarily includes specific heat exchangers used in various fields of activity ranging from high energy efficiency clothes dryers to "mobile" applications

(refrigerated transport, air conditioning for railways and large scale vehicles) to compressed air machines and other industrial applications (the "Special Applications Sector" ); 5 the "power gen" sector, which includes high power ventilated products used for the refrigeration of engines for the generation of power and general industrial processes (the "Power Gen/Industrial Applications Sector" ). The chart shows the breakdown of turnover by segment in the first half of 2020: 2.0% 9.8% 12.6% 55.9% 19.7% Refrigeration Air Conditioning Special Applications Power Gen /Industrial Applications Other The table below shows turnover trends by application type in the two six-month periods subject to comparison: APPLICATIONS € /000 % € /000 % Delta % H1/2020 H1/2019 Refrigeration 108,935 55.9% 109,466 58.6% -0.5% Air Conditioning 38,350 19.7% 31,011 16.6% +23.7% Special Applications 24,560 12.6% 30,737 16.5% -20.1% Power Gen 19,016 9.8% 12,666 6.8% +50.1% TOTAL APPLICATIONS 190,861 98.0% 183,880 98.5% +3.8% Other 3,979 2.0% 2,852 1.5% 39.5% 6 TOTAL 194,840 100.0% 186,732 100.0% +4.3% At geographical level, the European Union, with €148.7 million in turnover and accounting for almost 80% of total sales, is confirmed as the most important geographical area for the Group. The percentage of exports rose to almost 83%, due to the fact that Italy was more sharply impacted than other countries by the lock down measures, with a drop of over 15% in sales. The integration of the "AL Air" division and the diversification of the impacts of the COVID-19 emergency on individual geographical areas provoked several significant variations in the importance of single countries in the half year compared to the past, with Russia becoming the primary export market and Finland jumping to second place. Conversely, Poland, the main outlet market for household appliance products, was harshly impacted during the period by both the drop in demand and the sharp drop in supplies from the Indian facility. The chart below shows the geographical breakdown of turnover in the first half of 2020: 17.3% 22.1% 60.6% Italy EU Rest of the world The Group's turnover does not depend to a significant extent on individual commercial or industrial contracts. As at 30 June 2020, revenues from sales to the top 10 customers of the Group together represented a percentage of less than 30% of the total. The turnover generated by the main customer, an international group with many different companies in various countries, represented 4.9% of the Group's total value. 1.2 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE HALF YEAR The first two months of 2020 were extremely positive, with consolidated turnover of just products of around €67 million, up by over 31%. The values regarding order acquisition also posted a record high, with a sharp increase on the same period of the previous year (+49.5%) generating an order portfolio exceeding €84 million (+85%), close to the highest levels ever recorded. In March, however, the spread of COVID-19, defined as a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation, completely changed the scenario. The Group immediately adopted strict control and 7 prevention measures at all of its locations, often in advance and stricter than those set out in the various regulations issued by the competent authorities. In Italy, the lock down period began on 9 March, the date from which remote working was very quickly launched for at all sites, for all the employees that can carry out their activities in this way, so allowing a significant reduction in the presence of personnel in offices even before this was required by the subsequent decrees. Production activities were stopped from 25 March, with the exception of a production line dedicated to machinery for the hospital sector, and the shipping of products ready for urgent deliveries. Subsequently, to meet the demand of customers (both Italian and foreign) operating in the production chains authorised to continue conducting business, notifications of partial reopenings of several production lines were submitted to the competent prefectures. For the activities serving the authorised production chains, almost 50% of the production capacity in Italy was kept operational. Immediately, a specific Crisis Committee was established (which was participated in by most of the directors and all of the members of the Board of Statutory Auditors) to manage the emergency, in order to best safeguard the health of all workers and handle the problems that arose from time to time, adopting group measures and protocols agreed at global level, as well as with the trade unions. On 4 May, "Phase 2" was launched, with a gradual increase in the production capacity used and a gradual return to almost normal operations near the end of the half year. In Russia, the lock down entailed closure of only six working days, which was followed by the reopening on 7 April as the refrigeration section was included under those strategic areas that could not be stopped. On 24 March, a lock down of 21 days was proclaimed in India, throughout the entire country, which was subsequently extended to the end of May, with several easing measures in favour of production activities, mainly dedicated to exporting. Production of the subsidiary Spirotech was completely stopped in April, to then slowly restart in May, due to a very high rate of absenteeism, linked to local issues. The new Chinese plant (in Tianmen, in the Hubei province, the main location of the outbreak in China), after the closure for an additional month after the planned closure for the Chinese New Year, has gradually recovered production from 13 March 2020. In the United States, the start of the spread of the coronavirus led to a drastic reduction in orders from several important customers which, also in the absence of lock downs formalised by the authorities, required that their production capacity be adjusted, using the flexibility instruments available in that country. Starting from the second quarter, orders began to rise once again, and, as a result, the facility's output increased again (despite the fact that contagion in Texas continues to be highly critical, even now). At the time the emergency was most serious (from March to June), the Group's production capacity under lock down could be estimated at 50% to 55% of the total. This situation was partially mitigated by the fact that some significant customers (Italian and foreign) temporarily suspended their business, so allowing to postpone the delivery of orders in portfolio. In this difficult scenario, due to its geographical diversification, the Group demonstrated significant flexibility, guaranteeing continued supplies to strategic customers. 8 The Group's other plants abroad continued to remain operational. Nonetheless, the absenteeism rates, specifically linked to measures closing schools, with the resulting need for employees to take care of their minor children, were at levels much higher than average, with impacts on production efficiency. Careful monitoring was immediately implemented of all the critical issues linked to the possible supply difficulties due to the closure of the production sites of some suppliers (mainly Italian but also abroad) as well as the difficulties linked to the circulation of goods. Also in this case, due to the widespread geographic presence, alternative sources of supply were quickly activated (with a minimal impact in terms of higher costs than the usual suppliers) so as to fuel production in an almost completely normal manner. A final agreement was reached in February with Alfa Laval with regard to the redetermination of the acquisition price of "Al Air", which was reduced to a value of €51 million with a residual payment of €9.5 million, of which €2 million paid at the signing of the contract and €6.7 million on 30 April 2020 (an additional €0.8 million remains to be paid). Following the plan originally set out, despite the COVID-19 emergency, the SAP IT system was successfully launched on 1 May 2020 at Fincoil LU-VE Oy in Finland. This is an excellent, unique result of its kind, considering that, due to the limitations to movement imposed by the spread of COVID-19, all the activities (analysis, data retrieval, migration, training, etc.) were all performed remotely. At the same time, the project to implement SAP at Air Hex Alonte S.r.l. was also launched, with "go live" expected in the autumn. Also in the IT field, in May, all of the Group's information systems were successfully migrated from a physical data centre located in Italy to the cloud of a leading global operator. In the US, at the start of March a new Memorandum of Understanding was signed with JEDCO, the authority managing the industrial park in Jacksonville, Texas, which outlines the obligations and incentives relative to the reviewed project which requires the purchase of building site for the construction within the next 48 months of a new production plant by the subsidiary Zyklus. The final agreements were then signed on 22 July. At the end of April, the subsidiary Zyklus acquired from private owners the land for the construction of that production plant. In India, the works of expansion of the Spirotech plant, which should have been completed by the end of April, due to the lock down slowed considerably as a result of missing finishings and the need to connect utilities. In line with the measures implemented by the local authorities regarding COVID, the final handover is expected by the end of September. On 25 May 2020 the transfer to LU-VE S.p.A. of the remaining 5% of the share capital of the Indian subsidiary Spirotech, which was held by Mr. Srinivasan, Managing Director of the company, was completed with its recording in the company books. At the time of its acquisition in 2016, the counterparties specifically signed a "put & call" option for that equity investment, exercised by Mr. Srinivasan after three years from the closing had passed. In March, the Parent Company and the subsidiary Sest S.p.A. approved the review of the Organisation, Management and Control Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001 and the subsidiary Tecnair LV S.p.A. in turn, conducted a risk assessment and adopted its own model. Furthermore, the project was set up to formalise the organisational model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no. 231/2001 also for the subsidiary Air Hex Alonte S.r.l. 9 In the first half of 2020, the following loans were also entered into (for a total of €135 million), without, however, benefiting from any of the measures set out in the various decrees of the President of the Council of Ministers: in March, an unsecured loan agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo for €25 million with a duration of 66 months (of which 12 months in grace period) repayable in quarterly instalments at constant capital;

