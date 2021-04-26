Log in
    LUVE   IT0005107492

LU-VE S.P.A.

(LUVE)
LU VE S p A : The 200 Green Stars of Italy – The most sustainable companies in 2021

04/26/2021 | 11:43am EDT
April 26, 2021
The 200 Green Stars of Italy - The most sustainable companies in 2021 The German Institute of Quality and Finance (ITQF) has carried out a survey in collaboration with the IMWF Institute for Management and Economic Research in Hamburg and with the support of the Italian newspaper 'La Repubblica'.

Through a complex online research (the so-called 'social listening'), nearly a million citations on the subject were collected to establish the most sustainable companies in Italy 2021.

All traceable fragments - the largest research on sustainability in Italy - were analyzed on the web in Italian over a period of 12 months.

The Green Stars are those companies that are most committed to green economy strategies, with the specific intent of minimizing the impact while fully respecting the environment and society.

This morning the national newspaper 'La Repubblica' published the list of the 200 Green Stars of Italy.

LU-VE was in 4th place in the ranking reserved for the mechanical industry.

Disclaimer

LU-VE S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 15:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 440 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2021 18,0 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2021 98,5 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 344 M 415 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 28,9%
Chart LU-VE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
LU-VE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LU-VE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,20 €
Last Close Price 15,50 €
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matteo Liberali Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eligio Macchi Chief Financial Officer
Iginio Liberali Executive Chairman
Michele Faggioli Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Paleari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LU-VE S.P.A.11.11%415
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-4.25%59 449
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-3.44%54 518
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC35.01%45 261
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC20.78%41 923
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION17.90%38 657
