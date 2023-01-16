LU-VE, in 2022 record product revenue of EUR605 million

(Alliance News) - LU-VE Group Spa on Monday reported key results for the year 2022, reporting revenues generated as of December 31, 2022 of EUR605 million, up 25 percent from December 31, 2021. On a like-for-like basis, the growth would have been 2.3 percent.

In addition, the company reported that the order backlog as of December 31, 2022 amounted to EUR188.8 million, up 4.8 percent from December 31, 2021. On a like-for-like basis there would have been a decrease of 4.5%.

LU-VE trades in the red by 1.9 percent at EUR26.45 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