in April, an unsecured loan agreement with UBI Banca for €30 million with a duration of 36 months (of which 12 months in grace period) repayable in quarterly instalments at constant capital;

in April with Unicredit an unsecured loan agreement for €15 million with a duration of 24 months, repayable in full on maturity;

in May, an unsecured loan agreement with BNL for €40 million with a duration of 60 months

(of which 12 months in grace period) repayable in six-monthly instalments at constant capital;

(of which 12 months in grace period) repayable in six-monthly instalments at constant capital; in June with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti an unsecured loan agreement for €10 million with a duration of 18 months, repayable in full on maturity;

in June, an unsecured loan agreement with Banco BPM for €15 million with a duration of 25 months (of which 6 months in grace period), repayable in quarterly instalments with an increasing principal-payment schedule; All the loans were entered into at interest rates in line with the Group's average cost of debt. During the first half of 2020, additional short-term credit lines were obtained from Unicredit for €3.5 million. Lastly, on 29 April 2020, the Shareholders' Meeting of the Parent Company LU-VE S.p.A.: viewed the consolidated figures and the non-financial statement for 2019 of the LU-VE Group;

non-financial statement for 2019 of the LU-VE Group; approved the 2019 separate financial statements of LU-VE S.p.A., accompanied by the Directors' Report, as approved by the Board of Directors of LU-VE on 6 April 2020 and already communicated to the market. Note that the profit for the year 2019, equal to €6.5 million, was allocated as follows: (i) €0.3 million to the Legal Reserve, (ii) distribution of an ordinary gross dividend of €0.27 per each share outstanding, for around €6 million, and (iii) the remainder of the profit for the year to the extraordinary reserve.

1.3 CONSIDERATIONS ON THE SECURITY'S MARKET VALUE During the first half of 2020 the LU-VE share always outperformed the FTSE Italia All-Share index (at average weighted level, by about 8 percentage points). Following an initial two months at values near record highs (around €14.00), the share price sharply declined, due to the turbulence triggered on the market by the spread of COVID-19, reaching a low of €8.38, to then start a recovery, which saw the share value return to around €12.00 at the end of the half-year. The main figures and share price trends are shown below: 10 Price at 1 January 2020: €12.80 Price at 30 June 2020: €12.30 Change during the period: -3.9% Maximum Price: €14.55 (23 January 2020) Minimum Price: €8.38 (18 March 2020) Weighted Average Price: €12.29 Volumes traded: 1,834,511 Market capitalisation at 30 June 2020: €273.48 million On 14 September 2020 (at the closure of the last trading day before the approval of the condensed consolidated half-yearly financial statements) the price was €12.00, corresponding to a capitalisation of €266.76 million, in any case higher than the book value of the Group's shareholders' equity (€151.8 million). 140000 120000 100000 80000 Volumes60000 40000 20000 0 Jan-20 Feb-20 Mar-20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Volumes Price (last) 15.00 14.00 13.00 12.00 € 11.00 10.00 9.00 8.00 1.4 ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL DATA With regard to the income statement, note that "AL Air" was consolidated starting on 1 May 2019. The reclassified Income Statement and Statement of Financial Position are provided below: Reclassified Consolidated Income % % H1 2020 Revenue H1 2019 Revenue % Change Statement (in thousands of €) s s Revenues and operating income 194,840 100% 186,732 100% 4.3% Purchases of materials (104,737) 53.8% (98,727) 52.9% Changes in inventories 6,076 -3.1% (679) 0.4% Costs for services (25,748) 13.2% (26,926) 14.4% Personnel costs (45,968) 23.6% (38,895) 20.8% Other operating costs (2,689) 1.4% (1,211) 0.6% Total operating costs (173,066) 88.8% (166,438) 89.1% 4.0% EBITDA 21,774 11.2% 20,294 10.9% 7.3% 11 Change in fair value of derivatives (806) 0.4% (969) 0.5% Depreciation and amortisation (13,364) 6.9% (*) (10,737) 5.7% Capital gains on non-current assets 26 0.0% 205 -0.1% EBIT 7,630 3.9% (*) 8,793 4.7% -13.2% Net financial expenses (1,291) 0.7% (1,473) 0.8% EBT 6,339 3.3% (*) 7,320 3.9% -13.4% Income taxes for the period (378) 0.2% (*) (1,735) 0.9% Net profit (loss) for the period 5,961 3.1% (*) 5,585 3.0% 6.7% Profit attributable to non- (387) (327) controlling interests Profit attributable to the Group 5,574 2.9% (*) 5,258 2.8% 6.0% Values restated pursuant to IFRS 3, so as to retrospectively take into account the effects of the measurement at fair value of the assets and liabilities of "Al Air" at the acquisition date, previously considered provisional. "Revenues and operating income" rose by 4.3% (+€8.1 million) compared to the first half of 2019. With stable exchange rates, the increase in revenue would have been 5.5%. On a like-for-like basis (without considering the contribution of "AL Air" for the first four months of 2020) there would have been a decrease of 10.6% (of which 10.4% linked to volumes and 0.2% to sales prices). Total operating costs rose from €166.4 million (89.1% as a percentage of revenues) to €173.1 million (88.8% as a percentage of revenues). The total increase of 4.0% (€6.7 million) was substantially caused by the following factors: consumption of materials decreased by €0.7 million, from 53.2% as a percentage of revenues down to 50.6%. This reduction is due to the drop in volumes and the change in the sales mix for €10.4 million and to the reduction in prices of the main raw materials for €2.8 million, net of the effect of the change in scope (increase of €12.4 million);

