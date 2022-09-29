Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. LU-VE S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LUVE   IT0005107492

LU-VE S.P.A.

(LUVE)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:11 2022-09-29 am EDT
21.30 EUR   +0.24%
04:14aLu Ve S P A : Ve group's debut on the star segment
PU
09/15LU-VE To Start Trading on Euronext STAR Milan
MT
09/07LU-VE S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LU VE S p A : VE GROUP'S DEBUT ON THE STAR SEGMENT

09/29/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
29/09/2022 10:02
LU-VE GROUP'S DEBUT ON THE STAR SEGMENT

The Company presents to the financial community the move to the securities segment with high requirements

Milan, Sept. 27, 2022 - An Investor Day organized by LU-VE Group was held today at the Hotel Principe di Savoia in Milan, presenting to the financial community the company's move to the Euronext Star segment of Borsa Italiana.

The event was an opportunity to review LU-VE Group's success from its listing in 2015 on AIM (which became Euronext Growth Milan) to today. In seven years, the company has increased its revenues by about 3 times, reaching €583 million in the 12 months to June 2022 and about 2.5 times its capitalization. Over these years, LU-VE Group has grown steadily, both organically and through M&A, finalizing 4 strategic acquisitions, which have enabled it to increase its product portfolio and consolidate its international presence. Today LU-VE Group operates 19 production facilities in 9 countries, in Europe, the USA, India and China.

From 1986 to the present, through research projects on new refrigerants, LU-VE Group has a track record of highly successful carbon dioxide (CO2) installations in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2004, the company built Europe's first CO2 transcritical plant (Coop Tägipark in Wettingen, Switzerland). Recently, LU-VE Group has also exported CO2 solutions to replace old refrigerants to the U.S. and Canada, markets where they are only now beginning to be applied.
In 2022, its commitment to sustainability made LU-VE one of the top 100 Italian companies with the greatest dedication to reducing carbon dioxide emissions between 2018 and 2020. Among the awards received by the Group in 2022: "Most Climate-Conscious Companies"; "Sustainability Leaders" and "Green Stars"

Thanks to the strength of its business model, LU-VE Group has achieved significant results. In the first six months of 2022 LU-VE Group recorded record revenue growth (+39.9%) to € 318.4 million, despite an uncertain and complex economic environment with adjusted EBITDA growth of 61.5%

"When I founded the company in 1985, I called it LU-VE, which stands for LUcky VEnture, In our 37-year history, we have been a Lucky Business: we have multiplied nearly sixty times. Those who believed in us when we listed LUVE in 2015 are Lucky Investors. I am grateful to them for their trust in us. - said Iginio Liberali, president of LU-VE Group - Becoming a public company has enabled us to greatly accelerate our development plans. In these seven years we have grown threefold. The move to the Star segment is a source of pride for us and a prestigious achievement. It is yet another growth opportunity for us to enhance our traditional ability to innovate processes and products. The African Ubuntu philosophy, is based on the principle 'I am because we are.' This is LU-VE in a nutshell: women, men and ideas united by one spirit and one passion. To all the people of LU-VE goes my thanks."

Disclaimer

LU-VE S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LU-VE S.P.A.
04:14aLu Ve S P A : Ve group's debut on the star segment
PU
09/15LU-VE To Start Trading on Euronext STAR Milan
MT
09/07LU-VE S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/01Lu Ve S P A : 30 million euro from Intesa Sanpaolo with Green Guarantee by SACE to support..
PU
08/02Lu Ve S P A : ESG Report
PU
07/29Lu-ve Group : The subsidiary sest spa completed the acquisition of the italia wanbao-acc s..
PU
07/20Lu-ve Group : 1st half 2022 shows strong growth in sales (+38.6%)
PU
07/14Lu Ve S P A : H1 financial highlights
PU
04/14Lu Ve S P A : Q1 financial highlights
PU
03/30Lu Ve S P A : VE perfeziona l'acquisizione di Refrion
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 592 M 571 M 571 M
Net income 2022 42,1 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Net Debt 2022 138 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 1,68%
Capitalization 472 M 455 M 455 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 738
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart LU-VE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
LU-VE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LU-VE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 21,25 €
Average target price 29,10 €
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Liberali Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eligio Macchi Chief Financial Officer
Iginio Liberali Executive Chairman
Michele Faggioli Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Paleari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LU-VE S.P.A.-11.46%455
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-13.26%45 566
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-36.93%35 322
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-26.03%34 628
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-31.97%31 054
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-27.05%17 912