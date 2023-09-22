22/09/2023 12:00

€ 300,000 allocated for the reconstruction of the badly damaged "Il Girasole" nursery school of Sant'Agata sul Santerno

Uboldo (VA), 22nd September 2023 - LU-VE Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers in the air heat exchanger sector, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan Segment, is supporting the people affected by the tragic flood that struck Emilia Romagna last May.



The Board of Directors has approved a donation of € 300,000 to "Specchio dei Tempi ETS," a foundation supported by the community of the newspaper "La Stampa" and thousands of donors worldwide. LU-VE Group has chosen "Specchio dei Tempi" for its initiatives, especially dedicated to the restoration of schools, sports facilities, and support for the most vulnerable.



Specifically, the funds will be used for the reconstruction of the "Il Girasole" nursery in Sant'Agata sul Santerno (Ravenna), which suffered severe damage, with only the load-bearing walls remaining intact. The interventions will include both structural work and the restoration of furnishings. It is expected that the children will be able to return to the facility at the end of October.



"Our future depends on the young - said Matteo Liberali, President and CEO of LU-VE Group - For this very reason, LU-VE Group has chosen to support the reconstruction of a nursery school because it seemed particularly important to us to ensure that children have the opportunity to return to their school, to continue a normal life in a familiar environment. We extend our best wishes to the children and teachers of Il Girasole for the new school year!".