costs for services (percentage of sales at 13.2% compared to 14.4% in 2019) decreased by €1.2 million, due to €2.4 million for the savings plan implemented to reduce the economic effects of the pandemic and €2.3 million to higher non-recurring costs in the first half of 2019, net of the change in scope (6 months of "Al Air" in 2020) for €3.5 million. Costs for services as at 30 June 2020 included €0.3 million in non-recurring costs relating to the donations disbursed by the Group to hospitals, for support in relation to the COVID-19 emergency;

non-recurring costs in the first half of 2019, net of the change in scope (6 months of "Al Air" in 2020) for €3.5 million. Costs for services as at 30 June 2020 included €0.3 million in non-recurring costs relating to the donations disbursed by the Group to hospitals, for support in relation to the COVID-19 emergency; personnel costs increased by €7.1 million, comprising €6.9 million linked to the aforementioned change in the scope of consolidation (average number of workers of 3,204 in the first half of 2020, compared to 3,110 in the same period of the previous year). The percentage of personnel costs on revenues rose from 20.8% to 23.6%. EBITDA amounted to €21.8 million (11.2% of revenues) compared to €20.3 million (10.9% of revenues) in the first half of 2019. Net of the impact of non-recurring costs described above, Adjusted EBITDA would have been €22.1 million (11.3% of sales). Adjusted EBITDA as at 30 June 2019 was 12 €25.4 million. The change compared to the first half of 2019 (€-3.3 million) was generated by the reductions linked to the impact of the pandemic of €4.5 million for the Italian companies, of €1.6 million for Spirotech and of €0.2 million for other Group companies, net of the higher contributions from "Al Air" of €2.0 million and the effects of the application of IFRS 16 of €1.0 million. Amortisation and depreciation rose by €2.7 million, €2.0 million of which linked to the change in the scope of consolidation. EBIT amounted to €7.6 million (3.9% of revenues) compared to €8.8 million (3.9% of revenues) in the first half of 2019. Net of non-recurring costs, Adjusted EBIT would have been €7.9 million (4.1% of revenues). The balance of financial income and expense was negative, at €1.3 million (negative for €1.5 million in the first half of 2019). EBT was equal to €6.3 million (3.3% of revenues) against a value of €7.3 million as at 30 June 2019 (3.9% of revenues). In the first half of 2020, EBT normalised for non-recurring costs (Adjusted EBT) would have been €6.6 million (3.4% of revenues). Net profit for the period amounted to €6.0 million (3.1% of revenues) compared to €5.6 million (3.0% of revenues) in the first half of 2019. The net profit for the first half of 2020 net of non-recurring costs (Adjusted net profit) would have been €6.2 million (3.2% of revenues). 13 Reclassified Consolidated % of net % of net Change Statement of Financial Position (in 30/06/2020 invested 31/12/2019 invested 2020 on thousands of €) capital capital 2019 Net intangible assets 97,878 (*) 98,005 Net property, plant and equipment 158,828 163,269 Deferred tax assets 7,124 6,603 Other non-current assets 223 219 Non-current assets (A) 264,053 95.0% (*) 268,096 100.6% (4,043) Inventories 66,260 61,812 4,448 Trade receivables 68,169 61,728 6,441 Other receivables and current assets 19,907 16,513 3,394 Current assets (B) 154,336 140,053 14,283 Trade payables 84,720 86,231 (1,511) Other payables and current liabilities 28,635 27,783 852 Current liabilities (C) 113,355 114,014 (659) Net working capital (D=B-C) 40,981 14.7% 26,039 9.8% 14,942 Provisions for employee benefits 5,555 5,491 64 Deferred tax liabilities 17,199 (*) 17,954 (755) Provisions for risks and charges 4,305 4,231 74 Medium/long-term liabilities (E) 27,059 9.7% (*) 27,676 10.4% (617) Net Invested Capital (A+D-E) 277,975 100.0% (*) 266,459 100.0% 11,516 Shareholders' equity attributable to the 148,162 (*) 155,526 (7,364) group Non-controlling interests 3,609 3,422 187 Total Consolidated Shareholders' Equity 151,771 54.6% (*) 158,948 59.7% (7,177) Medium- Long Term Net Financial 260,124 155,499 104,625 Position Short- Term Net Financial Position (133,920) (*) (47,988) (85,932) Total Net Financial Position 126,204 45.4% (*) 107,511 40.3% 18,693 Own funds and net financial debt 277,975 100.0% (*) 266,459 100.0% 11,516 Values restated pursuant to IFRS 3, so as to retrospectively take into account the effects of the measurement at fair value of the assets and liabilities of "Al Air" at the acquisition date, previously considered provisional. 14 Non-current assets as at 30 June 2020 decreased by around €4.0 million. Investments for the period amounted to roughly €14 million of which around €4.0 million deemed non-recurring (referring mainly to increases in real estate). The Group's operating working capital (equal to the sum of inventories and trade receivables net of trade payables) as at 30 June 2020 amounted to €49.7 million, 12.4% of sales in the last twelve months (as at 30 June 2019, it totalled €61.8 million, equal to 18.1% of sales). As at 31 December 2019, it amounted to €37.3 million (9.5% as a percentage of sales). The increase compared to the end of last year was due to the usual seasonal trend of the Group's net working capital. Consolidated shareholders' equity amounted to €151.8 million compared to €159.0 million as at 31 December 2019. The decrease (of €7.2 million) was essentially due to the profit for the period (€6.0 million), adjusted by the distribution of dividends for €6.0 million by the Parent Company LU-VE S.p.A and the negative change in the Translation reserve (€6.7 million). The net financial position was negative by €126.2 million (€107.5 million as at 31 December 2019), with a difference of €18.7 million, primarily due to investments for €14.0 million, the distribution of dividends for €6.0 million and the increase in other current assets for €3.4 million net of roughly €17 million in positive flows from operations. The impact of the change in net working capital was negative by roughly €12.0 million. In the 1 July 2019 - 30 June 2020 period, the cash flow from operations adjusted by non-operating items totalled roughly €29.7 million. 15 1.5 ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS In compliance with ESMA recommendation on alternative performance indicators (ESMA/2015/1415), the table below highlights the main alternative performance indicators used to monitor the Group's economic and financial performance: Monetary amounts in thousands of € H1 2020 H1 2019 Average days in inventory (1) 60 63 Inventory turnover ratio (2) 6.03 5.71 Receivables turnover ratio (3) 5.86 4.22 Average days sales outstanding (4) 61 85 Payables turnover ratio (5) 3.08 2.93 Average days payable outstanding (6) 117 123 Net Invested Capital 277,976 (*)283,739 EBITDA 21,774 20,294 Adjusted EBITDA (7) 22,074 25,394 EBITDA/Financial expense 13.82 8.75 Adjusted EBIT (8) 7,930 (*)13,893 Adjusted EBT (9) 6,639 (*)12,420 Adjusted net profit (loss) for the period (10) 6,161 (*)10,085 Basic earnings per share (11) 0.25 (*)0.24 Diluted earnings per share (12) 0.25 (*)0.24 Dividends per share (13) 0.27 0.25 Net financial debt (126,204) (*)(138,106) Net financial debt/EBITDA 2.62 (*)3.47 Debt ratio (14) 0.83 (*)0.95 Operating working capital (15) 49,709 61,752 Net working capital (16) 40,982 48,078 Goodwill and Other Intangible assets/Total assets 0.16 (*)0.19 Goodwill and Other Intangible assets/Shareholders' equity 0.64 (*)0.68 Values restated pursuant to IFRS 3, so as to retrospectively take into account the effects of the measurement at fair value of the assets and liabilities of "Al Air" at the acquisition date, previously considered provisional. Note: The methods for calculating the indicators noted above are: Inventories/Revenues and other operating income LTM*360; LTM revenues and other operating income/Inventories; LTM Revenues/trade receivables; Trade receivables/revenues LTM*360; LTM trade operating costs/trade payables. Trade-related operating costs include purchases of materials and changes in inventories, costs for services and other costs and charges. The item does not include personnel costs; Trade payables/trade operating costs LTM*360; 16 (7) EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring costs: H1 2020 H1 2019 EBITDA 21,774 20,294 Expenses for business combinations - 2,300 Reversal of fair value of inventory step-up in income statement - 1,800 Grants to hospitals for COVID-19 300 - Charges for transfers/start of Poland and China production plants - 1,000 Adjusted EBITDA 22,074 25,394 EBIT adjusted for non-recurring charges (adjusted EBITDA base - see previous table); EBT adjusted for non-recurring charges (adjusted EBITDA base - see previous table); Net profit for the period adjusted for non-recurring costs (adjusted EBITDA base - see previous table - net of taxes of €0.1 million for 2020 and €0.6 million for 2019); Profit (loss) for the period/Weighted average number of ordinary shares; Profit (loss) for the period/(Weighted average number of ordinary shares + potential number of additional ordinary shares); Nominal value of the dividend per share approved in each year; Net financial debt/Shareholders' equity; Total of inventories and trade receivables net of trade payables; Current assets net of current liabilities. 