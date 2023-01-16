Advanced search
LU-VE S.P.A.

(LUVE)
2023-01-16
26.45 EUR   -1.86%
09:42aLU-VE, in 2022 record product revenue of EUR605 million
AN
02:38aFuture on; Webuild gets order in U.S.
AN
01/13Indexes up, good banks and Amplifon on the Mib.
AN
LU-VE, in 2022 record product revenue of EUR605 million

01/16/2023
(Alliance News) - LU-VE Group Spa on Monday reported key results for the year 2022, reporting revenues generated as of December 31, 2022 of EUR605 million, up 25 percent from December 31, 2021. On a like-for-like basis, the growth would have been 2.3 percent.

In addition, the company reported that the order backlog as of December 31, 2022 amounted to EUR188.8 million, up 4.8 percent from December 31, 2021. On a like-for-like basis there would have been a decrease of 4.5%.

LU-VE trades in the red by 1.9 percent at EUR26.45 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 610 M 660 M 660 M
Net income 2022 47,1 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net Debt 2022 141 M 153 M 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 598 M 647 M 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 040
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart LU-VE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
LU-VE S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LU-VE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,95 €
Average target price 31,43 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo Liberali Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eligio Macchi Chief Financial Officer
Michele Faggioli Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Paleari Independent Non-Executive Director
Anna Gervasoni Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LU-VE S.P.A.-4.26%647
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.5.32%48 797
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC7.55%47 266
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC9.05%42 218
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION11.20%38 359
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)8.60%20 415