LU VE S p A : VE GROUP'S DEBUT ON THE STAR SEGMENT

29/09/2022 10:02

The Company presents to the financial community the move to the securities segment with high requirements

Milan, Sept. 27, 2022 - An Investor Day organized by LU-VE Group was held today at the Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, presenting to the financial community the company's move to the Euronext Star segment of Borsa Italiana.

The event was an opportunity to review LU-VE Group's success from its listing in 2015 on AIM (which became Euronext Growth Milan) to today. In seven years, the company has increased its revenues by about 3 times, reaching €583 million in the 12 months to June 2022 and about 2.5 times its capitalization. Over these years, LU-VE Group has grown steadily, both organically and through M&A, finalizing 4 strategic acquisitions, which have enabled it to increase its product portfolio and consolidate its international presence. Today LU-VE Group operates 19 production facilities in 9 countries, in Europe, the USA, India and China.

From 1986 to the present, through research projects on new refrigerants, LU-VE Group has a track record of highly successful carbon dioxide (CO2) installations in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2004, the company built Europe's first CO2 transcritical plant (Coop Tägipark in Wettingen, Switzerland). Recently, LU-VE Group has also exported CO2 solutions to replace old refrigerants to the U.S. and Canada, markets where they are only now beginning to be applied.

In 2022, its commitment to sustainability made LU-VE one of the top 100 Italian companies with the greatest dedication to reducing carbon dioxide emissions between 2018 and 2020. Among the awards received by the Group in 2022: "Most Climate-Conscious Companies"; "Sustainability Leaders" and "Green Stars"

Thanks to the strength of its business model, LU-VE Group has achieved significant results. In the first six months of 2022 LU-VE Group recorded record revenue growth (+39.9%) to € 318.4 million, despite an uncertain and complex economic environment with adjusted EBITDA growth of 61.5%

"When I founded the company in 1985, I called it LU-VE, which stands for LUcky VEnture, In our 37-year history, we have been a Lucky Business: we have multiplied nearly sixty times. Those who believed in us when we listed LUVE in 2015 are Lucky Investors. I am grateful to them for their trust in us. - said Iginio Liberali, president of LU-VE Group - Becoming a public company has enabled us to greatly accelerate our development plans. In these seven years we have grown threefold. The move to the Star segment is a source of pride for us and a prestigious achievement. It is yet another growth opportunity for us to enhance our traditional ability to innovate processes and products. The African Ubuntu philosophy, is based on the principle 'I am because we are.' This is LU-VE in a nutshell: women, men and ideas united by one spirit and one passion. To all the people of LU-VE goes my thanks."