2 OBSERVATIONS ON THE FINANCIAL PROFILE AND ON THE GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION The condensed consolidated half-yearly financial statements as at 30 June 2020 have been prepared on the basis of the going concern assumption, as the Directors have verified the non-existence of indicators of a financial, management or any other nature that might indicate critical issues relating to the ability of the Group of meeting its commitments in the foreseeable future. The risks and uncertainties related to the business are described in the paragraph below. In particular, with reference to this last assumption, as at 30 June 2020, the Group has a solid and balanced financial structure with a Net financial debt/Shareholders' equity ratio (Debt ratio) of 0.83 (0.67 as at 31 December 2019) and a positive short-term net financial position of €133.9 million (positive for €48.3 million as at 31 December 2019), therefore the repayment of medium/long-term debt maturing in the second half of 2020 and in the first half of 2021 (totalling €68.0 million) is guaranteed by current liquidity. In addition, there are no substantial restrictions on the freeing up of invested liquidity, equal to €59.6 million, which therefore, if required, may be used to meet any payment commitments. Note that, even if the estimates in the 2020 forecast are subject to significant sensitivity analyses linked to the extreme uncertainty of this moment, with regard to the related emergency linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, they lead us to expect that there will not be critical issues as at 31 December 17 2020 regarding the covenants on a consolidated basis, set out on the Group's financial debt (which are also required to be met by contract only on the closing of the annual consolidated financial statements). See the paragraph below, point "Risks connected with the COVID-19 health emergency" for a more detailed analysis of the potential economic/financial impacts deriving from the pandemic. An evaluation of the possible impacts on the LU-VE Group due to the current emergency was carried out, based on the best information currently available, and it is reasonably considered that it will not compromise the business continuing as a going concern. In light of what is laid out above, the condensed consolidated half-yearly Financial Statements of the Group as at 30 June 2020 were prepared on the basis of the going concern assumption, pursuant to paragraphs 25 and 26 of IAS 1. 2.1 MAIN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES RISKS RELATED TO TRENDS IN RAW MATERIAL PRICES The production costs of the Group are influenced by the prices of raw materials, such as copper and aluminium. Risks are related to fluctuations in the prices of these materials on the reference markets (on which they are quoted in USD) and the fluctuation in the euro/USD exchange rate (as the Group purchases in euro, while listings are in USD), as well as the reliability and the policies of mining and/or transformation companies. The fluctuation in the availability and price of the above-mentioned materials could be significant, depending on a number of factors, including the economic cycle of the reference markets, supply conditions and other factors that are out of the control of the Group and are difficult to predict (such as: problems regarding the extraction capacity, also linked to the pandemic, or transformation capacity of individual suppliers which could hinder or delay the delivery of the raw materials ordered; operational and/or industrial decisions made by individual suppliers which entail an interruption of the mining or processing of the raw materials and the consequential greater difficulty in immediately finding said raw materials in the reference market; significant delays in the transport and delivery of these raw materials to Group companies and impacts of climate change on extractive activities). To manage these risks, the Group constantly monitors the availability of raw materials in the market as well as the relative price trends (also taking into consideration USD currency fluctuations with respect to the euro), in order to promptly identify any shortfalls in the availability of raw materials and take suitable actions to guarantee the required production autonomy, and also to keep its production activities competitive with regard to this aspect as well. Analyses are constantly carried out to identify alternatives to strategic suppliers to reduce the relative dependence on them and also of geographical diversification activities both with the aim to reduce purchase costs with comparable quality and to avoid excessive geographical dependence on some areas in the world. In particular, with regard to the main purchased raw material - copper - the Group has dealt for several years, for the most part in terms of volumes, with the same suppliers, selected and periodically assessed on the basis of trading reliability criteria and with whom a relationship based on reciprocal trust has been built. Furthermore, when it deems this necessary in relation to expected trends, the Group enters into contracts to hedge the risk of fluctuations in the price of raw materials. Lastly, please note that oil price volatility impacts (aside from raw material prices) investments made at global level in the Power Gen market, making it difficult to predict trends in this market segment. 18 RISKS RELATED TO NET FINANCIAL DEBT In relation to a significant part of existing loan agreements, the Group has committed to respecting specific financial parameters (covenants). In addition, a significant portion of the Group's loan agreements include cross-default - cross acceleration clauses, negative pledge clauses and pari passu clauses. In the future, if the above-mentioned financial covenants or other commitments laid out in existing loan agreements are not respected, the Group could be required to repay the relative debt early. Lastly, a significant portion of the LU-VE Group's loan agreements establish informational obligations to be fulfilled on various occasions by the Group companies that are the borrowers, the obligation to request prior consent in the event of new loans or particular extraordinary transactions, as well as the obligation not to establish new mortgages. To mitigate this risk, the Group carefully monitors respect for financial covenants, all clauses laid out in the loan agreements and the disclosure obligations through formalised procedures involving the legal and financial function. In addition, it also maintains a significant quantity of available financial liquidity or financial resources that can be liquidated within a short period of time and short-term credit lines to deal with any, even remote, obligations for the early repayment of medium and long- term loans. The financial instruments, the Group invests its available liquidity in, are primarily represented by capitalisation policies. Please note that capitalisation policies require the guarantee of capital and the capitalisation of yields (in such a way as they too are guaranteed) every 12 months and some penalties in case of early redemption (almost all expired by now). Also please note that financial instruments in general present the following risks: specific risk linked to the characteristics of the relative issuer: capital strength of the issuer, its economic characteristics, taking into account the unique features of the sectors in which it operates, which impact the risk that the issuer itself may be unable to repay the accrued interest and/or the invested capital;

