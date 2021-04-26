LU VE S p A : The 200 Green Stars of Italy – The most sustainable companies in 2021

April 26, 2021

The German Institute of Quality and Finance (ITQF) has carried out a survey in collaboration with the IMWF Institute for Management and Economic Research in Hamburg and with the support of the Italian newspaper 'La Repubblica'.Through a complex online research (the so-called 'social listening'), nearly a million citations on the subject were collected to establish the most sustainable companies in Italy 2021.All traceable fragments - the largest research on sustainability in Italy - were analyzed on the web in Italian over a period of 12 months.The Green Stars are those companies that are most committed to green economy strategies, with the specific intent of minimizing the impact while fully respecting the environment and society.This morning the national newspaper 'La Repubblica' published the list of the 200 Green Stars of Italy.LU-VE was in 4th place in the ranking reserved for the mechanical industry.

