LU VE S p A : Q1 2023 results
2023 Q1 results
12th May 2023
Executive Summary
Q1-23 in line with Q1-22 despite tough comparison NWC impacted by seasonality
Economics
Financials
Strategy
-
In Q1-23, sales of products grew by 3.9% (2.0% volumes and 1.9% prices) No material impact from FX
-
EBITDA in line with Q1-22 despite tough comparison (EBITDA +52% in Q1-22)
-
EBITDA growth QOQ +23.1% (Q1-23 vs Q4-22)
-
Order book at € 219 M +15.8% vs. December 2022
-
Resilient business model amid volatility in end markets
-
Leverage at 2.1x EBITDA adj LTM, despite seasonality in NWC
-
Increase in net financial charges, mainly due to reversal of strong positive effect on P&L 2022 resulting from interest rate derivatives
-
LTM net cash generation adjusted equal to € 54.1 M
-
Integration of Refrion (acquired in March 2022) in progress
-
ACC project in progress: first 3 production lines installed and creation of a logistic center for heat pump market
• Growth Capex in Poland and USA
Q1-23 Financial Highlights
Tough comparison with Q1 -22
|
€ millions
|
Q1 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
2021 FY
|
2022 FY
|
LTM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
148.8
|
151.4
|
492.0
|
618.6
|
621.2
|
Growth %
|
39.3%
|
1.7%
|
22.6%
|
25.7%
|
|
|
EBITDA reported
|
19.2
|
19.2
|
60.8
|
75.1
|
75.1
|
EBITDA %
|
12.9%
|
12.7%
|
12.4%
|
12.1%
|
12.1%
|
EBITDA adjusted
|
19.9
|
19.2
|
60.8
|
78.8
|
78.1
|
EBITDA %
|
13.3%
|
12.7%
|
12.4%
|
12.7%
|
12.6%
|
Net income reported
|
21.4
|
6.8
|
24.8
|
49.1
|
34.4
|
Net income adjusted
|
11.3
|
8.8
|
27.8
|
38.6
|
36.1
|
Net financial debt
|
177.3
|
161.4
|
121.9
|
142.3
|
161.4
|
NFD / EBITDA adj LTM
|
2.6x
|
2.1x
|
2.0x
|
1.8x
|
2.1x
|
Net worth
|
187.2
|
215.8
|
172.1
|
211.5
|
215.8
-
In Q1-23, sales grew by 1.7% YoY mainly due tough comparison with Q1-22
-
In Q1-23 EBITDA margin in line with Q1-22
-
Net income in Q1-23 reduced to € 6.8 M mainly due to capital gain on Tecnair sale in Q1-22, increase of net financial charges (including derivatives)
-
Net financial position impacted by seasonality in NWC (mainly receivable) despite nearly flat safety stock.
• In Q1 net Cash Generation from operations equal to € 15.1 M (10% of sales)
Q1 23 - Revenues Breakdown
New Market Opportunities and Benefit from Diversification
Heat Exchangers
Air Cooled Equipment
Glass Doors
Total sales of products
Other revenues
Total sales
Applications
€ 000
|
|
83.2
|
55.9%
|
|
85.9
|
56.7%
|
|
3.3%
|
|
|
56.3
|
37.8%
|
|
61.1
|
40.4%
|
|
8.6%
|
|
|
5.5
|
3.7%
|
|
3.6
|
2.4%
|
|
-35.3%
|
|
|
145.0
|
97.4%
|
|
150.6
|
99.5%
|
|
3.9%
|
|
|
3.8
|
2.6%
|
|
0.8
|
0.5%
|
|
-78.8%
|
|
|
148.8
|
100.0%
|
|
151.4
|
100.0%
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 22
|
%
|
|
Q1 23
|
%
|
|
∆ %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refrigeration
|
|
81.5
|
54.7%
|
|
73.0
|
48.2%
|
|
-10.3%
|
Air Conditioning
|
|
27.3
|
18.4%
|
|
47.8
|
31.6%
|
|
74.8%
|
Special Applications
|
|
21.6
|
14.5%
|
|
17.6
|
11.6%
|
|
-18.5%
|
Industrial cooling
|
14.6
|
9.7%
|
12.2
|
8.0%
|
-16.5%
|
Total sales of products
|
|
|
145.0
|
97.4%
|
|
150.6
|
99.5%
|
|
3.9%
|
|
Other revenues
|
|
|
3.8
|
2.6%
|
|
0.8
|
0.5%
|
|
-78.8%
|
|
Total sales
|
|
|
148.8
|
100.0%
|
|
151.4
|
100.0%
|
|
1.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Strong demand for heat pumps (A/C), datacenter and air conditioning
-
As in Q3-22, weak market for refrigerated display cabinet (-31%), tumble dryers and HORECA
-
Industrial cooling: reduction in sales -16.5%, but strong increase in order book+74.8%
-
By geography: strong increase in Germany and France, weak market in Poland and Czech Republic, +
EBITDA Bridge Analysis
Q1-23 vs Q1-22
-
EBITDA in line with Q1-22 despite tough comparison with Q1-22 (EBITDA growth in Q1- 22 = +51.7%) and volatility in end markets
-
One-offP&L impact from safety stock in 2022 (not included in NRI)
-
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this chart may not add up precisely to the totals provided
-
Source: management analysis of consolidated results as of 31/3/2023