the generic (or systematic) risk linked to: (i) interest rate fluctuations, (ii) market price trends and (iii) the difficulty/impossibility of easily monetising positions in financial assets without significantly and unfavourably influencing their price. It cannot be excluded that in the future, also due to the pandemic, the value that will be obtained from disinvestment from the financial instruments themselves may be lower than the fair value recognised in the Financial Statements, thus generating a deterioration of net financial debt. Against the recognition of recurring costs in the Income Statement, deriving from financial expenses on existing loans, returns on investments in cash and cash equivalents are uncertain and are characterised by high volatility, also on the negative side. However, the Group selects its investments by privileging low risk ones and makes them with leading banking institutions. In addition, a careful liquidity management policy and the existence of short-term credit lines mitigate the risk of having to proceed with the sudden and unforeseen freeing up of liquidity. 19 RISKS RELATED TO EXCHANGE RATE FLUCTUATIONS The Group is exposed to the risk of fluctuations in the exchange rates of currencies deriving from different circumstances. First of all, the Group is exposed to "translation" exchange rate risk. Indeed, the Group prepares its consolidated Financial Statements in euro, while it holds controlling interests in companies that prepare their Financial Statements in currencies other than the euro (Polish zloty, Russian rouble, Czech koruna, Swedish krona, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, Chinese yuan renminbi and US dollar and UAE dirham). The Group is therefore exposed to the risk that fluctuations in the exchange rates used to translate the values in subsidiary Financial Statements originally expressed in foreign currency may significantly influence the Group's results as well as the consolidated net financial debt and consolidated shareholders' equity. The main exposures are monitored, but hedging translation exchange rate risk is not part of the Group's current policies. In the second place, the Group is exposed to "transaction" exchange rate risk for acquisitions of goods and materials from suppliers as well as for sales to customers. In terms of acquisitions, the main currency to which the Group is exposed is the US dollar (USD, currency to which the cost of the main raw materials is linked): indeed, raw materials in the reference markets are quoted in USD and the cost is converted into euros by applying the USD/Euro exchange rate for the day to the price in dollars; thus, exchange rate risk is borne by the buyer. Furthermore, the Group companies located in countries in which the reference currency is not the euro (which also acquire raw materials with contracts under which the euro is the payment currency and therefore bear the USD/Euro exchange rate risk noted above) are also exposed to the risk of fluctuations in the euro/local currency exchange rate. Sales are mainly made in euros. In addition, although Sest-LUVE Polska Sp.z.o.o., HTS and Spirotech are located in countries that do not use the euro as their reference currency, they make almost all sales in euros and therefore they are exposed to the risk of fluctuations in the exchange rate between the euro and their local currencies. At centralised level, in order to protect the income statement and the balance sheet items from such fluctuations and reduce the risk arising from changes in exchange rates, the Group considers the subscription of derivative financial instruments with the intent of hedging the underlying risks. However, from a merely accounting perspective, although such instruments substantially hedge the risks mentioned, they do not meet all the requirements as laid out under IFRS 9 to be defined as hedge accounting; therefore, the Group has decided to consider these instruments as for trading and not hedges and, as a result, such instruments were measured at fair value with changes reported on the income statement. On some currencies (Australian dollar, Chinese yuan, Swedish krona, Indian rupee, Russian rouble and US dollar) in which operating revenues and costs are expressed there is also "natural" hedging (revenues expressed in a given currency are naturally hedged by operating costs expressed in the same currency). 20 RISKS INHERENT TO THE GROWTH STRATEGY THROUGH EXTERNAL LINES The Group's strategy, focussed on the expansion on new markets and the development and diversification of its product portfolio, is based on a growth also through external lines, mainly through acquisitions. Therefore, the Group is exposed to the typical risks inherent to growth initiatives through external lines. Even though the Group carries out an activity of due financial, accounting, fiscal and legal diligence before completing acquisitions, joint ventures or investments, nevertheless the case might occur where this activity does not in any case allow the identification of all significant potential or actual liabilities of the acquired subject, nor lead to the adequate determination of the purchase price. Integration of new acquired companies is also an organisationally complex process, which may not occur according to timetables initially set and may involve unforeseen costs and, therefore, compromise or delay the benefits expected from the acquisition. All the above is particularly valid for an acquisition such as the recent one of "AL Air", which is the largest and potentially the most complex carried out by the Group. In order to mitigate these risks, the Group carries out a careful due diligence activity (in business, accounting, financial, fiscal, legal and environmental terms) with respect to the companies object of possible acquisition, with the support of very well-qualified and very reputable consultants. Furthermore, it activates structured integration processes employing dedicated cross-functional teams to best comply with timetables and exploit possible synergies to the maximum. RISKS RELATED TO THE CONCENTRATION OF SALES Although there is no Group customer which alone represents more than 5% of consolidated turnover, and the top 10 customers represent a total percentage of consolidated turnover of less than 30%, the sector of manufacturers of refrigerated counters (in which the Group is the supplier of all the most important European players, and which represented around 18.5% of total turnover in the first half of 2020), the domestic appliances sector (in which the Group supplies all the most important European brands, with a turnover declining sharply in the period and with a percentage that dropped to 5.6% of the total) and the power generation applications sector (9.8% of turnover) are characterised by the strong commercial leadership exercised by several large customers. As a result, if the supply to one of the Group's customers in the above-mentioned sectors is discontinued, the Group companies that operate in that sector could have difficulty recovering the lost turnover with other customers, with a negative impact in terms of their Income Statement results and/or the equity and/or financial situation. The Group regularly takes measures to diversify the risk linked to the concentration of sales, by regularly conducting business surveys aimed at always seeking out new customers and new fields of application, both in Italy and abroad. 21 RISKS RELATED TO THE CONSEQUENCES OF ANY INTERRUPTIONS OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS The Group operates with a production process associated with fixed costs connected with the operations of its facilities. Therefore, the Group is exposed to the risk resulting from the interruption of production activities in one or more of its plants (such as in the recent case of the local lock down measures linked to the COVID-19 emergency,) due, by way of example, to accidents, breakdowns of machinery, malfunctioning of IT systems, the revocation or contestation of permits or licenses by the competent public authorities, strikes or lack of a workforce, natural disasters and significant interruptions in the supply of raw materials or energy, or lastly, man-made disasters such as accidents, fires and acts of terrorism. More specifically, an interruption in production activities could entail a partial lack of absorption of fixed production costs and/or render the Group temporarily unable to promptly meet the demands of its customers. Although the Group companies have taken out loss of profit and all risk insurance policies against damages from fire and natural disasters (but not against indirect damages caused by force majeure), the limits and excesses of which are deemed consistent in consideration of the possible damages that could take place, any significant interruption in activities at its industrial plants, due to the events mentioned above and other events outside the Group's control and not included in insurance policies, could have negative effects on the activities and on the Income Statement, equity and/or financial situation, the economic results and on prospects. RISKS RELATED TO INTEREST RATE TRENDS The Group makes recourse to short as well as, mainly, medium/long-term bank debt in accordance with adequate procedures and technical forms in relation to the structure of its investments. Exposure to interest rate risk derives from the fact that the Group holds assets and liabilities sensitive to fluctuations in interest rates which are needed for the management of liquidity and financial requirements. In particular, the main source of exposure to the risk in question for the Group derives from financial debt, which is almost all floating rate. This risk is managed by entering derivative contracts (primarily interest rate swaps) to hedge this risk based on its own needs. This hedging policy allows the Group to reduce its exposure to the risk of interest rate fluctuations. However, from a merely accounting perspective, although such instruments substantially hedge the risks mentioned, they do not meet all the requirements as laid out under IFRS 9 to be defined as hedge accounting and therefore changes in their fair value are reported on the Income Statement. RISKS RELATED TO CREDIT The Group is exposed to credit risk deriving from commercial dealings with exposure to potential losses arising from the failure of commercial counterparties to meet their obligations. Trade receivables risk is monitored on the basis of formalised procedures for the selection and assessment of the customer portfolio, for the definition of credit limits by individual customer, for the monitoring of expected cash inflows and for any debt collection actions. In certain cases, customers are asked for further guarantees, primarily in the form of guaranteed payment forms or sureties. 22 Any extensions of payment times by customers may also make it necessary for the Group to finance the connected working capital requirement. The historically low levels of losses on receivables recognised are proof of the good results achieved. The context in which the Group carries on business also includes other risk factors that are described in detail in the Directors' Report as at 31 December 2019 (which should be referred to), the profile of which has not changed in the first half of 2020. RISKS CONNECTED WITH THE COVID-19 HEALTH EMERGENCY The pandemic linked to the spread of COVID-19, though subject to containment actions, may continue to have significant health, social and economic consequences throughout the world (with very different impacts country to country). The main risks refer to the worsening of the global macroeconomic scenario, the deterioration of credit profiles of customers and countries, and the slowdown in commercial activity due to the reduction in demand, the negative impacts on supply chains, sales prices and the purchase prices of raw materials and on the availability and price of financial resources. As previously reported in the paragraph "Significant events during the half year", the Group immediately set up a specific crisis committee to ensure the best management of the emergency and the utmost protection of the health of all of its workers. Remote working was very quickly launched for all functions whose roles enable them to work remotely, which is still being partially used, as well as the use of all the instruments to make the cost of labour more flexible (social shock absorbers). Significant attention was focused on monitoring the situation of customers and suppliers to best manage production capacity and delivery times to the market (promptly handling the critical issues linked to supplies and the circulation of goods). Production as well as logistics flexibility was significantly increased, making it possible to transfer production from factories under lock down to operational factories, guaranteeing continuous supply to strategic customers. Given the uncertainty of the moment, the Group is unable to accurately determine the impacts deriving from the pandemic on the remainder of the year and the following years. Due to COVID-19, the macroeconomic scenario is difficult to forecast, and visibility is limited. Therefore, it is highly complicated to make reliable forecasts on the performance of commercial, economic and financial results. The potential effects on the financial statements for the current year and future years cannot be accurately determined at present and will be constantly monitored during the rest of the year by the management. In that regard, see the sensitivity analyses conducted on compliance with the 2020- 23 Business Plan approved by the Board of Directors on 6 April 2020, which, it is noted, included initial forecasts regarding the possible effects of the pandemic. Those sensitivity analyses envisage, at least for the current year, results exceeding those initially estimated at the start of the pandemic. For more information, refer to that reported in Note 3.1 to the Condensed Consolidated Half-Yearly Financial Statements as at 30 June 2020. In this context, the Group will be constantly committed in improving its strategic position in all the markets in which it operates. At this stage it will be vital to manage the contingent situation in the short term, while, however, never letting this distract us from our focus on medium and long term objectives to grow volumes and profitability. 23 2.2 DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES The Group carried out intense development activities, as usual, to offer the market increasingly advanced products with a lower environmental impact (a key distinctive element of its competitive strategy), broken down over several different projects, some of which are carried out in partnership with prestigious European universities. The main projects, most of which were already begun as at 31 December 2019, regarded the development of new product ranges (mainly the use of natural refrigerants, such as carbon dioxide and ammonia), the miniaturisation and specialisation of tube surfaces and matrices for the improvement of heat exchange efficiencies, the introduction of electronic control systems optimised for unit coolers and air coolers as well as components and accessories in the heat exchangers and glass doors segments. In the course of the first half of 2020, the Group's development activities entailed overall investments for about €1.2 million (of which about €1.1 million capitalised under Intangible Assets, with the consent of the Board of Statutory Auditors). 2.3 EXEMPTION FROM THE OBLIGATIONS TO PUBLISH DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS IN THE CASE OF SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS ("opt- out") On 13 March 2017, the Board of Directors of the Parent Company decided to apply, pursuant to art. 3 of Consob Resolution no. 18079 of 20 January 2012, the opt-out regime established by articles 70, paragraph 8, and 71, paragraph 1-bis, of Consob Regulation no. 11971/99 as amended, therefore taking advantage of the right to exemption from the obligations to publish the disclosure documents required in the case of significant merger, spin-off, share capital increase through the contribution of assets in kind, acquisition and disposal transactions. 2.4 EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER 30 JUNE 2020: significant events and business outlook The consolidated turnover of only products at the end of August reached €253.9 million, with growth of 2.6% compared to the same period of the previous year. The order portfolio came to €75.1 million, a decrease of 7.3% compared to August 2019. On 22 July the definitive agreements were signed with the local authorities in the US, and the works for clearing and preparing the land for the new plant began. At the end of August, the industrial park in Jacksonville paid Zyklus the first part of the contribution agreed in those agreements, relating to the purchase of the land, equal to USD 125,000. At the end of July, Group regulations were introduced at all the production sites in Italy to govern remote working, and individual agreements for the workers involved were signed, valid until 31 December 2020. During August, exactly in line with the planned schedule, the first production line of large condensers and liquid coolers was started up at the Russian plant, for the purpose of further increasing the market share, due to quicker delivery times combined with a more beneficial landed cost for local customers compared to purchasing from the plants located in Europe. 24 It is also worth noting, during the period, the acquisition of important, prestigious orders of air cooled equipment in Russia (the most modern refrigerated logistics centre in the country) and in China, where the recovery of the local market led to many important orders for the Tianmen production site, which, at the end of August, recorded the largest portfolio in its history. Lastly, as regards SBU Components, in the last few weeks, the approval phases were successfully completed for new exchanger projects with several important global players, which should guarantee additional volumes in 2021. Due to the possible economic impact of COVID-19, the macroeconomic scenario remains characterised by strong uncertainty and a rather limited visibility and, therefore, it is very difficult to make any sort of forecast with regard to the performance of the business, economic and financial results. These circumstances, extraordinary in their nature and extent, have repercussions, direct and indirect, on the economic activity and have created a context of general uncertainty, whose evolution and relative effects cannot be predicted. The potential effects of this phenomenon on the financial statements cannot be determined at present and will be subject to continuous monitoring during the rest of the financial year. In this context, the Group will be constantly committed in improving its strategic position in all the markets in which it operates. At this stage it will be vital to manage the contingent situation in the short term, while, however, never letting this distract us from our focus on medium and long term objectives to grow volumes and profitability. 2.5 MANAGEMENT AND COORDINATION ACTIVITIES The parent company LU-VE S.p.A. is not subject to the management and coordination by Finami S.p.A., nor of any other subject, pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code. The parent company LU-VE S.p.A. manages and coordinates activities on all subsidiaries pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code. 2.6 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS For information on related party transactions, please refer to the detailed tables provided in the Explanatory Notes to the LUVE Group's condensed consolidated half-yearly Financial Statements. All transactions with related parties are carried out on an arm's length basis. 2.7 TREASURY SHARES Pursuant to law, please recall that as at 30 June 2020, the Group held 28,027 treasury shares, equal to 0.1261% of the share capital, acquired at an average price of €10.2827 based on the authorisation resolutions approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 29 April 2019. In application of international accounting standards, these instruments are recognised as a deduction from the shareholders' equity attributable to the Group. 25 2.8 CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ART. 15 OF CONSOB REGULATION 20249/2017 Pursuant to art. 2.6.2, paragraph 8 of the Regulation of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., LU-VE S.p.A. declares that the requirements referred to in art. 15 of CONSOB Regulation no. 20249/2017 letters a), b) and c) in relation to the subsidiaries established and governed by the law of states not belonging to the European Union have been met. 2.9 ORGANISATION, MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL MODEL PURSUANT TO ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 231/2001 In March, the Parent Company and the subsidiary Sest S.p.A. approved the review of the Organisation, Management and Control Model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001 and the subsidiary Tecnair LV S.p.A. in turn, conducted a risk assessment project and adopted its own model. Furthermore, the project was set up to formalise the organisational model pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no. 231/2001 also for the subsidiary Air Hex Alonte S.r.l. The impact assessments of the introduction of the tax offences in Italian Legislative Decree 231/2001 are under way, in order to update the risk assessment and, if necessary, the models, also in light of the risks of commission of the tax offences envisaged by Italian Legislative Decree 74/2000. 2.10 DECLARATION OF THE MANAGER IN CHARGE OF FINANCIAL REPORTING The Manager in charge of financial reporting, Eligio Macchi, declares, pursuant to art. 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting disclosure contained in this Interim Directors' Report as at 30 June 2020 corresponds to the results of the accounting documents, books and entries. 2.11 BRANCHES The Parent Company LU-VE S.p.A. carries out its activities at the registered office at via Caduti della Liberazione 53, Uboldo (VA), Italy. On 4 January 2017, it opened a branch used as a warehouse at Via Achille Grandi 5, Origgio (VA), Italy. On behalf of the Board of Directors CEO Matteo Liberali 26 2.12 CORPORATE BODIES AND COMPANY INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS Chairman Iginio Liberali Vice Chairman Pierluigi Faggioli Directors Matteo Liberali (CEO) Michele Faggioli (CEO) Raffaella Cagliano* Guido Giuseppe Crespi* Anna Gervasoni * Fabio Liberali Laura Oliva Stefano Paleari* Roberta Pierantoni Marco Claudio Vitale Meeting the independence requirements pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (Consolidated Law on Finance) and Corporate Governance Code for Listed Companies. BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS Chairman Simone Cavalli Standing Auditors Paola Mignani Stefano Beltrame Alternate Auditors Laura Acquadro Patrizia Paleologo Oriundi 2.13 AUDITING FIRM Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. 27 2.14 REGISTERED OFFICE AND COMPANY INFORMATION LU-VE S.p.A. Via Vittorio Veneto no. 11, Varese I - 21100 Varese (VA) Italy Tel: +39 02 96716270 Share capital €62,704,488.80 fully paid in Tax Code and VAT no.: 01570130128 28 Certification of the condensed half-yearly financial statements pursuant to art. 81-ter of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 as amended The undersigned Matteo Liberali, CEO, and Eligio Macchi, Manager in charge of financial reporting of LU-VE S.p.A., certify, also taking into account what is set forth in art. 154-bis, paragraphs 3 and 4 of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998: the adequacy in relation to the characteristics of the business and

the effective application of the administrative and accounting procedures for the formation of the condensed consolidated half-yearly financial statements in the course of the first half of 2020. It is also certified that the condensed consolidated half-yearly financial statements as at 30 June 2020: have been prepared in compliance with the applicable international accounting standards recognised in the European Community pursuant to regulation (EC) no. 1606/2002 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 19 July 2002;

correspond to the results of the accounting books and entries;

are suitable to provide a true and fair view of the financial position, profit and loss and cash flow situation of the issuer and of the group of consolidated companies. Lastly, please note that the interim directors' report contains references to important events that took place in the first six months of the year and their impact on the condensed half-yearly financial statements, along with a description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year, as well as information on significant related party transactions. Uboldo, 15 September 2020 Matteo Liberali Eligio Macchi, CEO Manager in charge of financial reporting Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. Deloitte.Via Tortona, 25 20144 Milan, Italy Tel: + 39 02 83322111 Fax: + 39 02 83322112 www.deloitte.it REPORT ON REVIEW OF THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED SEMIANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS To the Shareholders of LU-VE S.p.A. Introduction We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated semiannual financial statements of LU-VE S.p.A. and subsidiaries (the "LU-VE Group"), which comprise the balance sheet as of June 30, 2020 and the income statement, the other components of the comprehensive income statement, the cash flows statement, the statement of changes in consolidated Shareholder's equity for the six months period then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes. The Directors are responsible for the preparation of this interim financial information in accordance with the International Accounting Standard applicable to the interim financial reporting ("IAS 34") as adopted by the European Union. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim financial information based on our review. Scope of review We conducted our review in accordance with the criteria for limited audits recommended by the Italian Regulatory Commission for Companies and Stock Exchange (CONSOB) for the review of the half-yearly interim financial statements under Resolution n° 10867 of July 31, 1997. A review of half-yearly condensed consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we don't express an audit opinion. Conclusion Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated semiannul financial statements of the LU-VE Group as of June 30, 2020 are not prepared, in all material aspects, in accordance with the International Accounting Standard IAS 34 as adopted by the European Union. DELOITTE & TOUCHE S.p.A. Signed by Massimiliano Semprini Partner Milan, Italy September 16, 2020 This report has been translated into English language solely For the convenience of international readers. Ancona Bari Bergamo Bologna Brescia Cagliari Florence Genoa Milan Naples Padua Parma Rome Turin Treviso Udine Verona Registered office: Via Tortona, 25 - 20144 Milan | Share Capital: €10,328,220.00 fully paid-in Tax Code/Milan Register of Companies no. 03049560166 - Economic and Administrative Index Milan no. 1720239 | VAT no.: IT 03049560166 The name Deloitte refers to one or more of the following entities: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK Limited Liability Company ("DTTL"), the member firms in its network and the entities related to it. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate entities, independent from each other. DTTL (also "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to customers. Please read the complete disclosure regarding the description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms at www.deloitte.com/about. © Deloitte & Touche S.p.A. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer LU-VE S.p.A. published this content on 24 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 17:04:04 UTC

0 All news about LU-VE S.P.A. 01:05p LU VE S P A : Half-year report on operations as at 30 June 202024 PU 10/22 LU VE S P A : Q3 2020 turnover in line with pre-COVID results PU 10/08 LU VE S P A : Aia lu-ve takes record breaking order PU 2019 LU VE S P A : Ve confirms growth PU 2019 LUVE : Risultati H1 2019 PU 2019 LU-VE : Spirotech wins award as one of the best exporting companies in India PU 2019 LU-VE : Crescono fatturato e portafoglio ordini PU 2019 LUVE : Lu-ve group celebrates bhumi puja PU 2019 LUVE : Letter from Dr. Liberali to shareholders PU 2019 LU-VE : The Ambassador of Italy visits Lipetsk plant PU Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 389 M 459 M 459 M Net income 2020 11,7 M 13,8 M 13,8 M Net Debt 2020 110 M 131 M 131 M P/E ratio 2020 24,6x Yield 2020 1,61% Capitalization 288 M 341 M 340 M EV / Sales 2020 1,03x EV / Sales 2021 0,91x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 32,2% Chart LU-VE S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LU-VE S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 14,80 € Last Close Price 13,05 € Spread / Highest target 18,8% Spread / Average Target 13,4% Spread / Lowest Target 8,05% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Matteo Liberali Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Iginio Liberali Executive Chairman Michele Faggioli Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director Eligio Macchi Chief Financial Officer Marco Vitale Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LU-VE S.P.A. 1.95% 341 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD. 27.80% 55 138 GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI -11.07% 52 467 JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC 9.06% 33 036 TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC -2.78% 30 929 NIBE INDUSTRIER AB 35.96% 12 687